Urbana Brewing Co. 35 Monument Sq.

review star

No reviews yet

35 Monument Sq.

Urbana, OH 43078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vodka

Tito's

DBL Tito's

$11.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tangueraaay

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$1,300.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Tequila

Jose Quervo

$5.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

DBL Jose Quervo

$11.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Jamesons

$7.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Jamesons

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Freedom

$7.50

Woodford

$7.00

Elijah craige

$6.75

Horse soldiers

$8.50

Angels envy

$8.00

Four roses

$7.00

Johnnie Walker

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Old Forester

$12.00

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Blantons Single Barrel

$15.00

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$9.00

Angels Envy

$11.50

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Angels Envy

$15.50

Four Roses

$13.00

Horse soldiers

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Freedom

$13.75

Liquers/Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Licor 43

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Licor 43

$11.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Vodka Cranberry

$8.75

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Screwdriver

$8.75

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.75

Margarita Rocks

$8.75

Margarita Rocks Strawberry

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Classic Daiquiri Shaken

$9.00

Mojito

$9.50

Rum and Coke

$8.75

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Gin and Tonic

$8.75

Tom Collins

$9.50

Champagne Cocktail

Mimosa

Crown and Coke

$10.50

Irish Mule

$10.50

Jack and coke

$8.75

Signature

$13.50

Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$12.75

Two topping build your own 12" pizza additional toppings available $0.80 per topping

12" Signature Pizza

$15.50

Our house made BeerBQ Chicken Bacon Rancho pizza

10" Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$14.75

Two topping build your own 10" gluten free pizza additional toppings available $0.80 per topping

10" Gluten Free Signature Pizza

$17.50

Our house made BeerBQ Chicken Bacon Rancho pizza

Appetizers

(5) Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.99

Five count breaded boneless wings

(10) Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.99

Ten count breaded boneless wings

Beer Cheese Dilla's

$8.99

Four mini quesadilla's filled with a cheese mix (including our house beer cheese) corn and black beans.

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Dipping

$8.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread Bites

$9.99

Kids

Kids 4 Piece Boneless Chicken

$6.00

Four large boneless chicken chunks

Kids Cheese Dilla's

$6.00

Three mini cheese quesadilla's served with sauce option

Rodeo

Rodeo pour

$6.75

Gen 5

Standard pour

$6.75

Ecco

Standard pour

$6.75

Schlink

Standard pour

$6.75

Cider boys

Cinnamon

$7.00

Orange

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
We have brought our vision of a unique and distinctive local brewery to life right here in Urbana, Ohio. We offer on-site brewing, modest meal options, and a rooftop patio for summer events.

35 Monument Sq., Urbana, OH 43078

