Asian Fusion
Ramen

Urbanbelly Wicker Park

review star

No reviews yet

1542 North Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Dumplings

Korean BBQ Beef Dumplings

Korean BBQ Beef Dumplings

$6.00

in Belly Soy sauce. 3 pieces per order

Edamame Dumplings

Edamame Dumplings

$5.50

in ponzu soy sauce. pieces per order

Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings

Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings

$5.50

in Korean dipping sauce. 3 pieces per order.

SPECIALS

Hot Chicken Bao Buns

Hot Chicken Bao Buns

$13.00

Chicken katsu bites, cabbage, pickle & lemongrass fire sauce.

Coconut Curry Pho

Coconut Curry Pho

$15.00

Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.

Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup

$17.00

Chicken katsu, fish cakes, bok choy, mango & cilantro

SNACKS

Thai Fried Chicken

$9.00

Spicy boneless crispy nuggets with a garlic roasted peanut garnish.

Togarashi Fries

$7.00

Served with curry mayo.

Spiced Edamame

$5.50

Ramen

Shoyu Mushroom Ramen

Shoyu Mushroom Ramen

$16.00

spiced shoyu broth, tofu, mushrooms & soft-boiled egg with bean sprouts, scallions & cilantro

Pork & Kimchi Ramen

$16.00

kimchi braised pork, radish, soft boiled egg, scallion, cilantro, mushroom

Chicken Ramen

$16.00

steamed chicken wonton, pork broth, lemongrass, soy sauce, radish, soft boiled egg, scallion, cilantro, mushroom

Shrimp Ramen

$17.00

spicy pork broth, radish, soft boiled egg, scallion, cilantro, mushroom

Fried Rice Bowls

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

Served with scrambled egg.

Lemongrass Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Served with scrambled egg.

Katsu Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Served with scrambled egg.

Pork & Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Served with scrambled egg.

Fried Rice Phat Style

$15.00

Lemongrass chicken, pork belly & pineapple & shrimp. Served with scrambled egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.75

Served with scrambled egg.

Korean Beef Fried Rice

Korean Beef Fried Rice

$13.75

Served with scrambled egg.

Fried Rice Base

$6.00

Udon Noodle Bowls

Tofu Udon Noodle

$14.00

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Lemongrass Chicken Udon Noodle

$14.50

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle

$15.00

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Pork & Pineapple Udon Noodle

$15.50

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Phat Style Udon Noodle

Phat Style Udon Noodle

$17.00

Lemongrass chicken, pork belly & pineapple & shrimp. Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Shrimp Udon Noodle

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$15.75

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Korean Beef Udon Noodle

$15.75

Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.

Veggie & Rice Bowls

Tofu Rice & Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Lemongrass Chicken Rice & Veggie Bowl

$14.50

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Katsu Chicken Rice & Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Pork & Pineapple Rice & Veggie Bowl

$15.50

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Phat Style Rice & Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Lemongrass Chicken, Pork Belly and Shrimp served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Shrimp Rice & Veggie Bowl

$15.75

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Korean Beef Rice & Veggie Bowl

$15.75

Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.

Extra Broth & Noodles

Chicken Broth

$3.00

Coconut Broth

$3.00

Side Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Side Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Udon Noodles

$3.00

Beer

High Life

$3.00
Bells Two Hearted Ale

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$5.00
Revolution Freedom Lemon

Revolution Freedom Lemon

$5.00
Revolution Rosa Hibiscus Ale

Revolution Rosa Hibiscus Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

SOTO Sake

SOTO Sake

$9.00

Babe Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Canned Cocktails

Cutwater Vodka Soda

$8.00
Mai Tai Fling Canned Cocktail

Mai Tai Fling Canned Cocktail

$8.00
Margarita Fling Canned Cocktail

Margarita Fling Canned Cocktail

$8.00

June Shine Hard Kombucha - Acai Berry

$8.00

ICE CREAM

Rainbow Chip Bar

Rainbow Chip Bar

$6.01
Toffee Pretzel Coffee Bar

Toffee Pretzel Coffee Bar

$6.01

PB&J Ice Cream Bar

$6.01

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Mint Matcha Tea

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Kilogram Hot Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Evian Bottle Water

$3.00

Tamarind Drinking Vinegar

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Rice

$8.00

Steamed Rice with Katsu Fried Chicken

Kids Fries

$5.00

Salted fries with ketchup

Kids Noodle Soup

$5.00

chicken broth with ramen noodles. Option to add protein.

Kids Edamame

$5.00

Salted Steamed Edamame in Pod

Kids Bao Buns

Kids Bao Buns

$8.00

bao buns with katsu fried chicken

Retail

Belly Fire Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Belly Soy Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Korean BBQ Cookbook

$30.00

James Beard Award Finalist! A casual and practical guide to grilling with Korean American Flavors from Chicago's Chef Bill Kim.

Curry Salt

$4.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Lemongrass Chicken

$5.00

Side Katsu Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Korean Beef

$6.00

Side Diced Pork

$6.00

Side soft-boiled egg

$2.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Mushroom

$2.00

Side Pineapple

$1.00

Side Garlic Peanuts

$1.50

SIde Curry Mayo

$1.50

SIde Edamame

$1.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Marinated Cucumber

$2.00

Side Bok Choy

$2.00

Side Belly Fire

$0.50

Side Belly Soy

$0.50

Utensils

chopsticks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, booze and bowls using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008.

Website

Location

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

