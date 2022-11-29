Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market

103 North 3rd Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Appetizers

Togarashi Fries

$11.00

waffle fries, togarashi spices, curry mayo

Carmelized Chicken Dumplings

$11.00

lemongrass soy, korean chili flakes, cilantro

Entrees

Coconut Curry Pho

$17.00

savory coconut broth, ground lemongrass chicken, rice noodles cilantro, cabbage

Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup

$17.00

chicken katsu, pork broth, fish cake, mango

Phat Noodle

$20.00

udon noodles, lemongrass chicken, pork, poached shrimp, scrambled eggs, kimchi

Tofu Curry Bowl

$16.00

marinated tofu, red thai curry, jasmine rice, scrambled egg, kimchi, scallions

Extras

Pint Coconut Broth

$3.00

Pint Spicy Pork Broth

$3.00

Side Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Udon Noodles

$3.00

Side Curry Mayo

$1.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Lemongrass Soy Sauce

$1.00

Side Red Thai Curry

$1.00

Side Crispy Katsu Chicken

$6.00

Side Diced Pork

$6.00

Side Ground Lemongrass Chicken

$5.00

Side Marinated Tofu

$4.00

Side Poached Shrimp

$6.00

Side Sambal

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Plain Fries

$8.00

waffle fries, ketchup

Kid's Chicken & Rice

$8.00

chicken katsu, steamed jasmine rice

Drinks

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Iced Mint Matcha Tea

$5.00Out of stock
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Retail

Cutlery Kit

Chopsticks

Korean BBQ Cookbook By Chef Bill Kim

$28.00
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, rice and noodles using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008 and is excited to come to Brooklyn!

103 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

