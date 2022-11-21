Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

227 Reviews

$

95 Orchard St

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To-Go Hard Ice Crème: Oatè Oat-Milk Ice Crème

Sea Salt Cookie Dough

$13.00

Salted cookie dough chunks with chocolate fragments folded into a smooth sweet crème base. 14oz Pint

Coffee Fudge

$13.00

A robust coffee flecked with fudgy pieces. 14oz Pint

Cocoa Hazelnut

$13.00

Velvety chocolate elevated with hazelnuts. 14oz pint

Mint Chocolate Cookie

$6.50

Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-scoop form with mint sauce & chocolate crumble. Served in a personal size 4 oz. cup.

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-scoop form with strawberry sauce & strawberry crumble. Served in a personal size 4 oz. cup.

Salted Pecan

$6.50

Our signature sweet crème base in a hard-scoop form with crushed salted pecans. Served in a personal size 4 oz. cup.

Cake Signature Collection - TO-GO

Solo Cake - Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel

$9.00

Our signature solo chocolate cake adorned with pretzels & peanut butter sauce.

Solo Cake - Mint Chocolate

$9.00

Our signature solo chocolate cake adorned with chocolate crumble & mint chocolate sauce

Solo Cake - Coffee Waffle Crunch

$9.00

Our signature solo chocolate cake adorned with shattered waffle cone pieces & coffee sauce.

Solo Cake - Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Our signature solo golden-vanilla cake adorned with strawberry crumble & strawberry sauce.

Cake A La Mode - TO-GO

Cake A La Mode - Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel

$13.00

Our delicious chocolate cake and our signature vanilla sweet creme hard oat milk base coated with pretzels, chocolate & peanut butter sauce.

Cake A La Mode - Mint Chocolate

$13.00

Our delicious chocolate cake and signature sweet creme hard oat milk base coated with chocolate cookies & mint chocolate sauce.

Cake A La Mode - Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

Our delicious vanilla cake and our signature vanilla sweet creme hard oat milk base coated with strawberry crumble & strawberry sauce.

Cake A La Mode - Coffee Waffle Crunch

$13.00

Our delicious chocolate cake and our signature vanilla sweet creme hard oat milk base coated with waffle cone pieces & coffee sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are the World's 1st Oat-Milk Ice Crème Shoppe! We serve creamy, plant based deliciousness and yes, that includes all our toppings and sauces!

Website

Location

95 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Choy
orange starNo Reviews
250 Broome St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Nolita
orange star4.6 • 620
246 Mott St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR - SOHO 117 6th Ave, NYC
orange starNo Reviews
117 6th Ave New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Le Botaniste - 127 Grand
orange star4.7 • 783
127 Grand St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - Gelateria
orange starNo Reviews
267 Lafayette Street NEW YORK, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Vegan Corp. - East Village NYC
orange starNo Reviews
12 saint marks pl New york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Ivan Ramen USA - 25 Clinton
orange star4.5 • 5,479
25 Clinton New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
orange star4.6 • 3,552
127 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Petee's Pie Company - LES
orange star4.7 • 3,097
61 Delancey Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Verlaine
orange star4.2 • 2,458
110 Rivington St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - LES
orange star4.1 • 2,017
178 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston