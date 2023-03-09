Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily Grind Starbucks

review star

No reviews yet

222 W. Las Colinas Blvd

#175E

Irving, TX 75039

Espresso Traditions

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.05+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+
Caffè Mocha Latte

Caffè Mocha Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.05+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.29+

Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Shaken Espresso Oatmilk

$4.95+

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Of The Day

Coffee Of The Day

$2.75+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew

$4.65+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

$4.75+

To-Go Coffee Catering

$26.99

Frappuccino Beverages

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.85+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.95+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95+
White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.95+
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

$4.95+

Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.15+
Green Matcha Frap

Green Matcha Frap

$5.15+

Chai Creme Frap

$4.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+
Honey Citrus Tea

Honey Citrus Tea

$3.55+

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Shake Iced Tea

$2.85+

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.35+
Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$4.15+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.15+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Additions: Syrup, Soy, Espresso

No ICE Add More

$1.00

Cold Foam

$0.80

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Add Syrup

$0.60

Add Shot

$0.90

Add Oat Milk

$0.80

Add Soy

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

Toppings

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

At Daily Grind We Proudly Serve premium Starbucks® coffees. Every coffee we offer is expertly roasted and handcrafted all the way from the farm to you. It’s a commitment to quality that’s evident in every single cup. Stop by and enjoy a great tasting cup of freshly brewed coffee and see for yourself.

Website

Location

222 W. Las Colinas Blvd, #175E, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

