Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar 526 Main Street

406 Reviews

$$

526 Main Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Popular Items

Chicken Rice Bowl
Traditional Guacamole
Pollo Quesadilla

Chips and Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Antojitos

Ceviche De Camaron

$14.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Dip Trio

$13.95

Mexican Wings

$12.95Out of stock

Nachos: El Trio

$18.95

Nachos: El Vegetariano

$14.95

Queso Dip

$9.95

Tenderloin Skewers

$17.95

Guac

Traditional Guacamole

$12.95

Double Traditional Guacamole

$19.95

Zapata Guac

$15.95

Double Zapata Guac

$21.95

Fruta Guacamole

$14.95

Double Fruta Guac

$20.95

Double Costa Azul

$21.95

Costa Azul Guacamole

$15.95

Salads

Mexican Chopped Cobb

$13.95

Kale Salad

$12.95

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla (Steak)

$15.95

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$13.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Vegetariana Quesadilla

$12.95

Rice Bowls

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$11.95

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$12.95

Carnitas (Pork) Rice Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.95

Short Rib Rice Bowl

$12.95

Falafel Rice Bowl

$11.95

Quinoa Bowl

$12.95

Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.95

Crispy Cod Rice Bowl

$13.95

Tacos

Taco Crispy Cod

$12.95

Taco Falafel

$11.95

Taco Mushroom (Setas)

$11.95

Taco Pollo

$11.95

Taco Pork

$11.95

Taco Salmon

$12.95

Taco Short Rib (Costillitas)

$12.95

Taco Shrimp

$14.95

Taco Steak

$12.95

Taco Vegetariana

$11.95

Entrees

Urbano Burger

$15.95

Seared Salmon

$26.95

Chicken Enchilada

$19.95

Enchilada Vegetariana

$18.95

Pollo Asado

$21.95

Grilled Hanger Steak

$27.95

Mexican Ramen

$17.95Out of stock

Molcajete Parrillada

$32.95

Bandeja Paisa

$17.95

Voodoo Jambalaya

$24.95

The Morning Burrito

$11.95

Mexican Benedict

$10.95

Torta Mexicana

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Churro French Toast

$9.95

Hanger Special

$25.95

Ad Shrimp For Ramen

$4.00

Steak Burrito Urbano

$20.95

Burrito Urbano

$15.95

Shrimp Burrito Urbano

$20.95

Pollo Tostadas

$15.95

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Kahlua Flan

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.50

A La Mode

$1.50

Jalapeño Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sides

Street Corn

$4.95

Side of Yucca Frita

$5.95

Side Sweet Plantain

$4.95

Side of Green Plantains (Tostones)

$5.95

Side of Black Beans

$4.95

Side of Pinto Beans

$4.95

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.95

Side Rice&Pinto Beans

$5.95

Side Rice&Black Beans

$5.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chimichurri

$0.75

Side Jalap Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipot Aioli

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Large Sde Guac

$5.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Corn Salsita

$2.00

Side Shreded Chs

$0.75

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Basket Chips

$2.50

Side Queso Sauce

$2.50

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Chorizo

$3.95

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Home Fries

$2.95

One Egg Any Style

$1.50

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.95

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Avocado Brunch

$3.25

Side Ranch

$0.50

Coffee, Tea & Espresso

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Espresso Double

$4.75

Espresso Single

$3.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$4.25

Horchata

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

glass orange juice

$2.75

Kids Glass Of Milk

$2.50

Still Solan De Cabras

$6.00

Sparkling Solan De Cabras

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Pineaple Juice

$3.00

Hand Made Beverages

Hand Made Lemonade

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Vrgin Mojito

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Jarritos

Guayaba

$3.50

Lima

$3.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

?

$3.50

Soda Refill

Club Soda

Coke

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Raspberry Iced Tea

Sprite

Unsweet Tea

Spike It

Kahlua

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an authentic Mexican restaurant with a modern twist. We are located in the heart of Downtown Bethlehem PA. Hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

526 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Gallery
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

