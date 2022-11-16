- Home
Urbano Mosaic Mosaic 2985 District Av #120
No reviews yet
2985 District Av #120
Fairfax, VA 22031
Popular Items
Appetizers Ceviches
Guacamole
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
Ceviche Shrimp
Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus.
Octopus Ceviche
Nachos
With grilled jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadillas
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
Taquitos
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
Urbano Wings
Slowly smoked then grilled, celery, and spinach ranch.
Mexican Pizza
Chicken or chorizo with beans, cheese, avocado, sour cream, heirloom tomato, olives, jalapeño
Elotes Locos
Corn on the Cob with Queso Fresco, Chili Salsa & spicy house crumbs
Crispy Shrimp
Cilantro, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce
Queso Blanco
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.
Shrimp Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, cilantro vinaigrette
Fajita Salad
Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken, tomato, spiced broth, cilantro, crema, avocado, crispy tortilla.
Chopped Salad
Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch
Texas Chilli
Slow Cooked Beef, 7 Chilis, Crema, Cheese, Onions and Jalapenos
Seasonal Soup
Chef's Corner
Halibut Pastor
Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro Paste, Hose Tortilla
Crab Cake
Smoked Lime Alioli, Avocado, Apple Relish
Papas Bravas
Chipotle Alioli, Lime Crema, Cilantro Sauce, Green Onion.
Ancho Pork Belly
Cauliflower Puree, Salsa Macha, Cebollina, Cashews
Wood-Fired Shrimp
Salpicon Tostada
Shrimp, Lump Crab, Avocado, Habanero Sauce
Mezcal Ribeye
Caramelized Onions, Grilled Cheese, Cilantro Chimichurri
Oysters 6
Fire Wood Grilled Rappahannock Oysters with Chorizo Butter
Oysters 12
Fire Wood Grilled Rappahannock Oysters with Chorizo Butter
Tacos
TACOS
Served with Rice and your choice of beans. Sour cream, guac, pico and cheese, served to the side.
Crispy Birria Tacos
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
Taco Fiesta 4 Guests
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Taco Fiesta 6 Guests
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Tacos Al Pastor
Fajitas - Chimichangas
Chimi Seafood
Chimi Beef
Chimi Ground Beef
Chimi Chicken
Chimi Al Pastor
Chimi Bean
Chimi Vegetable
Fajita Steak
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Chicken
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Carnitas
Fajitas Shrimp
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajitas Ribs
Fajitas Chorizo
Fajitas Vegetables
Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Steak and Chicken
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Steak Shrimp
Fajita Chicken Shrimp
Fajita Shrimp Veggie
Fajita Fiesta 4 guests
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream *Includes your choice of 64oz sangria, margarita or 2 bottles of wine*
Molcajete
Molcajete Queso
Fajita Mar Y Tierra
Enchiladas - Burritos
Enchilada Cheese
Onions, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.
Enchilada Chicken
Red guajillo chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.
Enchilada Shredded Beef
Red chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.
Enchilada Carnitas
Pulled pork, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses
Enchilada Spinach
Sautéed garlic spinach, onions, spinach crema sauce, blended cheeses
Enchilada Spinach/Chicken
One each! Spinach enchilada, along with a chicken enchilada and its sauces.
Burrito Seafood
Shrimp and scallop with seafood salsa blanca. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Shredded Beef
Beef with red chili sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Shredded Chicken
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Bean
Bean with Ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Veggie
Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Burrito Al Pastor
Pinneaple and Red Chili Sauce
Entrees
Grill Salmon
Ancho & cashew crusted, creamy rice, and grilled veggies.
Roasted Chicken
Red chili, pineapple sauce, fried plantain, and cilantro rice.
Tampiquena
Cheese enchiladas, black beans, avocado salad, and cilantro butter.
Smoked Pork
Corn, avocado & tomato salad, tomatillo sauce and rice.
Texas Platter
Brisket & ribs, grilled corn, charro beans, and tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Vegetables, creamy rice, lime jalapeño sauce.
Grilled Swordfish
Rotisserie Of The Day
Grilled Octopus
Short Rib
Carne Asada
Sides
Corn Tortilla - Side
Refried Beans - Side
Pico - Side
Rice
House Smoked Salsa
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
Side Guacamole
Extra Taco
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Side Of Queso Dip
Plaintains
Side Shrimp
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Steak
Side Chorizo
Side Of Fries
Cafe Fee
Chips Salsa
Chicharrones
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
KIDS MENU
Special Platters
Appetizers for 2
Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos.
Taco Fiesta for 2
Fiesta for 2 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Appetizers for 4
4 Guests. Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole and Queso.
Fajita Fiesta for 4
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Taco Fiesta for 4
Fiesta for 4 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
TORTAS
TORTA PORK BELLY
Black beans, avocado, pickled onions, garlic crema, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, chipotle ginger sauce
TORTA CHICKEN MILANESA
Fried chicken, cotija cheese, refried beans, pickled serranos, avocado, pipian crema, pipian sauce, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro
TORTA SHREDDED BEEF
Chipotle ginger, roasted garlic crema, refried beans, avocado, cilantro, lettuce, pickled onions, charred poblano salsa
TORTA CRISPY FISH
Pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pickled Serrano, garlic crema), cilantro, cucumber vinaigrette, avocado
URBANO BURGER
BOWL & SALADS
Urbano Bowl
Choice of meat and beans served over cilantro lime rice, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico, shredded lettuce
Lunch Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, chipotle ranch
Lunch Shrimp salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, charred zucchini vinaigrette
Lunch Fajita Salad
Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Lunch Texas BBQ
Smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, grilled corn, tomato, avocado, cucumber, crispy onions, smoked bbq dressing
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax, VA 22031
Photos coming soon!