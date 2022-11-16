A map showing the location of Urbano Mosaic Mosaic 2985 District Av #120View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Urbano Mosaic Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

review star

No reviews yet

2985 District Av #120

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Extra Taco
TACOS

Appetizers Ceviches

Guacamole

$13.00

Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.

Ceviche Shrimp

$16.00

Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus.

Octopus Ceviche

$15.00

Nachos

$13.00

With grilled jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadillas

$9.00

With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.

Taquitos

$13.00

With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.

Urbano Wings

$11.00

Slowly smoked then grilled, celery, and spinach ranch.

Mexican Pizza

$15.00

Chicken or chorizo with beans, cheese, avocado, sour cream, heirloom tomato, olives, jalapeño

Elotes Locos

$9.00

Corn on the Cob with Queso Fresco, Chili Salsa & spicy house crumbs

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

Cilantro, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce

Queso Blanco

$9.00

Blended cheeses, spices and pico.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, cilantro vinaigrette

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Shredded chicken, tomato, spiced broth, cilantro, crema, avocado, crispy tortilla.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch

Texas Chilli

$10.00

Slow Cooked Beef, 7 Chilis, Crema, Cheese, Onions and Jalapenos

Seasonal Soup

$9.00

Chef's Corner

Halibut Pastor

$15.00

Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro Paste, Hose Tortilla

Crab Cake

$19.00

Smoked Lime Alioli, Avocado, Apple Relish

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Chipotle Alioli, Lime Crema, Cilantro Sauce, Green Onion.

Ancho Pork Belly

$13.00

Cauliflower Puree, Salsa Macha, Cebollina, Cashews

Wood-Fired Shrimp

$15.00

Salpicon Tostada

$15.00

Shrimp, Lump Crab, Avocado, Habanero Sauce

Mezcal Ribeye

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Grilled Cheese, Cilantro Chimichurri

Oysters 6

$18.00

Fire Wood Grilled Rappahannock Oysters with Chorizo Butter

Oysters 12

$30.00

Fire Wood Grilled Rappahannock Oysters with Chorizo Butter

Tacos

Served with onions, cilantro, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice and your bean of choice

TACOS

$15.00

Served with Rice and your choice of beans. Sour cream, guac, pico and cheese, served to the side.

Crispy Birria Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)

Taco Fiesta 4 Guests

$45.00

Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Taco Fiesta 6 Guests

$65.00

Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Fajitas - Chimichangas

Chimi Seafood

$16.00

Chimi Beef

$15.00

Chimi Ground Beef

$13.00

Chimi Chicken

$15.00

Chimi Al Pastor

$12.00

Chimi Bean

$13.00

Chimi Vegetable

$13.00

Fajita Steak

$24.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Chicken

$22.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Carnitas

$22.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$25.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajitas Ribs

$25.00

Fajitas Chorizo

$22.00

Fajitas Vegetables

$20.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Steak and Chicken

$24.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Steak Shrimp

$24.00

Fajita Chicken Shrimp

$24.00

Fajita Shrimp Veggie

$24.00

Fajita Fiesta 4 guests

$130.00

Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream *Includes your choice of 64oz sangria, margarita or 2 bottles of wine*

Molcajete

$39.00

Molcajete Queso

$39.00

Fajita Mar Y Tierra

$35.00

Enchiladas - Burritos

Enchilada Cheese

$14.00

Onions, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Chicken

$16.00

Red guajillo chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Shredded Beef

$16.00

Red chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Carnitas

$16.00

Pulled pork, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses

Enchilada Spinach

$16.00

Sautéed garlic spinach, onions, spinach crema sauce, blended cheeses

Enchilada Spinach/Chicken

$16.00

One each! Spinach enchilada, along with a chicken enchilada and its sauces.

Burrito Seafood

$17.00

Shrimp and scallop with seafood salsa blanca. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Shredded Beef

$16.00

Beef with red chili sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$15.00

Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Bean

$13.00

Bean with Ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Veggie

$13.00

Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Al Pastor

$15.00

Pinneaple and Red Chili Sauce

Entrees

Grill Salmon

$23.00

Ancho & cashew crusted, creamy rice, and grilled veggies.

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Red chili, pineapple sauce, fried plantain, and cilantro rice.

Tampiquena

$27.00

Cheese enchiladas, black beans, avocado salad, and cilantro butter.

Smoked Pork

$23.00

Corn, avocado & tomato salad, tomatillo sauce and rice.

Texas Platter

$29.00

Brisket & ribs, grilled corn, charro beans, and tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Grilled Vegetables, creamy rice, lime jalapeño sauce.

Grilled Swordfish

$25.00

Rotisserie Of The Day

$35.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Carne Asada

$26.00

Dessert

Fried Churros

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Sides

Corn Tortilla - Side

$2.00

Refried Beans - Side

$4.00

Pico - Side

$2.00

Rice

$5.00

House Smoked Salsa

$9.00

Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Extra Taco

$4.00

Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!

Side Of Queso Dip

$4.00

Plaintains

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Cafe Fee

$2.50

Chips Salsa

$4.00

Chicharrones

$5.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Salmon

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Taco

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

No Rice No Beans

Kids Drink

Special Platters

Appetizers for 2

$25.00

Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos.

Taco Fiesta for 2

$30.00

Fiesta for 2 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Appetizers for 4

$48.00

4 Guests. Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole and Queso.

Fajita Fiesta for 4

$79.00

Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Taco Fiesta for 4

$59.00

Fiesta for 4 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

TORTAS

TORTA PORK BELLY

$12.00

Black beans, avocado, pickled onions, garlic crema, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, chipotle ginger sauce

TORTA CHICKEN MILANESA

$12.00

Fried chicken, cotija cheese, refried beans, pickled serranos, avocado, pipian crema, pipian sauce, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro

TORTA SHREDDED BEEF

$12.00

Chipotle ginger, roasted garlic crema, refried beans, avocado, cilantro, lettuce, pickled onions, charred poblano salsa

TORTA CRISPY FISH

$12.00

Pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pickled Serrano, garlic crema), cilantro, cucumber vinaigrette, avocado

URBANO BURGER

$11.00

BOWL & SALADS

Urbano Bowl

$11.00

Choice of meat and beans served over cilantro lime rice, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico, shredded lettuce

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, chipotle ranch

Lunch Shrimp salad

$9.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, charred zucchini vinaigrette

Lunch Fajita Salad

$9.00

Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Lunch Texas BBQ

$9.00

Smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, grilled corn, tomato, avocado, cucumber, crispy onions, smoked bbq dressing

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Mosaic
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Old Town Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
