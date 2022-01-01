Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Urbano 116

576 Reviews

$$

116 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
Birria Tacos
Queso Blanco

Appetizers Ceviches

Guacamole

$13.00

Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.

Queso Blanco

$9.00

Blended cheeses, spices and pico.

Nachos

$13.00

With grilled jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadillas

$10.00

With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.

Ceviche Shrimp

$16.00

Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus.

Taquitos

$13.00

With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.

Urbano Wings

$11.00

Slowly smoked then grilled, celery, and spinach ranch.

Octopus Ceviche

$15.00

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

Cilantro, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce

Texas Chili

$10.00

Slow Cooked Beef, 7 Chilis, Crema, Cheese, Onions and Jalapenos

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, cilantro vinaigrette

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Pozole

$9.00

Braised pork, hominy, red chili broth, pork cracklings, radish, onion, and lime.

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Shredded chicken, tomato, spiced broth, cilantro, crema, avocado, crispy tortilla.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch

Texas Chili

$10.00

Sopa Del Dia

$9.00

Chefs Corner

Grilled Halibut Al Pastor

$14.00

Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro Paste, Hose Tortilla

Spicy Baja Crab Cake

$14.00

Smoked Lime Alioli, Avocado, Apple Relish

Papas Bravas

$8.00

Chipotle Alioli, Lime Crema, Cilantro Sauce, Green Onion.

Ancho-Grilled Pork Belly

$12.00

Cauliflower Puree, Salsa Macha, Cebollina, Cashews

Wood-Fired Shrimp and Chorizo

$14.00

Chili Salt, Avocado, Onion, Jalapeno, Cucumber

Seafood Salpicon Tostada

$14.00

Shrimp, Lump Crab, Avocado, Habanero Sauce

Mezcal Marinated Ribeye

$14.00

Caramelized Onions, Grilled Cheese, Cilantro Chimichurri

Rainbow Trout

$25.00Out of stock

Tacos

Served with onions, cilantro, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice and your bean of choice

TACOS

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)

Al Pastor

$15.00

ChimichangaRED - Fajitas (White)

Chimi Seafood

$16.00

Chimi Beef

$15.00

Chimi Chicken

$15.00

Chimi Bean

$13.00

Chimi Vegetable

$13.00

Fajita Steak

$24.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Chicken

$22.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Carnitas

$22.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$25.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajitas Ribs

$25.00

Fajitas Chorizo

$22.00

Fajitas Vegetables

$20.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Steak and Chicken

$23.00

Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas

Fajita Steak Shrimp

$23.00

Fajita Steak and Carnitas

$23.00

Fajita Chicken and Shrimp

$23.00

Fajitas Chicken and Chorizo

$23.00

Fajita Steak and Ribs

$23.00

Fajitas Steak and Chorizo

$23.00

Chimi Pastor

$12.00

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Enchiladas - Burritos

Enchilada Cheese

$14.00

Onions, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans (Not Vegetarian), Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Chicken

$16.00

Red guajillo chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Shredded Beef

$16.00

Red chili sauce, blended cheeses. Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guac and Pico de Gallo.

Enchilada Carnitas

$16.00

Pulled pork, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses

Enchilada Spinach

$16.00

Sautéed garlic spinach, onions, spinach crema sauce, blended cheeses

Enchilada Spinach/Chicken

$16.00

One each! Spinach enchilada, along with a chicken enchilada and its sauces.

Gringo Enchilada

$14.00

Burrito Bean

$13.00

Bean with Ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Veggie

$13.00

Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Pastor Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Seafood

$17.00

Shrimp and scallop with seafood salsa blanca. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Shredded Beef

$16.00

Beef with red chili sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$15.00

Chicken with green tomatillo sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

Gringo Burrito

$14.00

Entrees

Grill Salmon

$23.00

Ancho & cashew crusted, creamy rice, and grilled veggies.

Crispy Half Chicken

$22.00

Red chili, pineapple sauce, fried plantain, and cilantro rice.

Carne Tampiqueña

$27.00

Cheese enchiladas, black beans, avocado salad, and cilantro butter.

Smoked Pork

$23.00

Corn, avocado & tomato salad, tomatillo sauce and rice.

Texas Platter

$29.00

Brisket & ribs, grilled corn, charro beans, and tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Grilled Vegetables, creamy rice, lime jalapeño sauce.

Grilled Swordfish

$25.00

Molcajete Mixto

$39.00

Carne Asada

$26.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Mar Y Tierra Special

$35.00

Dessert

Fried Churros

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Sides

Corn Tortilla - Side

Refried Beans - Side

$3.00

Pico - Side

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

House Smoked Salsa

$9.00

Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Extra Taco

$5.00

Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!

Urbano T-Shirt

$14.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side of Plantains

$5.00

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Jalepeno

Small Side of Cheese for Fajita

Extra Set Up (Pico, Guac, Sour Cream, Cheese)

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Of Fruit

$4.00

Ubano T-shirt Customer

$20.00

Special Platters

Appetizers for 2

$25.00

Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos.

Taco Fiesta for 2

$30.00

Fiesta for 2 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Appetizers for 4

$48.00

4 Guests. Urbano Wings, Cheese Quesadillas, Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole and Queso.

Fajita Fiesta for 4

$79.00

Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Taco Fiesta for 4

$59.00

Fiesta for 4 guests. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids Taco

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

No Rice No Beans

Kids Lemonade

Kids Agua Fresca

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

116 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

