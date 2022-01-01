Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Urban Press Winery

review star

No reviews yet

316 N San Fernando Blvd

Burbank, CA 91502

"Komen" Specials

"Pink" wine boxed set

$137.00

3 wines: 1 ea. Fille de Joie 2018 1 ea. Fille de Joie (Syrah) 2019 1 ea. Fille de Joie (Petit Verdot) 2020

"More Than Pink" wine boxed set

$175.00

3 wines: 1 ea. Due Vigne 2016 1 ea. Striscsia 2017 1 ea. Castella de la Vigna 2017

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food. At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down. So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia” - Welcome to our family!

316 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

