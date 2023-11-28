The Budlong Southern Chicken Urbanspace
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Opened in 2016, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!
Location
15 W. Washington, Chicago, IL 60602
