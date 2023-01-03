The Budlong Hot Chicken imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Southern
Chicken

The Budlong Hot Chicken Urban Space

review star

No reviews yet

15 W. Washington

Chicago, IL 60602

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
Hot Chicken Sandwich

Drinks

Filbert's Rootbeer

$3.89

Filbert's Watermelon Soda

$3.89

Filbert's Orange Cream Soda

$3.89

Filbert's Pineapple Soda

$3.89

Water

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Chicken

2 pc. Tenders

2 pc. Tenders

$11.69
Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.94
Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$15.59
Jumbo Hot Wings

Jumbo Hot Wings

$19.50+

Sauces

Comeback

$1.30

Ranch

$1.30

Sides

Budlong Biscuit w/ Jam

Budlong Biscuit w/ Jam

$7.79
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.49
Farm Slaw

Farm Slaw

$6.49
Budlong Biscuit no Jam

Budlong Biscuit no Jam

$6.49
Fries

Fries

$5.19

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 W. Washington, Chicago, IL 60602

The Budlong Hot Chicken image

