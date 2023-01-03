Food Trucks
Southern
Chicken
The Budlong Hot Chicken Urban Space
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15 W. Washington, Chicago, IL 60602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
No Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurant
Truck 1 - Museum Campus
No Reviews
1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant