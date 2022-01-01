KEADKAO EXPRESS Keadkao Express
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Thai Food
Location
15 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
521 South Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
No Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurant