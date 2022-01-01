KEADKAO EXPRESS Keadkao Express

Main picView gallery

15 West Washington Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles
Pad See-ew
Pad Thai

Bowl

Bowl

Bowl

$9.50

One scoop of white rice with choice of one entree

KEADKAO's Special

Thai Fried rice

Thai Fried rice

$13.50
Crispy Pork Stir Fry

Crispy Pork Stir Fry

$16.50Out of stock

Served with steamed white rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.50

Made with special home made Keadkao PadThai Sauce. *Peanut Excluded

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.50

Southeast Asian dish of stir-fried rice noodles, vegetables, meat, seafood, or tofu, served with a signature stir fry sauce.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Thai style salad served with Hadyai Fried Chicken and Steamed white rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$14.50
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Individual Entree

Basil Stir fry

Basil Stir fry

$13.50

Basil stir fry with choices of meat ,Served with steamed white rice

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Hat yai Fried Chicken

Hat yai Fried Chicken

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Massamun curry

Massamun curry

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fried

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fried

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Pad See-ew

Pad See-ew

$13.50
Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

$13.50

Served with steamed white rice

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.50

Served with steamed white rice and one drink

Appetizers

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.50

Served with sweet and sour sauce

Spring rolls

Spring rolls

$6.50Out of stock

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

16 oz

Thai Iced Tea Limeade

Thai Iced Tea Limeade

$4.75

16 oz

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.75

16 oz

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Fanta (Orange) soda

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

100% apple juice and no sugar added

Sides

Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Soy sauce (per packet)

$0.50

Sweet And Sour Chilli Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Food

Location

15 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60602

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

