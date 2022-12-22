Main picView gallery

Urbanspace Sushi Dokku

15 w Washington Ave

Chicago, IL 60602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Donburi Bowl

Fresh Salmon Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Fresh Tuna Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Tuna with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Hamachi Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Hamachi with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Eel/Unagi Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and BBQ Eel with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Miso Salmon Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Miso Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Truffle Hamachi Donburi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Truffle Hamachi Mix with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion. *Contains Dairy

Spicy Salmon Donburi Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Spicy Tuna Donburi Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Spicy Shrimp Donburi Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Shrimp with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Vegetable Donburi Bowl

$12.00

Sushi Rice with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion

Chirashi Bowl

$24.00

*Handrolls

Blue Crab Handroll*

$9.00

Cucumber + Asparagus Handroll*

$4.00

Cucumber Handroll*

$4.00

Fresh Salmon Handroll*

$5.00

Miso Salmon Handroll*

$7.00

Negi-Hamachi Handroll*

$8.00

Sear Salmon Handroll*

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll*

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll*

$7.00

Truffle Hamachi Handroll*

$8.00

Tuna + Cucmber Handroll*

$7.00

Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Nigiri

Tuna Truffle Nigiri

$14.00

Truffle Sauce. Parmigiano Reggiano. Avocado.

Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowtail

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Eel

Sake Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon

Spicy Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Suzuki Nigiri

$8.00

Sea Bass

Gluten Free

*Maguro + Cucumber HR GF

$7.00

*Cucumber & Asparagus HR GF

$4.00

*Blue Crab HR GF

$9.00

Blue Crab Maki GF

$17.00

Crispy Maguro Maki GF

$13.00

Ecuador Maki GF

$14.00

Negi-Hamachi Maki GF

$9.00

Fresh Salmon & Avocado Maki GF

$9.00

Fresh Salmon Don GF

$15.00

*Fresh Salmon HR GF

$5.00

Fresh Tuna Don GF

$14.00

*Hamachi HR GF

$5.00

Salmon Don GF

$14.00

*Spicy Salmon HR GF

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Maki GF

$10.00

*Truffle Hamachi HR GF

$8.00

Truffle Hamachi Maki GF

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Don GF

$16.00

*Spicy Tuna HR GF

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Maki GF

$10.00

Truffle Hamachi Don GF

$16.00

Tuna Truffle Nigiri GF

$14.00

Vegetable Don GF

$12.00

Veggie Maki Rolls

Midori (vegan) Maki Roll

$14.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Spicy Soy

Asparagus Maki Roll

$5.00

Avocado Maki Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Maki Roll

$4.00

Asparagus + Avocado Maki Roll

$6.50

Asparagus + Cucumber Maki Roll

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber Maki Roll

$6.00

Shitake Maki

$6.00Out of stock

Starters

Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Fermented Soybean Soup. Tofu, Green Onion, Seaweed

*Open Food

*Open Drink

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Dressed Salad Spring Mix, Ginger & Carrot Dressing

Edamame

$4.00

Maki Rolls

Salmon Avocado Maki Roll

$9.00

Tuna & Cucumber Maki Roll

$9.00

Negi-Hamachi Maki Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail & Green Onion

Spicy Salmon Maki Roll

$10.00

Spicy mayo, tobiko, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Maki Roll

$10.00

Tuna with sesame seeds.

Spicy Shrimp Maki Roll

$10.00

Truffle Hamachi Maki Roll

$12.00

Spicy Sauce Mix with fried shallots and avocado. *6 Pieces Per Roll

Unagi Maki Roll

$12.00

Blue Crab Maki Roll

$17.00

Tekka Maki

$12.00

Fresh Hamachi Maki Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, green onion, sesame seeds.

Fresh Salmon Maki Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon, sesame seeds.*Please go to the Sauces and Garnishes section for additional items. Requests posted here may not be honored.

California Maki Roll

$14.00

Specialty Maki Rolls

Ecuador

$15.00

Tuna, Whitefish, Tobiko, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cucumbers, Cilntro, Green Onions, Tempura Crumbs

Minilla

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Green Onions, Sriracha, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Mayo, Tempura Crumbs

Miso Salmon

$14.00

Salmon, Miso Mustard, Avocado, Asparagus, Crispy Shallots, Garlic, Red Onion, Microgreens

Crispy Maguro

$15.00

Tuna, Avocado, Fire Mayo, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots

Rainbow

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish, Unagi, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Dragon

$17.00

Hot Daisy

$16.00

Beers, Sake, Cocktails

Bushido

$12.00

Must be 21+ to order. Genshu Ginjo. Tart Raspberry. Watermelon Rind.

Snow Maiden

$12.00

Must be 21+ to order Junmai Nigori. Strawberry. Raw Pumpkin.

*Hot Sake

$8.00

Must be 21+ to order Futsushu. Baking Spice. Banana,

*Cold Sake

$7.00

Must be 21+ to order Futsushu. Baking Spice. Banana,

Lychee Cocktail

$10.00

Must be 21+ to order Cocktail.

Sakerita*

$10.00

Must be 21+ to order Cucumber Peel. Sake. Sour Mix. Orange Liquor.

Sapporo Bottle/Can*

$8.00

Must be 21+ to order Beer

*Sapporo Draft

$8.00

Must be 21+ to order Lager 16oz

Sparkling Yuzu Sake

$20.00

Must be 21+ to order Sake

Hitachino White Ale

$12.00

Must be 21+ to order Beer

Hibiki Harmony

$32.00

Must be 21+ to order Liquor

Hitachino Dai Dai IPA

$12.00

Must be 21+ to order Beer

NA Beverage

LaCroix

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lychee Lemonade

$5.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

Sauces

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Fire Mayo

$0.75

Miso Mustard

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Tamari

$3.00

Truffle Oil

$3.00

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Spicy Soy

$0.75

Chili Oil

$1.00

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.00

*Fees

*Delivery Fee

$6.00

Platters

40 Pieces Maki Platter

$70.00

80 pieces Maki Platter

$140.00

Starters

Edamame

$4.00

Warm Soy Bean, Salt

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Spring Green Salad, Creamy Gunger Carrot Dressing.

*Handrolls

Blue Crab Handroll*

$9.00

Cucumber + Asparagus Handroll*

$4.00

Cucumber Handroll*

$4.00

Fresh Salmon Handroll*

$5.00

Miso Salmon Handroll*

$7.00

Negi-Hamachi Handroll*

$8.00

Sear Salmon Handroll*

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll*

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll*

$7.00

Truffle Hamachi Handroll*

$8.00

Tuna + Cucmber Handroll*

$7.00

Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Donburi Bowls

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Miso Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Miso Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Truffle Hamachi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Truffle Hamachi Mix with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.*Contains Dairy

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and Tuna with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Midori Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Sushi Rice with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Salmon with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Sushi Rice and Spicy Shrimp with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Unagi Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Rice and BBQ Eel with Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Cucumbers and Green Onion.

Maki Rolls

Minilla

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Green Onions, Sriracha, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Mayo, Tempura Crumbs

Rainbow

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Whitefish, Unagi, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Crispy Maguro

$15.00

Tuna, Avocado, Fire Mayo, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots

Ecuador

$15.00

Tuna, Whitefish, Tobiko, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cucumbers, Cilntro, Green Onions, Tempura Crumbs

Midori (Veggie) Maki

$14.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Spicy Soy

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy Shrimp, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber.

Miso Salmon

$14.00

Salmon, Miso Mustard, Avocado, Asparagus, Crispy Shallots, Garlic, Red Onion, Microgreens

California Roll

$14.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko

Fresh Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Fresh Salmon and Avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko.

Unagi Roll

$12.00

Eel

Big Eye Tuna and Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Fresh Tuna and Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Blue Crab Roll

$17.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, Spicy Mayo and Tobiko

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Nigiri (2 pcs)

Tuna Truffle Nigiri

$16.00

Lightly Seared Tuna. Avocado, Truffle Sauce (Contains Dairy)

Sake Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon

Maguro Nigiri

$12.00

Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowtail

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Bbq Eel

Spicy Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Drinks

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lychee Lemonade

$5.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

La Croix

$3.00

Sapporo Draft (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$8.00

Sapporo Can (Must be 21 to Purchase

$8.00

Hitachino White Ale Japanese Beer (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$12.00

Hitachino Dai Dai IPA (Must be 21 to Purchase

$12.00

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Sake 180ml (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$12.00

Bushido "Way of the Warrior" Sake 180ml (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$12.00

Night Swim Sake 180ml (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$12.00Out of stock

Sparkling Yuzu Sake (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$20.00

House Hot Sake (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$8.00

House Cold Sake (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$7.00

Sakerita (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$10.00

Lychee Cocktail (Must be 21 to Purchase)

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 w Washington Ave, Chicago, IL 60602

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

