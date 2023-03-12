Murphy Deli Urban Tower
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.
Location
222 W. Las Colinas Blvd, #151, Iriving, TX 75039
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen 101 - Toyota Music Factory
No Reviews
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
Green Gator - Las Colinas
No Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Music Factory
No Reviews
350 Las Colinas Boulevard W. Irving, TX 75039
View restaurant
Zalat Pizza ( Irving - O'Connor Road)
No Reviews
4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136 Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Iriving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurant