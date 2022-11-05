Urban Wok, Brookhaven, GA
705 Town Blvd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
6 Chicken Potstickers
Six of our delicious Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces. Most Popular is our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce.
6 Vegetable Spring Rolls
Six of our delicious Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces.
Jalapeño Fried Rice
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice; Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce - Medium
6 Wok Fired Chicken Wings
6 Wok Fired Wings in one of our Unique Signature Wing Sauces: 1. Sesame Buffalo 2. Caribbean Jerk 3. Korean BBQ 4. Agave Ginger Sriracha
12 Wok Fired Chicken Wings
12 Wok Fired Wings in one of our Unique Signature Wing Sauces: 1. Sesame Buffalo 2. Caribbean Jerk 3. Korean BBQ 4. Agave Ginger Sriracha
CREATE YOUR OWN
Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
Brown Rice - GF, V
Brown whole-grain rice - GF
Udon Noodles
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
Rice Noodles - GF
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Cauliflower Rice (GF&V)
Zucchini Noodles - GF, V
PRE-CREATED FAVORITES
VEGAN PLEASER
For the veggie lover- Zucchini Noodles, Broccoli, Brussel Sprout Slaw, Spinach, Green Onions, Green Peppers, Edamame, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shiitake Mushrooms and Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Served On The Side to Preserve the Freshness of the Zucchini Noodles
WOKIN' CANTINA
Jasmine rice, chicken, red and green onions, fresh jalapeños, oyster mushrooms in a GF Tamari sauce seasoned with cumin, cardamon and our house made habanero sauce! Pretty spicy but delicious! * NO SUBSTITUIONS
WAIKIKI SURF & TURF
Rice Noodles, shrimp, steak with red onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bahn mi in our Signature Hawaiian BBQ Sauce!
GARLIC, GINGER, BEEF & BROCCOLI
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms. Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce. Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side! *no substitutes
SPICED OUT
For the Heat Seekers- Udon Noodles, Marinated Chicken, Red Onions, Green Onions, Broccoli, Jalapeños, Crimini Mushrooms, Thai Chili Peppers and Caribbean Jerk Sauce to wake up those taste buds!
OWNERS MEAL
Artimus's Favorite- Rice Noodles, Marinated Chicken, Marinated Shrimp, Broccoli, Green Onions, Red Onions, Spinach, Crimini Mushrooms, Pineapple Chunks and Hawaiian BBQ Sauce for the perfect little kick.
WORKOUT WONDER
2x Brown rice, Double Protein-fresh marinated chicken and steak with broccoli and spinach. Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce. *no substitutes
BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Apple Juice
Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Red Wine/glass
White Wine/glass
Local Draft Beer
Beer/can
Champagne- 6.30z bottle
Orange Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa
Mango Mimosa
Mimosa (Flight of Three)
One Flute of Each Flavor: Delicious Mango, Pineapple and Orange Flavored Mimosas
URBAN WOK KID'S MEALS
KID GARLIC, GINGER, SOY
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Jasmine Rice, chicken with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
KID TROPICAL PINEAPPLE
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Brown Rice, chicken with carrots, snap peas and green beans in our Tropical Pineapple Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
KID ORANGE CITRUS
URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Rice noodles and chicken with carrots, green onions, and pineapple and bean sprouts in our Orange Citrus Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!
SIGNATURE SAUCES
Garlic, Ginger, Soy (GF Tamari)
Low Sodium Garlic, Ginger, Soy
Tropical Pineapple
Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour
Caribbean Jerk
Orange Citrus
Peach Bourbon BBQ
Korean BBQ
Hawaiian BBQ
Mango Habanero
Yellow Coconut Curry
Tikka Masala
Spicy Peanut Sauce
PARTY TRAY APPETIZERS
Vegetable Spring Rolls - 24 CT
Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
Chicken Potstickers - 24 CT
Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!
Combo Party Tray - 30 CT
10 Chicken Potstickers, 10 Spring Rolls & 10 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!
@ HOME MEAL KITS
KOREAN BBQ & STEAK MEAL KIT
Our Signature Korean BBQ Sauce with tender steak, udon noodles, bean sprouts, red onions, carrots and spinach. WOK YOUR WAY!
GARLIC, GINGER & SOY (GF TAMARI) W/ CHICKEN MEAL KIT
Our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy(GF Tamari) Sauce with tender chicken, jasmine rice, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots & red onions WOK YOUR WAY!