Urban Wok, Brookhaven, GA

705 Town Blvd NE

Brookhaven, GA 30319

Popular Items

Rice Noodles - GF
Udon Noodles
6 Chicken Potstickers

APPETIZERS

6 Chicken Potstickers

$8.00

Six of our delicious Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces. Most Popular is our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce.

6 Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Six of our delicious Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces.

Jalapeño Fried Rice

$9.00

Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice; Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce - Medium

6 Wok Fired Chicken Wings

$12.50

6 Wok Fired Wings in one of our Unique Signature Wing Sauces: 1. Sesame Buffalo 2. Caribbean Jerk 3. Korean BBQ 4. Agave Ginger Sriracha

12 Wok Fired Chicken Wings

$16.99

12 Wok Fired Wings in one of our Unique Signature Wing Sauces: 1. Sesame Buffalo 2. Caribbean Jerk 3. Korean BBQ 4. Agave Ginger Sriracha

CREATE YOUR OWN

Urban Wok recommends 3-5 veggies/produce selected for your Wok creation!
Jasmine Rice - GF, V

White, long-grain variety of rice - GF

Brown Rice - GF, V

Brown whole-grain rice - GF

Jalapeño Fried Rice

$1.50

Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice; Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce - Medium

Udon Noodles

Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle

Rice Noodles - GF

Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.

Cauliflower Rice (GF&V)

$2.00
Zucchini Noodles - GF, V

$2.00

PRE-CREATED FAVORITES

VEGAN PLEASER

$12.99

For the veggie lover- Zucchini Noodles, Broccoli, Brussel Sprout Slaw, Spinach, Green Onions, Green Peppers, Edamame, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shiitake Mushrooms and Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour Served On The Side to Preserve the Freshness of the Zucchini Noodles

WOKIN' CANTINA

$13.99

Jasmine rice, chicken, red and green onions, fresh jalapeños, oyster mushrooms in a GF Tamari sauce seasoned with cumin, cardamon and our house made habanero sauce! Pretty spicy but delicious! * NO SUBSTITUIONS

WAIKIKI SURF & TURF

$14.99

Rice Noodles, shrimp, steak with red onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bahn mi in our Signature Hawaiian BBQ Sauce!

GARLIC, GINGER, BEEF & BROCCOLI

$14.99

Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms. Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce. Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side! *no substitutes

SPICED OUT

$14.99

For the Heat Seekers- Udon Noodles, Marinated Chicken, Red Onions, Green Onions, Broccoli, Jalapeños, Crimini Mushrooms, Thai Chili Peppers and Caribbean Jerk Sauce to wake up those taste buds!

OWNERS MEAL

$15.99

Artimus's Favorite- Rice Noodles, Marinated Chicken, Marinated Shrimp, Broccoli, Green Onions, Red Onions, Spinach, Crimini Mushrooms, Pineapple Chunks and Hawaiian BBQ Sauce for the perfect little kick.

WORKOUT WONDER

$15.99

2x Brown rice, Double Protein-fresh marinated chicken and steak with broccoli and spinach. Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce. *no substitutes

BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.85
Diet Coke

$1.85
Sprite

$1.85
Apple Juice

$2.85
Sparkling Water

$2.50
Bottled Water

$2.00
Red Wine/glass

$5.00Out of stock
White Wine/glass

$5.00Out of stock

Local Draft Beer

$2.50
Beer/can

$5.00Out of stock
Champagne- 6.30z bottle

$7.50Out of stock

Orange Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa (Flight of Three)

$15.00Out of stock

One Flute of Each Flavor: Delicious Mango, Pineapple and Orange Flavored Mimosas

URBAN WOK KID'S MEALS

Jasmine Rice with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

KID GARLIC, GINGER, SOY

$8.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Jasmine Rice, chicken with carrots, broccoli and bean sprouts in our Garlic, Ginger and Soy Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

KID TROPICAL PINEAPPLE

$8.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Brown Rice, chicken with carrots, snap peas and green beans in our Tropical Pineapple Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

KID ORANGE CITRUS

$8.99

URBAN WOK KIDS 12 & UNDER ONLY. WE DO ID EVERYBODY :) Rice noodles and chicken with carrots, green onions, and pineapple and bean sprouts in our Orange Citrus Signature Sauce. WOK YOUR WAY KIDS!

SIGNATURE SAUCES

Urban Wok's Signature Sauces are GF, Vegan and made from scratch daily! 2 ounces that you can use for extra sauce, leftovers or to use at home on the grill! WOK YOUR WAY!
Garlic, Ginger, Soy (GF Tamari)

$1.25
Low Sodium Garlic, Ginger, Soy

$1.25
Tropical Pineapple

$1.25
Lemongrass Mango Sweet & Sour

$1.25
Caribbean Jerk

$1.25Out of stock
Orange Citrus

$1.25
Peach Bourbon BBQ

$1.25
Korean BBQ

$1.25
Hawaiian BBQ

$1.25
Mango Habanero

$1.25
Yellow Coconut Curry

$1.25Out of stock
Tikka Masala

$1.25
Spicy Peanut Sauce

$1.25

PARTY TRAY APPETIZERS

New at Urban Wok! WOK PARTY PLATTERS! Wings, Potstickers and/or Spring Rolls with your choice of our Global Signature Dipping Sauces! WOK YOUR PARTY!
Vegetable Spring Rolls - 24 CT

$20.99

Vegetable Spring Rolls and your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!

Chicken Potstickers - 24 CT

$20.99

Chicken Potstickers served w/ your choice of our tasty Signature Sauces. Most popular is our Garlic, Ginger and GF Tamari! WOK YOUR WAY!

Combo Party Tray - 30 CT

$32.99

10 Chicken Potstickers, 10 Spring Rolls & 10 Wings with your choice of our Signature Wing and Dipping Sauces. WOK YOUR WAY!

@ HOME MEAL KITS

@ Home Meal Kits. Ready to eat in under 10 minutes. Includes broccoli, bean sprouts, carrots and red onions along with a Signature Sauce and Hot Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
KOREAN BBQ & STEAK MEAL KIT

$11.99

Our Signature Korean BBQ Sauce with tender steak, udon noodles, bean sprouts, red onions, carrots and spinach. WOK YOUR WAY!

GARLIC, GINGER & SOY (GF TAMARI) W/ CHICKEN MEAL KIT

$9.99

Our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy(GF Tamari) Sauce with tender chicken, jasmine rice, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots & red onions WOK YOUR WAY!