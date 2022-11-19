Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Amis in Westport

review star

No reviews yet

1 Church Lane

Westport, CT 06880

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Rigatoni Bolognese
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Antipasti

Perfect For 1-2 People
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

lemon aioli

Citrus and Herb Cured Olives

$6.00

castelvetrano olives, orange, rosemary, pickled fresno chili

Zucchini Fritti

$12.00

sage, lemon, sea salt

Fried Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

lemon, parsley caper aioli, pickled fresno chili

Sheep's Milk Ricotta

$12.00

red endive, blistered grapes, pine nuts, vin cotto, crostini

Crispy Eggplant Chips

$9.00

manchego, mint, lavender honey

Potato Croquettes

$11.00Out of stock

grana padano, guanciale, scamorza, herbs, lemon aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

oyster mayonnaise, arugula, capers, shallots

Old School Meatballs

$12.00

tomato sauce, parsley, pecorino

Charred Octopus

$15.00

marinated white beans, pickled fresno chili, chive

Seared Shrimp

$16.00

tomato, chili, arugula

Mussels

$16.00

'nduja, herbs, crostini

Tinned Sardines

$15.00

olives, crostini, cultured butter, radish

Bread to go

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Salads

Mixed Greed Salad

$10.00

radish, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar

$13.00

focaccia croutons, oil cured tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing

Escarole Salad

$12.00

apples, bayley hazen bleu cheese, walnuts, crispy shallots, apple cider vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$13.00Out of stock

baby beets, whipped goat cheese, pistachios, radish, smoked orange vinaigrette

Pasta

Large Plates To Be Shared... Or Not
Potato Gnocchi

$18.00

salsa di noci, mushrooms, herbs, walnuts

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$18.00

guanciale, shallots, chili flakes, san marzano tomatoe

Linguini and Clams

$18.00

little necks, green garlic butter, preserved lemon, Szechuan chili oil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

pecorino, fresh basil

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

pecorino, fresh cracked black pepper

Vegan Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

tonnarelli, vegan parmesan, pink peppercorn

Plates

Red Snapper

$28.00

confit tomato broth, chili flake, chevril

Cioppino

$28.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, saffron, fregola sardo, crostini

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

marsala reduction, chantrelle mushrooms, misticanza

Branzino

$25.00

braised kale, garlic, brown butter, almonds

Tomato Braised Short Rib

$30.00

marscapone polenta, shaved brussels sprouts

Seared Salmon

$27.00

zucchini puree, broccolini, fried lemon

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.00

with seasonal vegetables

Kids Rigatoni

$6.00Out of stock

with butter or marinara

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Dessert

Spiced Chocolate Donuts

$9.00

blood orange jam, spiced sugar

Cannoli Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

whipped ricotta, espresso soaked lady fingers, chocolate ganache

Apple and Almond Shortbread Tart

$8.00

shortbread crumble, sliced almonds, cranberries

Walnut Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

grapes, rose and walnut dukkah, sweetened ricotta

Wine to Go

Bottle Ca'Sisa Prosecco Brut, IT

$49.00

Bottle Altamonte, Pinot Grigio, IT

$49.00

Bottle Le Bernarde, Rose, FR

$58.00

Bottle Planet Oregon, Pinot Noir

$68.00

Bottle Mocali, Sangiovese, IT

$58.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Inventive and modern Italian food, and cocktails.

1 Church Lane, Westport, CT 06880

