Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amis at Devon yard

review star

No reviews yet

138 Lancaster Avenue

Devon, PA 19333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inventive and modern Italian food, and cocktails.

Website

Location

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon, PA 19333

Directions

Gallery
Amis at Devon Yard image
Amis at Devon Yard image
Amis at Devon Yard image
Amis at Devon Yard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Vetri
orange starNo Reviews
138 W Lancaster Ave Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange star4.5 • 459
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
3705 Terrain Devon Events
orange starNo Reviews
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
Order Online !!! For same day orders call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578
orange starNo Reviews
790 W Lancaster Ave Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Britain
orange starNo Reviews
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420 Radnor, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS
orange starNo Reviews
676 LANCASTER AVE BERWYN, PA 19312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Devon

Terrain Cafe
orange star4.5 • 459
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Devon
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston