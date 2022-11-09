Main picView gallery

URBN - Encinitas On the 101 Highway

764 S. Coast Highway 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Popular Items

Large Red Pie
Small Red Pie
Large Urbn Salad

Base Pies

Small Red Pie

$15.00

Large Red Pie

$19.00

Small White Pie

$15.00

Large White Pie

$19.00

Craft Pies

Small Mashed Potato

$20.00

Small white pie w/ mozz, mashed potato, bacon

Large Mashed Potato

$30.00

Large white pie w/ mozz, mashed potato,bacon

Small Vegan

$20.00

Small red pie, red onion, mushroom, artichoke fresh arugula

Large Vegan

$30.00

Large red pie, red onion, mushroom, artichoke fresh arugula

Small Marg

$20.00

Small red pie w/ fresh mozz, basil, stewed tomato

Large Marg

$30.00

Large red pie w/ fresh mozz, basil, stewed tomato

Small BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Small red pie, mozz, bacon, scallion BBQ sauce, parm

Large BBQ Chicken

$30.00

Large red pie, mozz, bacon, scallion BBQ sauce, parm

Small Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Small red pie, San Marzano tomato, basil, fresh mozz, Eggplant, parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$30.00

Large red pie, San Marzano tomato, basil, fresh mozz, Eggplant, parm

Small Polpetta con Provolone

$20.00

Small red pie, meatball, ricotta, basil, parm

Large Polpetta con Provolone

$30.00

Large red pie, meatball, ricotta, basil, parm

Small Gouda Garlic Alfredo

$20.00

Small white pie, mozz, chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, parm

Large Gouda Garlic Alfredo

$30.00

Large white pie, mozz, chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, parm

Small Sausage + Pepper

$20.00

Small red pie w/ mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Large Sausage + Pepper

$30.00

Large red pie w/ mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Small Fresh Clam

$25.00

Small white pie, fresh littleneck clams, oregano, parm, garlic, pepper, evoo

Small Peppered Salami

$20.00

Small red pie w/ pepperoni, pepperoncini, fresh mozz, parm

Large Peppered Salami

$30.00

Large red pie w/ pepperoni, pepperoncini, fresh mozz, parm

Small Fresh Pesto Chkn

$20.00

Small white pie w/ broccoli, roasted red pepper, parm

Large Fresh Pesto Chkn

$30.00

Large white pie w/ broccoli, roasted red pepper, parm

Salads

Small Urbn Salad

$12.00

Small mixed greens, sliced pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette,

Large Urbn Salad

$16.00

Large mixed greens, sliced pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette,

Small Urbn Cesar

$12.00

Small romaine salad w/ croutons, parmesan and house cesar dressing

Large Urbn Cesar

$16.00

Large romaine salad w/ croutons, parmesan and house cesar dressing

Small Chopped Italian

$12.00

Small radicchio, lettuce, chick peas, red onion, parmesan, banana peppers, peppered salami

Large Chopped Italian

$16.00

Large radicchio, lettuce, chick peas, red onion, parmesan, banana peppers, peppered salami

Small Caprezanella

$12.00

Large Caprezanella

$16.00

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

Garlic Bread Stix

$8.50

Sauces

Beverage

Foxon Park Soda

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Others

$3.00

URBN ICED TEA

$4.00

Happy Hour Kombucha

$7.00

Happy Hour Ciders

$8.00

Happy Hour 10.8%

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

764 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Main pic

