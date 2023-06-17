URBN GREENS
414 Howe Avenue
Shelton, CT 06484
SALADS
URBN GREENS SIGNATURE SALADS
JERK CHICKEN
JERKED SEASONED CHICKEN, KALE, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO & ROASTED PINEAPPLE DRESSING: HONEY LIME VINAIGRETTE
ROASTED SALMON CAESAR
ROASTED SALMON, ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS DRESSING: ROMAN CAESAR
FIESTA CHICKEN
GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN, ROMAINE LETTUCE, RED PEPPERS, TOMATOES, BLACK BEANS, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO, MEXICAN BLEND CHEESE DRESSING: CHIPOTLE RANCH
CAJUN BLACKENED SHRIMP
CAJUN SHRIMP, BABY SPINACH, TOMATOES, ROASTED PEPPERS, ROASTED CORN, AVOCADO, FETA CHEESE DRESSING: LEMON ZA'ATAR VINAIGRETTE
UG CREATE YOUR OWN
WRAPS
UG SIGNATURE WRAPS
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED CHICKEN, ICEBERG LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN AND CAESAR DRESSING.
JERK SALMON WRAP
ROASTED RED PEPPER TORTILLA, JERK SALMON, LETTUCE, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO & GARLIC AIOLI.
AVOCADO WRAP
SPINACH TORTILLA, MIXED LETTUCE (ROMAINE, KALE & SPINACH), AVOCADO, RED ONIONS, CUCUMBER & TZATZIKI SAUCE.
UG CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP
SOUPS
CHICKEN NOODLE
This soup features egg noodles, carrots, onions, celery, and chicken melded together in a well-seasoned chicken broth.
CRAB AND SWEET CORN CHOWDER
This decadent chowder features succulent crab meat and a colorful medley of green bell pepper and sweet corn. And for its powerful flavor, it's infused with a splash of brandy and a dash of heat, courtesy of TABASCO® Pepper Sauce.
ITALIAN WEDDING AND MEATBALL
This soup features a chicken-based broth with pasta, meatballs, wilted spinach, and real Parmesan cheese, all perfectly seasoned with real sea salt.
BEVERAGES
COLD PRESS JUICES
COCONUT HYDRATE
coconut water, pineapple, lemon, chia seeds
GRAPESHOT
watermelon, lemon
MELON HYDR8
watermelon, strawberry, lime, probiotics, filtered water, pink himalayan sea salt
PURE GREENS
apple, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, zucchini, romaine
PURE WATERMELON
watermelon, lemon
SWEET CITRUS
It is a crisp, refreshing mix of cooling mint, lemon, and ripe golden pineapple. The ultimate healthy treat with 40% of your daily vitamin C, this is our most popular Citrus juice! INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
STRAWBERRY BASIL LEMON
At fewer than 20 calories per bottle, this lemonade is a refreshing & light combination of fruity strawberries & a light touch of herbaceous basil. INGREDIENTS: Water, Strawberries, Monk Fruit Sweetener (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Lemon Juice, Basil Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
STRAWBERRY ORANGE MANGO SMOOTHIE
Skip the blender and go straight to refueling with our Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie! The fruit-based smoothie is delightfully refreshing thanks to apple, orange, strawberry, mango, and peaches, while lemon, elderberry, and vitamin C boost your system from the inside out. INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Mangoes, Peaches, Lemon Juice, Elderberry Powder, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
GREEN JUICE
Our popular Greens Juice packs a health punch without sacrificing on flavor. It's perfect, on-the-go nutrition. INGREDIENTS: Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
ELDERBERRY VITAMIN C
This light and refreshing juice packs a punch with 160% of your daily value in vitamin C and only 10 calories per bottle. INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, Monk Fruit (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Elderberry Powder, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
BLACKBERRY LEMON
Blackberry Lemonade's perfect balance of sweet and tart is a #1 choice for those hot days. Enjoy the sweetness without the calories, with only 25 calories per bottle. INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Blackberry Puree, Monk Fruit (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Black Current Puree, Lemon Juice Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
20oz AGUA FRESCAS
STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT
Rise with a tide of island flavors, tamed with strawberry, sweet cherry, pomegranate and Jerusalem artichoke inulin. As good with a poke bowl as it is on its own. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Organic Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Red Dragonfruit Puree, Organic Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors and Citric Acid.
BERRY PATCH
The orchard breaks bread with the garden in a harvest of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries and black currants accented with ambrosial spices. More is more, with buoyant aromas racing to reach the surface. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavor.
MANDARIN CARDAMOM
A suite of succulent citrus pairs with minty cardamom, gingery turmeric and lemony coriander for a delightfully lively refresher. Fruit-powered with sharp lemon-lime flecks and mellowed with apricot undertones. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Orange Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Sweet Orange Oil, Organic Turmeric Extract (for color), Natural Flavor, Organic Tangerine Oil, Organic Annatto (for color).
HIBISCUS
Aromatic hibiscus florets, rose blooms, and orange blossoms meet punchy, sweet citrus in our euphoric Hibiscus blend. Pluck any flavor you like while you roam your palate’s flower patch. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Hibiscus Flower, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Organic Natural Flavor, Natural Flavor.
OLIPOP
TROPICAL PUNCH
Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Mandarin Juice Concentrate, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Fruit Punch Flavor
CHERRY VANILLA
We pinpointed the cherry pie flavor we were craving with a careful combination of tart cherries and sweet tang of rainier cherries, then rounded things out with the soft and sumptuous taste of vanilla bean. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural White Cherry Flavor, Natural Vanilla Flavor
GINGER LEMON
Our sweet and tart Ginger Lemon combines both Caribbean and European mulling spices to create a complex flavor that manages to remain perfectly balanced. Enjoy a delightful kick of ginger followed by a tangy hint of lemon juice. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Natural Ginger Flavor, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Mulling Spice Flavor
STRAWBERRY VANILLA
Your creamiest, fruitiest strawberry sundae meets bubbly soda. A blend of sweet strawberry juice, rich vanilla, and a dash of tangy lemon create a soda that quenches thirst in the most delightful way. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Strawberry Flavor
VINTAGE COLA
Our small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Natural Cola Flavor, Alpinia Galanga Root*, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Green Tea Caffeine*, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Caramel Flavor, Cinnamon*
JUST WATER
LIME BUBBLES
Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. No sugar, no calories, no artificial anything. Just spring water with a touch of lime flavor, perfectly carbonated and thoughtfully packaged.
ORIGINAL BUBBLES
Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. Perfectly carbonated, thoughtfully packaged.
LEMON BUBBLES
Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. No sugar, no calories, no artificial anything. Just spring water with a touch of lemon flavor, perfectly carbonated and thoughtfully packaged.
SPRING WATER CAN
Yet another thoughtful way to get your pristine mountain spring water! JUST Still is now also available in an infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle. Crisp, pure spring water from the Big Snowy Mountains in Montana. Delivered to your door in the best package to fit your life.
COCONUT MINT BUBBLES
Our Coconut Mint Bubbles brings a vacation right to your doorstep. The fresh mint and subtly sweet coconut vibes combined with Montana mountain spring water will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise! No added sugar, no artificial flavoring, or preservatives.
VALENCIA ORANGE BUBBLES
Crack open a bottle of Valencia Orange Bubbles & get ready to sip on sunshine. Enjoy bursts of sun-kissed citrus flavor paired with the refreshing taste of mineral-rich, mountain spring water, perfectly finished with delicate, champagne-style micro-bubbles.
SPRING WATER CARTON
100% mountain-sourced spring water and plant-based packaging. Crisp, pure spring water from the Adirondack Mountains in New York. 88% of our carton originates as plants: the trees used for the paper and sugarcane used to make the cap, shoulder, and layers of the carton. The result: a 74% reduction in carbon emissions compared to plastic bottles.
DESSERTS
SOUTHERN ROOTS VEGAN DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE CHIP
BROWN SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, VEGAN BUTTER (OIL BLEND (PALM FRUIT, SOYBEAN, CANOLA, FLAX, AND OLIVE), WATER, SALT, <2% OF NATURAL FLAVOR (PLANT DERIVED FROM CORN), SOY PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID (NON-DAIRY), ANNATTO EXTRACT (COLOR)), ENJOY LIFE SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE MEGA CHUNKS, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), CORNSTARCH, GOLDEN FLAXSEED MEAL, WHOLE GROUND, ORGANIC, BAKING SODA, KOSHER SALT
SUGAR
WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, CANE SUGAR, BLEND OF PLANT-BASED OILS (SOYBEAN, PALM KERNEL, OLIVE, PALM FRUIT AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL), WATER, SALT, FABA BEAN PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FRESHNESS), VITAMIN E ACETATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), EDENSOY ORGANIC SOY MILK, CORNSTARCH, BAKING SODA, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, SODIUM BICARBONATE, CORNSTARCH, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), SALT, SUGAR, PALM KERNEL & PALM OIL, CORN STARCH, VEGETABLE JUICE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, ANNATTO EXTRACT, SPIRULINA EXTRACT, TURMERIC, BETA-CAROTENE, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN, MALTODEXTRIN, CARNAUBA WAX, CELLULOSE GUM
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP
BROWN SUGAR, WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, BLEND OF PLANT-BASED OILS (SOYBEAN, PALM KERNEL, OLIVE, PALM FRUIT AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL), WATER, SALT, FABA BEAN PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FRESHNESS), VITAMIN E ACETATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), COCOA, WATER, DAIRY FREE CHOCOLATE CHIPS (EVAPORATED CANE JUICE, NATURAL CHOCOLATE LIQUOR (NON-ALCOHOLIC), NON-DAIRY COCOA BUTTER)), VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), GROUND FLAXSEEDS, BAKING SODA, CORNSTARCH, SALT
OATMEAL RAISIN
WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, ROLLED OATS, BROWN SUGAR, CANE SUGAR, RAISINS, WATER, FLAXSEED, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), BAKING SODA, SALT, NUTMEG, CINNAMON
GLAZED
CANE SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SOYBEAN OIL, OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., POWDERED SUGAR, APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), BAKING SODA, KOSHER SALT
RED VELVET
CANE SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SOYBEAN OIL, OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., POWDERED SUGAR (SUGAR, CORNSTARCH), APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), RED FOOD COLORING (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, FD&C REDS 40 AND 3, AND 0.1% PROPYLPARABEN (PRESERVATIVE)), BAKING SODA, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), KOSHER SALT
LEMON DROP
CANE SUGAR, SOYBEAN OIL, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), POWDERED SUGAR (SUGAR, CORNSTARCH), LEMON JUICE, LEMON EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL, LEMON OIL), KOSHER SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), BAKING SODA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
