SALADS

URBN GREENS SIGNATURE SALADS

JERK CHICKEN

$14.95

JERKED SEASONED CHICKEN, KALE, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO & ROASTED PINEAPPLE DRESSING: HONEY LIME VINAIGRETTE

ROASTED SALMON CAESAR

$15.95

ROASTED SALMON, ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS DRESSING: ROMAN CAESAR

FIESTA CHICKEN

$13.95

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN, ROMAINE LETTUCE, RED PEPPERS, TOMATOES, BLACK BEANS, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO, MEXICAN BLEND CHEESE DRESSING: CHIPOTLE RANCH

CAJUN BLACKENED SHRIMP

$14.95

CAJUN SHRIMP, BABY SPINACH, TOMATOES, ROASTED PEPPERS, ROASTED CORN, AVOCADO, FETA CHEESE DRESSING: LEMON ZA'ATAR VINAIGRETTE

UG CREATE YOUR OWN

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$10.95

WRAPS

UG SIGNATURE WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.95

FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED CHICKEN, ICEBERG LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN AND CAESAR DRESSING.

JERK SALMON WRAP

$15.95

ROASTED RED PEPPER TORTILLA, JERK SALMON, LETTUCE, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO & GARLIC AIOLI.

AVOCADO WRAP

$11.95

SPINACH TORTILLA, MIXED LETTUCE (ROMAINE, KALE & SPINACH), AVOCADO, RED ONIONS, CUCUMBER & TZATZIKI SAUCE.

UG CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP

CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP

$9.95

SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.50

This soup features egg noodles, carrots, onions, celery, and chicken melded together in a well-seasoned chicken broth.

CRAB AND SWEET CORN CHOWDER

CRAB AND SWEET CORN CHOWDER

$4.50

This decadent chowder features succulent crab meat and a colorful medley of green bell pepper and sweet corn. And for its powerful flavor, it's infused with a splash of brandy and a dash of heat, courtesy of TABASCO® Pepper Sauce.

ITALIAN WEDDING AND MEATBALL

ITALIAN WEDDING AND MEATBALL

$4.50

This soup features a chicken-based broth with pasta, meatballs, wilted spinach, and real Parmesan cheese, all perfectly seasoned with real sea salt.

BEVERAGES

COLD PRESS JUICES

COCONUT HYDRATE

COCONUT HYDRATE

$8.50

coconut water, pineapple, lemon, chia seeds

GRAPESHOT

GRAPESHOT

$8.50

watermelon, lemon

MELON HYDR8

MELON HYDR8

$8.50

watermelon, strawberry, lime, probiotics, filtered water, pink himalayan sea salt

PURE GREENS

PURE GREENS

$8.50

apple, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, zucchini, romaine

PURE WATERMELON

PURE WATERMELON

$8.50

watermelon, lemon

SWEET CITRUS

SWEET CITRUS

$6.50

It is a crisp, refreshing mix of cooling mint, lemon, and ripe golden pineapple. The ultimate healthy treat with 40% of your daily vitamin C, this is our most popular Citrus juice! INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

STRAWBERRY BASIL LEMON

STRAWBERRY BASIL LEMON

$6.50

At fewer than 20 calories per bottle, this lemonade is a refreshing & light combination of fruity strawberries & a light touch of herbaceous basil. INGREDIENTS: Water, Strawberries, Monk Fruit Sweetener (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Lemon Juice, Basil Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

STRAWBERRY ORANGE MANGO SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY ORANGE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.50

Skip the blender and go straight to refueling with our Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie! The fruit-based smoothie is delightfully refreshing thanks to apple, orange, strawberry, mango, and peaches, while lemon, elderberry, and vitamin C boost your system from the inside out. INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Mangoes, Peaches, Lemon Juice, Elderberry Powder, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

GREEN JUICE

GREEN JUICE

$6.50

Our popular Greens Juice packs a health punch without sacrificing on flavor. It's perfect, on-the-go nutrition. INGREDIENTS: Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

ELDERBERRY VITAMIN C

ELDERBERRY VITAMIN C

$6.50

This light and refreshing juice packs a punch with 160% of your daily value in vitamin C and only 10 calories per bottle. INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, Monk Fruit (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Elderberry Powder, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

BLACKBERRY LEMON

BLACKBERRY LEMON

$6.50

Blackberry Lemonade's perfect balance of sweet and tart is a #1 choice for those hot days. Enjoy the sweetness without the calories, with only 25 calories per bottle. INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Blackberry Puree, Monk Fruit (Erythritol, Monk Fruit Extract), Black Current Puree, Lemon Juice Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

20oz AGUA FRESCAS

STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT

STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT

$3.00

Rise with a tide of island flavors, tamed with strawberry, sweet cherry, pomegranate and Jerusalem artichoke inulin. As good with a poke bowl as it is on its own. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Organic Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Red Dragonfruit Puree, Organic Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors and Citric Acid.

BERRY PATCH

BERRY PATCH

$3.00

The orchard breaks bread with the garden in a harvest of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries and black currants accented with ambrosial spices. More is more, with buoyant aromas racing to reach the surface. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavor.

MANDARIN CARDAMOM

MANDARIN CARDAMOM

$3.00

A suite of succulent citrus pairs with minty cardamom, gingery turmeric and lemony coriander for a delightfully lively refresher. Fruit-powered with sharp lemon-lime flecks and mellowed with apricot undertones. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Orange Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Sweet Orange Oil, Organic Turmeric Extract (for color), Natural Flavor, Organic Tangerine Oil, Organic Annatto (for color).

HIBISCUS

HIBISCUS

$3.00

Aromatic hibiscus florets, rose blooms, and orange blossoms meet punchy, sweet citrus in our euphoric Hibiscus blend. Pluck any flavor you like while you roam your palate’s flower patch. INGREDIENTS: Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Hibiscus Flower, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Organic Natural Flavor, Natural Flavor.

OLIPOP

TROPICAL PUNCH

TROPICAL PUNCH

$3.50

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Mandarin Juice Concentrate, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Fruit Punch Flavor

CHERRY VANILLA

CHERRY VANILLA

$3.50

We pinpointed the cherry pie flavor we were craving with a careful combination of tart cherries and sweet tang of rainier cherries, then rounded things out with the soft and sumptuous taste of vanilla bean. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural White Cherry Flavor, Natural Vanilla Flavor

GINGER LEMON

GINGER LEMON

$3.50

Our sweet and tart Ginger Lemon combines both Caribbean and European mulling spices to create a complex flavor that manages to remain perfectly balanced. Enjoy a delightful kick of ginger followed by a tangy hint of lemon juice. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Natural Ginger Flavor, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Mulling Spice Flavor

STRAWBERRY VANILLA

STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$3.50

Your creamiest, fruitiest strawberry sundae meets bubbly soda. A blend of sweet strawberry juice, rich vanilla, and a dash of tangy lemon create a soda that quenches thirst in the most delightful way. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Strawberry Flavor

VINTAGE COLA

VINTAGE COLA

$3.50

Our small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Slippery Elm Bark, Nopal Cactus*, Marshmallow Root*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*), Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Natural Cola Flavor, Alpinia Galanga Root*, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Green Tea Caffeine*, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Natural Caramel Flavor, Cinnamon*

POPPI

Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

JUST WATER

LIME BUBBLES

LIME BUBBLES

Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. No sugar, no calories, no artificial anything. Just spring water with a touch of lime flavor, perfectly carbonated and thoughtfully packaged.

ORIGINAL BUBBLES

ORIGINAL BUBBLES

Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. Perfectly carbonated, thoughtfully packaged.

LEMON BUBBLES

LEMON BUBBLES

Bring water from the mountains of Montana home. No sugar, no calories, no artificial anything. Just spring water with a touch of lemon flavor, perfectly carbonated and thoughtfully packaged.

SPRING WATER CAN

SPRING WATER CAN

Yet another thoughtful way to get your pristine mountain spring water! JUST Still is now also available in an infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle. Crisp, pure spring water from the Big Snowy Mountains in Montana. Delivered to your door in the best package to fit your life.

COCONUT MINT BUBBLES

COCONUT MINT BUBBLES

Our Coconut Mint Bubbles brings a vacation right to your doorstep. The fresh mint and subtly sweet coconut vibes combined with Montana mountain spring water will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise! No added sugar, no artificial flavoring, or preservatives.

VALENCIA ORANGE BUBBLES

VALENCIA ORANGE BUBBLES

Crack open a bottle of Valencia Orange Bubbles & get ready to sip on sunshine. Enjoy bursts of sun-kissed citrus flavor paired with the refreshing taste of mineral-rich, mountain spring water, perfectly finished with delicate, champagne-style micro-bubbles.

SPRING WATER CARTON

SPRING WATER CARTON

100% mountain-sourced spring water and plant-based packaging. Crisp, pure spring water from the Adirondack Mountains in New York. 88% of our carton originates as plants: the trees used for the paper and sugarcane used to make the cap, shoulder, and layers of the carton. The result: a 74% reduction in carbon emissions compared to plastic bottles.​

DESSERTS

SOUTHERN ROOTS VEGAN DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.50

BROWN SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, VEGAN BUTTER (OIL BLEND (PALM FRUIT, SOYBEAN, CANOLA, FLAX, AND OLIVE), WATER, SALT, <2% OF NATURAL FLAVOR (PLANT DERIVED FROM CORN), SOY PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID (NON-DAIRY), ANNATTO EXTRACT (COLOR)), ENJOY LIFE SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE MEGA CHUNKS, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), CORNSTARCH, GOLDEN FLAXSEED MEAL, WHOLE GROUND, ORGANIC, BAKING SODA, KOSHER SALT

SUGAR

SUGAR

$3.50

WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, CANE SUGAR, BLEND OF PLANT-BASED OILS (SOYBEAN, PALM KERNEL, OLIVE, PALM FRUIT AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL), WATER, SALT, FABA BEAN PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FRESHNESS), VITAMIN E ACETATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), EDENSOY ORGANIC SOY MILK, CORNSTARCH, BAKING SODA, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, SODIUM BICARBONATE, CORNSTARCH, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), SALT, SUGAR, PALM KERNEL & PALM OIL, CORN STARCH, VEGETABLE JUICE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, ANNATTO EXTRACT, SPIRULINA EXTRACT, TURMERIC, BETA-CAROTENE, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN, MALTODEXTRIN, CARNAUBA WAX, CELLULOSE GUM

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.50

BROWN SUGAR, WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, BLEND OF PLANT-BASED OILS (SOYBEAN, PALM KERNEL, OLIVE, PALM FRUIT AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL), WATER, SALT, FABA BEAN PROTEIN, SOY LECITHIN, LACTIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, CALCIUM DISODIUM EDTA (TO PROTECT FRESHNESS), VITAMIN E ACETATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), COCOA, WATER, DAIRY FREE CHOCOLATE CHIPS (EVAPORATED CANE JUICE, NATURAL CHOCOLATE LIQUOR (NON-ALCOHOLIC), NON-DAIRY COCOA BUTTER)), VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), GROUND FLAXSEEDS, BAKING SODA, CORNSTARCH, SALT

OATMEAL RAISIN

OATMEAL RAISIN

$3.50

WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE (INDUSTRIAL), 10% PROTEIN, UNBLEACHED, ENRICHED, ROLLED OATS, BROWN SUGAR, CANE SUGAR, RAISINS, WATER, FLAXSEED, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, VANILLIN, CARAMEL COLOR, 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE (ADDED AS A PRESERVATIVE), PHOSPHORIC ACID, AND ETHYL VANILLIN), BAKING SODA, SALT, NUTMEG, CINNAMON

GLAZED

GLAZED

$4.00

CANE SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SOYBEAN OIL, OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., POWDERED SUGAR, APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), BAKING SODA, KOSHER SALT

RED VELVET

RED VELVET

$4.00

CANE SUGAR, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SOYBEAN OIL, OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., POWDERED SUGAR (SUGAR, CORNSTARCH), APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), RED FOOD COLORING (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, FD&C REDS 40 AND 3, AND 0.1% PROPYLPARABEN (PRESERVATIVE)), BAKING SODA, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), KOSHER SALT

LEMON DROP

LEMON DROP

$4.00

CANE SUGAR, SOYBEAN OIL, UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), OATMILK, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VITAMIN AND MINERAL BLEND (CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, VITAMIN D2, RIBOFLAVIN [B2], VITAMIN B12), SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, GELLAN GUM., APPLESAUCE (APPLES, WATER), POWDERED SUGAR (SUGAR, CORNSTARCH), LEMON JUICE, LEMON EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL, LEMON OIL), KOSHER SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT (WATER, ALCOHOL (35%), SUGAR, VANILLA BEAN EXTRACTIVES), BAKING SODA

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

414 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Directions

