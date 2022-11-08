A map showing the location of URBN - One Paseo One PaseoView gallery

URBN - One Paseo One Paseo

12895 Paseo Village Way Suite 1200

San Diego, CA 92130

Large Red Pie
Small Red Pie
Large Marg

Base Pies

Small Red Pie

$15.00

Large Red Pie

$19.00

Small White Pie

$15.00

Large White Pie

$19.00

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Monthly Special Pie

$21.00Out of stock

Classic Pies

Small Potato Bacon

$20.00

Small white pie, mozz, potato, bacon, fresh mozz

Large Potato Bacon

$30.00

Large white pie, mozz, potato, bacon, fresh mozz

Small Vegan

$20.00

Small red pie, red onion, mushroom, artichoke, arugula, hummus

Large Vegan

$30.00

Large red pie, red onion, mushroom, artichoke, arugula, hummus

Small Marg

$20.00

Small red pie, San Marzano tomato, basil, fresh mozz

Large Marg

$30.00

Large red pie, San Marzano tomato, basil, fresh mozz

Small Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Small red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato

Large Eggplant Parm

$30.00

Large red pie, parm crusted eggplant, basil, fresh mozz, San Marzano tomato

Small Gouda Garlic Alfredo

$20.00

Small white pie, chicken, mozz, spinach, sundried tomato

Large Gouda Garlic Alfredo

$30.00

Large white pie, chicken, mozz, spinach, sundried tomato

Small Fresh Pesto Chicken

$20.00

Small white pie, mozz, broccoli, red pepper, pesto

Large Fresh Pesto Chicken

$30.00

Large white pie, mozz, broccoli, red pepper, pesto

Small BBQ

$20.00

Small red pie, mozz, bacon, bbq sauce, scallion

Large BBQ

$30.00

Large red pie, mozz, bacon, bbq sauce, scallion

Small Sausage + Pepper

$20.00

Small red pie, mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Large Sausage + Pepper

$30.00

Large red pie, mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Small Peppered Salami

$20.00

Small red pie, pepperoni, pepperoncini, fresh mozz

Large Peppered Salami

$30.00

Large red pie, pepperoni, pepperoncini, fresh mozz

Small Polpetta con Provolone

$20.00

Small red pie, provolone, meatball, ricotta, basil

Large Polpetta con Provolone

$30.00

Large red pie, provolone, meatball, ricotta, basil

Small Fresh Clam

$25.00Out of stock

Small white pie, oregano, parm, garlic, pepper, e.v.o.o.

Small Specialty Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

Small URBN Salad

$12.00

Small field greens, pear, gorgonzola, walnut brittle, house vinaigrette

Large URBN Salad

$16.00

Large field greens, pear, gorgonzola, walnut brittle, house vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$8.00

Small romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parm, caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$14.00

Large romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parm, caesar dressing

Small Chopped Italian

$12.00

Small lettuce, radicchio, salami, tomato, onion, chickpea, pepperoncini, parm, red wine vinaigrette

Large Chopped Italian

$16.00

Large lettuce, radicchio, salami, tomato, onion, chickpea, pepperoncini, parm, red wine vinaigrette

Small Caprazanella

$12.00Out of stock

Large Caprazanella

$16.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Coal Fired Wings

$14.00

regular, spicy, bbq, or buffalo

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

bacon, gorgonzola, balsamic vin reduction, fresh parm

Italian Bean Dip

$9.00

red pepper, garlic, lemon, parsley, chili, e.v.o.o served with sliced baguette

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Cookies

$11.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

URBN Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temp

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Proud Source Still

$4.00

Proud Source Sparkling

$4.00

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refille

Lemonade Refill

Sprite Refill

Soda Water

$2.00

Iced Tea Refill

Staff Cold Brew

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sauces

Buttermilk/Ranch

$0.50

JOJO Spicy Red Sauce

$0.50

Marinara sauce

$1.00

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Spicy

$0.50

URBN Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

C. Italian Dressing

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Red Wines By the Bottle

Austin Hope BTL

$79.20

Bottle HOUSE Red

$44.00Out of stock

Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$57.20

Zinfandel BTL

$55.00

Corkage

$16.50

White Wines By the Bottle

Chardonnay BTL

$57.20

Flowers Chardonnay BTL

$99.00

House White BTL

$39.60

Prosecco BTL

$44.00

Rose BTL

$52.80

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$55.00

Corkage

$16.50

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

12895 Paseo Village Way Suite 1200, San Diego, CA 92130

