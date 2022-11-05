Urge American Gastropub imageView gallery
Popular Items

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
Pig+Pear Pizza
Drive Thru Burger

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rasberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Urge Menu

URGE Brussels Sprouts

URGE Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

blue cheese | bacon | dates | candied cashews | caramelized onions | balsamic-maple glaze

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00Out of stock

served with chipotle aioli

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

choice of: buffalo, Jambi BBQ, or korean chili glaze; served with ranch

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

served with jambi mustard & serrano cheese sauce

Burger of the Gods

Burger of the Gods

$19.00

1/2 Pound Beef Patty | applewood smoked bacon | arugula pesto | lettuce | tomato | red onion | green goddess aioli | brioche bun

California Burger

California Burger

$19.00

1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | sriracha aioli | brioche bun

Drive Thru Burger

Drive Thru Burger

$19.00

two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | sautéed onions | pickles | american cheese | special sauce | brioche bun (Select AS IS ONLY for Meat Temp)

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$19.00

1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar cheese | chipotle aioli | bacon | onion rings | LTO | brioche bun

URGE Classic Mac

URGE Classic Mac

$14.00

elbow pasta | aged cheddar | smoked gouda | fontina | herb breadcrumbs | balsamic glaze

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$25.00

mason beer battered cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce

Urge Grilled Cheese

Urge Grilled Cheese

$14.00

smoked gouda | fontina | cheddar | sourdough - remember to order your side separately!

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$19.00

pesto | roma tomatoes | cheese curds | parmesan | basil | balsamic reduction

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$19.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

marinara | mozzarella | herbs

Pig+Pear Pizza

Pig+Pear Pizza

$20.00

thin sliced prosciutto | roasted pear | blue cheese | fontina | arugula | balsamic reduction

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$20.00

pomodoro sauce | calabrian chili | red onion | pistachio | pepperoni | mozzarella

Small Pizza Bundle

$35.00Out of stock

two 14" pizzas of choice | 10 wings with one sauce

Large Pizza Bundle

$59.00Out of stock

three 14" pizzas of choice | 20 wings with two sauces

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad

Beet + Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

poached beets | fried goat cheese croquette | arugula pesto | seasonal mixed greens | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette

OG Steak Salad

OG Steak Salad

$28.00

blackened flat iron steak | mixed greens | blue cheese | pickled onions | tomato | cucumbers | crispy potatoes | chimichurri dressing

The Real Caesar

$12.00
Fries

Fries

$7.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens | tomato | onion | cucumber (dressing on the side, unless otherwise requested)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

brioche bread pudding | caramel sauce

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

cinnamon cream cheese frosting | toasted coconut | pecans | salted caramel

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Syrup

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

4 oz patty | american cheese | brioche bun

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

elbow pasta | cheddar cheese sauce

Kid Pasta-N-Butter

Kid Pasta-N-Butter

$7.00

elbow pasta | melted butter

The Barrel Room Menu

TBR Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Creole Lamb Chops APP

$28.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

TBR House Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

French Onion - Cup

$7.00

French Onion - Bowl

$10.00

Half Board

$19.00

Full Board

$30.00

Add Honey Comb

$4.00

Add Fig Jam

$1.00

Brisket Dip

$19.00

Brothers Pastrami

$19.00Out of stock

Brothers Rueben

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Jambalaya

$27.00

Lamb Chop Entree

$41.00

Pistachio Crusted Seabass

$45.00

Short Rib Pappardelle

$28.00

Steak Frites

$32.00Out of stock

TBR Burger

$23.00

SD Rosemary Potatoes

$7.00

SD Sautéed Broccolini

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Fitz-Ritter, Sparkling Riesling GLS

$11.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford, Rose GLS

$11.00

Serpens, Dry Furmint GLS

$8.00

Terlato, Pinot Grigio GLS

$13.00

Mending Wall - 'Stone on Stone' Blend GLS

$13.00

Arbe Garbe - White Blend GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Torres, Pazo das Bruxas, Alberino GLS

$13.00

Etre, Unoaked Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Migration by Duckhorn, Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00Out of stock

Franciscan, Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Stolpman, La Cuidrilla, Blend GLS

$14.00

Son of a Butcher, Blend GLS

$11.00Out of stock

Viva Yo! by Bodegas, Tempranillo GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Mending Wall, Petit Sirah GLS

$17.00

Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose BTL

$39.00

Fitz-Ritter, Sparkling Riesling BTL

$31.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford, Rose BTL

$31.00

Serpens, Dry Furmint BTL

$28.00

Terlato, Pinot Grigio BTL

$51.00

Mending Wall - 'Stone on Stone' Blend BTL

$49.00

Arbe Garbe - White Blend BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Torres, Pazo das Bruxas, Alberino

$41.00

Etre, Unoaked Chardonnay BTL

$47.00

Migration by Duckhorn, Pinot Noir BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Franciscan, Cabernet BTL

$28.00

Stolpman, La Cuidrilla, Blend BTL

$40.00

Son of a Butcher, Blend BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Viva Yo! by Bodegas, Tempranillo BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Mending Wall, Petit Sirah BTL

$56.00

Farm, Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Antica, Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Calera, Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Daou Reserve, Chardonnay BTL

$128.00

Hill Family Estate, Albarino BTL

$32.00

Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Daou, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Petit Fleur, Malbec BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Gros Ventre Cellars, High County Red BTL

$52.00

Ehret, Merlot BTL

$43.00

Hill Family Estate, Merlot BTL

$63.00

Rafanelli, Zinfandel BTL

$65.00

Daou Reserve, Cabernet BTL

$87.00

TBR Wine Menu

Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Antica, Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Arbe Garbe - White Blend GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Berryessa Gap, Zinfandel GLS

$12.00

Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Ehret, Merlot GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Gros Ventre, Red Blend GLS

$14.00

Hill Family, Albarino GLS

$13.00

Kim Crawford, Rose GLS

$11.00

Mending Wall, Petit Sirah GLS

$17.00

Mum Napa Prestige, Brut GLS

$14.00

Petit Fleur, Malbec

$13.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong, Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Serpens, Dry Furmint GLS

$8.00

Tyros, Cabernet GLS

$13.00Out of stock

Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose BTL

$39.00

Antica, Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Arbe Garbe - White Blend BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Berryessa Gap, Zinfandel BTL

$35.00

Calera, Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Chinon, Cabernet Franc BTL

$39.00

Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Daou Reserve, Cabernet BTL

$87.00

Daou Reserve, Chardonnay BTL

$128.00

Domaine Anderson, Chardonnay BTL

$67.00

Ehret, Merlot BTL

$43.00

Gros Ventre Cellars, High County Red BTL

$52.00

Hill Family Estate, Albarino BTL

$32.00

Justin Isosceles, Cabernet

$170.00

Kim Crawford, Rose BTL

$31.00

Mending Wall, Petit Sirah BTL

$56.00

Mum Napa Prestige BTL

$50.00

Petit Fleur, Malbec BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong, Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Schloss Johannisberg, Reisling

$60.00

Serpens, Dry Furmint BTL

$28.00

The Prisoner Unshakled, Rose BTL

$48.00

Tyros, Cabernet BTL

$45.00Out of stock

URGE Bar

ALESMITH 394

$8.00+

AVERY White Rascal

$8.00+

BEACHWOOD - Citraholic

$8.00+

BEACHWOOD - Foam Top

$8.00+Out of stock

American blonde ale - 5.5%

BEACHWOOD Algamator

$3.00+

BOOCH - Grapefruit Hibiscus

$3.00+

CRAFT BEER KING- DRIP STOUT

$8.00+

EEL RIVER Amber

$8.00+Out of stock

FIRESTONE - Bretta Weisse

$3.00+

GUINESS - Guiness Stout (NITRO)

$3.00+Out of stock

MASON - BA Baracus

$8.00+

MASON - Cant Resist the Oats

$8.00+

MASON Cash

$8.00+

MASON - Centennial Conquest

$9.00Out of stock

MASON - Checkerboard Red

$8.00+Out of stock

MASON - Coyote Thief

$8.00+Out of stock

MASON - Crimson Bouquet

$8.00+Out of stock

MASON - Jambi

$8.00+Out of stock

MASON - MAS Respeto

$8.00+Out of stock

Imperial Lager-Vienna : 8%

MASON - Respeto 18

$8.00+Out of stock

MASON - Sweet Creams

$8.00+

MASON - Tinder Trap

$8.00+Out of stock

IPA-Imperial : 9%

MASON - Willy Time

$9.00

Belgian Style White Ale: Brewed with Orange, Grapefruit Peel, and Coriander, and for a crisp and refreshing brew. 5%

MASON Duke

$8.00+

MAUI - Mana Wheat

$8.00+Out of stock

MIKKELLER - Windy Hill

$8.00+

MODERN - Fruitlands

$8.00+Out of stock

MODERN TIMES Orderville

$3.00+

OMMEGANG Rosetta

$8.00+

PPORT - CA Honey

$8.00+

REFUGE - Blood Orange Wit

$8.00+Out of stock

RUSSIAN Shadow of Doubt

$5.00+

STONE Buenaveza

$3.00+Out of stock

STONE Features & Benefits

$3.00+

Stone Xocoveza

$8.00+

TAPS - Cali Sun Pilsner

$8.00+Out of stock

TAPS - Don’t Drop that Dun Dun Dunkel

$8.00+

TAPS - One Hop Shop

$8.00+

TAPS - Poseidon

$8.00+

TAPS - Pumpkin Ale

$8.00+

TAPS - Sky Puppy

$8.00+

TAPS - The American Cream Ale

$8.00

The BRUERY - Etain 2018

$14.00+

THORN ST. - Relay IPA

$8.00+

WANDER - Anthem

$8.00+Out of stock

Cider - Traditional, 5.5%

*$5.00* Beachcomber 4-Pack *$5.00*

*$5.00* Beachcomber 4-Pack *$5.00*

$5.00Out of stock
*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Galaxy Revenge 4-Pack

*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Galaxy Revenge 4-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Imperial IPA

*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Hopshow 4-Pack

$18.00Out of stock

A hazy tropical juice bomb bursting at the seams with mango, peach, pineapple & rambutan. A bright backend of ripe lemon zest brings together this pillowy soft IPA. Don't miss out on tickets to the Hopshow!

*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Strata Revengeance 4-Pack

$18.00

A new release from their Single hope revenge series, featuring Strata. This Hazy DIPA has delightful aromas and a super mellow mouthfeel

Ball Don't Lie 4-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

A classic West Coast Style IPA in celebration of the NBA's return!

Barty Waraxe 4-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Brewed to honor one of our brewers' favorite video creators, that_goon_dc, this West Coast IPA was hopped with Cascade, Idaho 7, and Mosaic. We brewed a beer with big pine and citrus notes, only fitting for Barty Waraxe or as some would say the best lumberjack since Paul Bunyan.

Black in Beautiful (Solo Can)

$10.00

This Pastry Stout is a collaboration with Horus Aged Ales and brewed to support justice and equality for People of Color in partnership with Weathered Souls Brewing. We loaded 25lbs of Macaroon Coconut per barrel for a delicious and decadent pastry stout.

Cafe Cohiba (Solo Can)

$10.00

Imperial Milk Stout aged for 15 months in 21 Year Old El Dorado Rum Barrels with Mostra Vietnamese Coffee, Madagascar Vanilla and Cacao. This is our take on what a Cuban Coffee SHOULD taste like...

Cash 16oz 4-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Checkerboard Life 4-Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Hazy Double IPA Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Galaxy, and Cashmere. Strong aromas of tropical fruit, melon, and citrus. Smooth and pillowy hazy that complement the fruity hop flavor.

Dankenstein's Monster 4-Pack

$18.00

Dodgy Business 4-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Fluffy Bottoms 4-Pack

$14.00

Hazy River 6-Pack

$18.00Out of stock
Jambi 6-Pack

Jambi 6-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Hoped with Idaho 7, Citra and Simcoe, this West Coast Style IPA is a perfect balance between piney and citrusy flavors while maintaining a classic dank aroma.

Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack

Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack

$12.00

Stout brewed in collaboration with Unsung Brewing Company with pistachios, cacao nibs & strawberries added. 5.5% ABV.

RInaldi's Pilsner 4-Pack

$14.00Out of stock
Second Son 12oz 4-Pack

Second Son 12oz 4-Pack

$18.00

50% BA Baracus Barleywine / 50% Barrel Aged Cash Imperial Stout. Aged in Cutwater Whiskey barrels. 14% ABV.

BTL 10 Span Cabernet

$30.00

BTL 10 SPAN Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec

$30.00

BTL Calling Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Cupcake Merlot

$27.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Noble Vines Cabernet

$33.00

BTL House Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Ravenswood Old Vine Zinfandel

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet

$43.00

BTL 10 Span Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Cupcake Prossecco

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$27.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL House Rose

$24.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Cupcake Sparkling Rose

$24.00

GLS House Cabernet

$9.00

GLS 10 Span Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot

$12.00

GLS Cupcake Merlot

$9.00

GLS 10 Span Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Noble Vines Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Rodney Strong Cab

$14.00

GLS Ruta 22 Malbec

$10.00

GLS Ravenswood Zinfandel

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Red Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Calling Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS House Prossecco

$8.00

GLS House Rosé

$8.00

GLS House Sparkling Rose

$8.00

GLS 10 Span Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS J Pinot Gris

$11.00

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Silverado Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS White Sangria

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego, CA 92128

Directions

Gallery
Urge American Gastropub image

Map
