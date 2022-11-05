- Home
Urge American Gastropub
253 Reviews
$$
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1
San Diego, CA 92128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NA Beverages
Urge Menu
URGE Brussels Sprouts
blue cheese | bacon | dates | candied cashews | caramelized onions | balsamic-maple glaze
Cheese Curds
served with chipotle aioli
Chicken Wings
choice of: buffalo, Jambi BBQ, or korean chili glaze; served with ranch
Jumbo Pretzel
served with jambi mustard & serrano cheese sauce
Burger of the Gods
1/2 Pound Beef Patty | applewood smoked bacon | arugula pesto | lettuce | tomato | red onion | green goddess aioli | brioche bun
California Burger
1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | sriracha aioli | brioche bun
Drive Thru Burger
two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | sautéed onions | pickles | american cheese | special sauce | brioche bun (Select AS IS ONLY for Meat Temp)
Rodeo Burger
1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar cheese | chipotle aioli | bacon | onion rings | LTO | brioche bun
URGE Classic Mac
elbow pasta | aged cheddar | smoked gouda | fontina | herb breadcrumbs | balsamic glaze
Fish + Chips
mason beer battered cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce
Urge Grilled Cheese
smoked gouda | fontina | cheddar | sourdough - remember to order your side separately!
Caprese Pizza
pesto | roma tomatoes | cheese curds | parmesan | basil | balsamic reduction
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
marinara | mozzarella | herbs
Pig+Pear Pizza
thin sliced prosciutto | roasted pear | blue cheese | fontina | arugula | balsamic reduction
Sicilian Pizza
pomodoro sauce | calabrian chili | red onion | pistachio | pepperoni | mozzarella
Small Pizza Bundle
two 14" pizzas of choice | 10 wings with one sauce
Large Pizza Bundle
three 14" pizzas of choice | 20 wings with two sauces
Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
poached beets | fried goat cheese croquette | arugula pesto | seasonal mixed greens | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette
OG Steak Salad
blackened flat iron steak | mixed greens | blue cheese | pickled onions | tomato | cucumbers | crispy potatoes | chimichurri dressing
The Real Caesar
Fries
Side Salad
mixed greens | tomato | onion | cucumber (dressing on the side, unless otherwise requested)
Onion Rings
Bread Pudding
brioche bread pudding | caramel sauce
Carrot Cake
cinnamon cream cheese frosting | toasted coconut | pecans | salted caramel
Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream | Chocolate Syrup
Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz patty | american cheese | brioche bun
Kid Chicken Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
Kid Mac-N-Cheese
elbow pasta | cheddar cheese sauce
Kid Pasta-N-Butter
elbow pasta | melted butter
The Barrel Room Menu
TBR Brussels Sprouts
Creole Lamb Chops APP
Garlic Parmesan Fries
TBR House Mac & Cheese
Apple Pecan Salad
Caesar Salad
French Onion - Cup
French Onion - Bowl
Half Board
Full Board
Add Honey Comb
Add Fig Jam
Brisket Dip
Brothers Pastrami
Brothers Rueben
Chicken Parmesan
Jambalaya
Lamb Chop Entree
Pistachio Crusted Seabass
Short Rib Pappardelle
Steak Frites
TBR Burger
SD Rosemary Potatoes
SD Sautéed Broccolini
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose GLS
Fitz-Ritter, Sparkling Riesling GLS
Kim Crawford, Rose GLS
Serpens, Dry Furmint GLS
Terlato, Pinot Grigio GLS
Mending Wall - 'Stone on Stone' Blend GLS
Arbe Garbe - White Blend GLS
Torres, Pazo das Bruxas, Alberino GLS
Etre, Unoaked Chardonnay GLS
Migration by Duckhorn, Pinot Noir GLS
Franciscan, Cabernet GLS
Stolpman, La Cuidrilla, Blend GLS
Son of a Butcher, Blend GLS
Viva Yo! by Bodegas, Tempranillo GLS
Mending Wall, Petit Sirah GLS
Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose BTL
Fitz-Ritter, Sparkling Riesling BTL
Kim Crawford, Rose BTL
Serpens, Dry Furmint BTL
Terlato, Pinot Grigio BTL
Mending Wall - 'Stone on Stone' Blend BTL
Arbe Garbe - White Blend BTL
Torres, Pazo das Bruxas, Alberino
Etre, Unoaked Chardonnay BTL
Migration by Duckhorn, Pinot Noir BTL
Franciscan, Cabernet BTL
Stolpman, La Cuidrilla, Blend BTL
Son of a Butcher, Blend BTL
Viva Yo! by Bodegas, Tempranillo BTL
Mending Wall, Petit Sirah BTL
Farm, Chardonnay BTL
Antica, Chardonnay BTL
Calera, Chardonnay BTL
Daou Reserve, Chardonnay BTL
Hill Family Estate, Albarino BTL
Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio BTL
Daou, Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Petit Fleur, Malbec BTL
Gros Ventre Cellars, High County Red BTL
Ehret, Merlot BTL
Hill Family Estate, Merlot BTL
Rafanelli, Zinfandel BTL
Daou Reserve, Cabernet BTL
TBR Wine Menu
Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose GLS
Antica, Chardonnay GLS
Arbe Garbe - White Blend GLS
Berryessa Gap, Zinfandel GLS
Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio
Ehret, Merlot GLS
Gros Ventre, Red Blend GLS
Hill Family, Albarino GLS
Kim Crawford, Rose GLS
Mending Wall, Petit Sirah GLS
Mum Napa Prestige, Brut GLS
Petit Fleur, Malbec
Rodney Strong, Chardonnay GLS
Serpens, Dry Furmint GLS
Tyros, Cabernet GLS
Alliment - Laugner, Sparkling Rose BTL
Antica, Chardonnay BTL
Arbe Garbe - White Blend BTL
Berryessa Gap, Zinfandel BTL
Calera, Chardonnay BTL
Chinon, Cabernet Franc BTL
Corte Alla Flora, Pinot Grigio BTL
Daou Reserve, Cabernet BTL
Daou Reserve, Chardonnay BTL
Domaine Anderson, Chardonnay BTL
Ehret, Merlot BTL
Gros Ventre Cellars, High County Red BTL
Hill Family Estate, Albarino BTL
Justin Isosceles, Cabernet
Kim Crawford, Rose BTL
Mending Wall, Petit Sirah BTL
Mum Napa Prestige BTL
Petit Fleur, Malbec BTL
Rodney Strong, Chardonnay BTL
Schloss Johannisberg, Reisling
Serpens, Dry Furmint BTL
The Prisoner Unshakled, Rose BTL
Tyros, Cabernet BTL
URGE Bar
ALESMITH 394
AVERY White Rascal
BEACHWOOD - Citraholic
BEACHWOOD - Foam Top
American blonde ale - 5.5%
BEACHWOOD Algamator
BOOCH - Grapefruit Hibiscus
CRAFT BEER KING- DRIP STOUT
EEL RIVER Amber
FIRESTONE - Bretta Weisse
GUINESS - Guiness Stout (NITRO)
MASON - BA Baracus
MASON - Cant Resist the Oats
MASON Cash
MASON - Centennial Conquest
MASON - Checkerboard Red
MASON - Coyote Thief
MASON - Crimson Bouquet
MASON - Jambi
MASON - MAS Respeto
Imperial Lager-Vienna : 8%
MASON - Respeto 18
MASON - Sweet Creams
MASON - Tinder Trap
IPA-Imperial : 9%
MASON - Willy Time
Belgian Style White Ale: Brewed with Orange, Grapefruit Peel, and Coriander, and for a crisp and refreshing brew. 5%
MASON Duke
MAUI - Mana Wheat
MIKKELLER - Windy Hill
MODERN - Fruitlands
MODERN TIMES Orderville
OMMEGANG Rosetta
PPORT - CA Honey
REFUGE - Blood Orange Wit
RUSSIAN Shadow of Doubt
STONE Buenaveza
STONE Features & Benefits
Stone Xocoveza
TAPS - Cali Sun Pilsner
TAPS - Don’t Drop that Dun Dun Dunkel
TAPS - One Hop Shop
TAPS - Poseidon
TAPS - Pumpkin Ale
TAPS - Sky Puppy
TAPS - The American Cream Ale
The BRUERY - Etain 2018
THORN ST. - Relay IPA
WANDER - Anthem
Cider - Traditional, 5.5%
*$5.00* Beachcomber 4-Pack *$5.00*
*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Galaxy Revenge 4-Pack
Imperial IPA
*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Hopshow 4-Pack
A hazy tropical juice bomb bursting at the seams with mango, peach, pineapple & rambutan. A bright backend of ripe lemon zest brings together this pillowy soft IPA. Don't miss out on tickets to the Hopshow!
*Beer Zombies Brewing* - Strata Revengeance 4-Pack
A new release from their Single hope revenge series, featuring Strata. This Hazy DIPA has delightful aromas and a super mellow mouthfeel
Ball Don't Lie 4-Pack
A classic West Coast Style IPA in celebration of the NBA's return!
Barty Waraxe 4-Pack
Brewed to honor one of our brewers' favorite video creators, that_goon_dc, this West Coast IPA was hopped with Cascade, Idaho 7, and Mosaic. We brewed a beer with big pine and citrus notes, only fitting for Barty Waraxe or as some would say the best lumberjack since Paul Bunyan.
Black in Beautiful (Solo Can)
This Pastry Stout is a collaboration with Horus Aged Ales and brewed to support justice and equality for People of Color in partnership with Weathered Souls Brewing. We loaded 25lbs of Macaroon Coconut per barrel for a delicious and decadent pastry stout.
Cafe Cohiba (Solo Can)
Imperial Milk Stout aged for 15 months in 21 Year Old El Dorado Rum Barrels with Mostra Vietnamese Coffee, Madagascar Vanilla and Cacao. This is our take on what a Cuban Coffee SHOULD taste like...
Cash 16oz 4-Pack
Checkerboard Life 4-Pack
Hazy Double IPA Double Dry Hopped with Citra, Galaxy, and Cashmere. Strong aromas of tropical fruit, melon, and citrus. Smooth and pillowy hazy that complement the fruity hop flavor.
Dankenstein's Monster 4-Pack
Dodgy Business 4-Pack
Fluffy Bottoms 4-Pack
Hazy River 6-Pack
Jambi 6-Pack
Hoped with Idaho 7, Citra and Simcoe, this West Coast Style IPA is a perfect balance between piney and citrusy flavors while maintaining a classic dank aroma.
Mustachio Pistachio 16oz 4-Pack
Stout brewed in collaboration with Unsung Brewing Company with pistachios, cacao nibs & strawberries added. 5.5% ABV.
RInaldi's Pilsner 4-Pack
Second Son 12oz 4-Pack
50% BA Baracus Barleywine / 50% Barrel Aged Cash Imperial Stout. Aged in Cutwater Whiskey barrels. 14% ABV.
BTL 10 Span Cabernet
BTL 10 SPAN Pinot Noir
BTL Ruta 22 Malbec
BTL Calling Pinot Noir
BTL Cupcake Merlot
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Noble Vines Cabernet
BTL House Cabernet
BTL Ravenswood Old Vine Zinfandel
BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet
BTL 10 Span Chardonnay
BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio
BTL Cupcake Prossecco
BTL Meiomi Chardonnay
BTL Kim Crawford SB
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Rose
BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay
BTL Cupcake Sparkling Rose
GLS House Cabernet
GLS 10 Span Pinot Noir
GLS Meiomi Pinot
GLS Cupcake Merlot
GLS 10 Span Cabernet
GLS Noble Vines Cabernet
GLS Rodney Strong Cab
GLS Ruta 22 Malbec
GLS Ravenswood Zinfandel
GLS Red Sangria
GLS Calling Pinot Noir
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Prossecco
GLS House Rosé
GLS House Sparkling Rose
GLS 10 Span Chardonnay
GLS J Pinot Gris
GLS Meiomi Chardonnay
GLS Silverado Sauv Blanc
GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay
GLS White Sangria
Mimosa
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego, CA 92128