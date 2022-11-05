Urge American Gastropub

Barty Waraxe 4-Pack

Brewed to honor one of our brewers' favorite video creators, that_goon_dc, this West Coast IPA was hopped with Cascade, Idaho 7, and Mosaic. We brewed a beer with big pine and citrus notes, only fitting for Barty Waraxe or as some would say the best lumberjack since Paul Bunyan.