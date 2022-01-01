Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse San Marcos

255 Redel Rd

San Marcos, CA 92024

Order Again

Grants Fried Chicken Bucket

GFC Small Bucket

$35.00

four tenders | three thighs | mac-n-cheese | four brioche buns | banana pudding

GFC Large Bucket

$59.00

six tenders | five thighs | mac-n-cheese | six brioche buns | banana pudding

Not Your Mama's Meatloaf

Small Meatloaf Package

$35.00

six 4oz slices of meatloaf | mac-n-cheese | mashed potatoes | truffle gravy | biscuits

Large Meatloaf Package

$59.00

twelve 4oz slices of meatloaf | mac-n-cheese | brussels sprouts | mashed potatoes | truffle gravy | biscuits

Pizza Bundle

Small Pizza Bundle

$35.00

two 14" pizzas of choice | 10 wings with one sauce

Large Pizza Bundle

$59.00

three 14" pizzas of choice | 20 wings with two sauces

Taco 'Bout It

Small Taco Pack

$35.00

six pack of tacos | 16oz elote rice | house made chips & salsa

Large Taco Pack

$59.00

twelve pack of tacos | 16oz elote rice | large fry | house made chips & salsa

Restaurant info

The third installment of our Urge Gastropub concept. Featuring our in-house brewery, Mason AleWorks, a gaming patio, an eight lane bowling alley featuring a White Russian Bar, and multiple private rooms.

