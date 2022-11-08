Restaurant header imageView gallery

Take Out Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

795 W Wheatland RD

Duncanville, TX 75116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Combo
French Fries Large
1/4 Lb Burger

Chicken Wings

6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.25
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$16.50
24 Piece Wings

24 Piece Wings

$33.00

12 Piece BONELESS Wings

$18.00

24 Piece BONELESS Wings

$33.00

6 Piece BONELESS Wings

$9.75

Burgers

1/4 Lb Burger

1/4 Lb Burger

$5.95
Double Burger

Double Burger

$7.95
Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$8.95
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95
Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.95
Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$7.95
Blue Cheese Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$7.95
Swiss Mushroom Burger

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$7.95
Bacon Ranch Burger

Bacon Ranch Burger

$7.95
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.95
Thunder Burger

Thunder Burger

$7.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.89
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.95
Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$9.93

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$6.35
Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$4.69
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.89
Fried Steak Sandwich

Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.89
Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$7.89

Philly Cheesesteaks

Beef Bacon Ranch Philly Cheesesteak

Beef Bacon Ranch Philly Cheesesteak

$11.89
Beef Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak

Beef Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89
Beef Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak

Beef Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89
Beef Philly Cheesesteak

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89

Chicken Buffalo Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89

Chicken Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak

$10.89
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Chopped Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$9.89

Dinners

2 Piece Fish Dinner

2 Piece Fish Dinner

$9.95
3 Piece Fish Dinner

3 Piece Fish Dinner

$10.95
Extra Piece of Fish

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.00
Fish and Shrimp Dinner

Fish and Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Add 3 Shrimps

$4.95

Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Sides

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.97

Cheese Fries

$5.28

Shrimp - Add 3 Shrimp

$4.95
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.97
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.39
French Fries Large

French Fries Large

$3.39
French Fries Small

French Fries Small

$2.39
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.97

Desserts

Single Dip Ice Cream

Single Dip Ice Cream

$1.85
Double Dip Ice Cream

Double Dip Ice Cream

$2.50

Cookies

$1.35
Funnel Cake Sticks

Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.89

Milkshakes

$4.55

Malts

$4.55

Drinks

Fountain Drink - Small

$1.89

Fountain Drink - Large

$2.79

Combo

Burger Combo

$7.99

Cheese Burger Combo

$8.88

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$11.83

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$11.83

Chipoltle Burger Combo

$11.83

Bacon Ranch Burger Combo

$11.83

Blue Cheese Burger Combo

$11.83

Swiss Mushroom Burger Combo

$11.83

Chili Cheese Burger Combo

$11.83

Turkey Burger Combo

$11.83

Thunder Burger Combo

$11.83

Patty Melt Combo

$11.83

2 Burger Combo

$12.00

4 Burgers, 4 Fries

$24.00
Philly Cheesesteak with fries

Philly Cheesesteak with fries

$9.99

6 Pieces Bone in with Fries

$7.99
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.99

Black Bean Burger Combo

$11.83

Chop Cheese Combo

$9.99

Nacho Cheese Crumble Burger Combo

$9.99

Add Ons

Grilled Onions

$0.79
Ranch

Ranch

$0.79
Jalapeños

Jalapeños

$0.89
Cheese

Cheese

$0.99
Swiss Cheese

Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.25

Avocado

$1.35

Chilli

$2.45
Bacon

Bacon

$2.25
BBQ

BBQ

$0.79

House Special Sauce

$0.79

Chipotle Sauce

$0.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are family owned and operated. We make fresh food fast. Please give us a try.

Location

795 W Wheatland RD, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TAKE OUT BURGERS - We are located by Tom Thumb, Facing Wheatland Road next to Credit Union
orange starNo Reviews
795 W Wheatland Road Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Calandra'S Soulfood Garden &Grill - 700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108 Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books - 100 South Main Street 101C
orange starNo Reviews
100 South Main Street Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
100 S. Main St 101B Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Cesar's Tacos #2 - 423 E Camp Wisdom Rd
orange starNo Reviews
423 E Camp Wisdom Rd Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Sabor a La Mexicana Restaurant - 715 Skyline Dr
orange starNo Reviews
715 Skyline Dr Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Duncanville
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston