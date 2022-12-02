Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Urgie's Cheesesteaks 245 East Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

245 East Water Street

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Signature Fries
Urgie's Philly Special

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks - tossed in Urgie's famous "Yummy Dust" and served with a side of our own sweet Marinara Sauce.

Perogies

Perogies

$6.50

Grandma's Favorite. Five Urgie’s-style pierogies sautéed in garlic oil and Urgie’s "Yummy Dust." All orders served with a side of sour cream. With or without sautéed onions.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.49

Beer Battered and lightly fried Golden Brown. Served with a Side of Spicy Ranch Dressing.

CHEESESTEAKS

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

No cheese - also called, the Plain James. Made to order - pick your fixins.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.99

Choose from Whiz, American or Provolone.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$11.00

Philly classic: Mozzarella cheese topped Marinara Sauce and Parmesan. Lightly Toasted.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Tender, sautéed chicken breast - light seasoned - choose from Whiz, American or Provolone.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.55

Tender, sautéed chicken breast - light seasoned and smothered in Griffin's Original Wing Sauce. choose from Whiz, American or Provolone and a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Tender on the inside - crunchy on the outside - lightly breaded chicken tenders topped with sweet marinara sauce and melted Provolone and Parmesan cheeses. Add your choice of toppings. Pepperoni makes this sandwich sing.....

Vegetarian Crosby

Vegetarian Crosby

$7.50

No meat, just like # 87 himself, loaded with mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

Kids Cheesesteak

Kids Cheesesteak

$5.75

4" version of the cheesesteak. Pick your cheese.

Urgie's Philly Special

Urgie's Philly Special

$12.49

Urgie's Signature Cheesesteak. All three Cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cherry peppers, pepperoni, and a slap shot of Griffin’s Original hot sauce - served on a twelve-inch roll. Hot sauce is included in price. (only charged if you click extra hot sauce).

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

A gooey masterpiece. All three cheeses grilled slowly and toasted in a light garlic oil.

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$10.00

Where Philly meets Oaxaca. Steak, Choice of Cheese, sautéed with onions. Add your fixins... Served in a flour tortilla. Gluten free tortilla option as well.

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Burgers

Cherry Pepper Burger

Cherry Pepper Burger

$14.99
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.49
Hockey Puck

Hockey Puck

$11.99

CHICKEN WINGS/TENDERS

Urgies' Chicken Wings

Urgies' Chicken Wings

$12.99

Urgie’s Chicken Wings 1 LB OF JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE GRIFFIN’S WING SAUCE AND SERVED ON A BED OF URGIE’S GARLIC FRIES Choose from Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Tender Meal

Tender Meal

$13.99

Fries or Tots

Signature Fries

Signature Fries

$5.50

Urgie's Signature Fries - tossed in "Yummy Dust" and light Garlic Oil.

URGIES FRIES

URGIES FRIES

$10.00

Urgie's Signature Fries Layered with steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Whiz.

Gritty Fries

Gritty Fries

$10.00

Hot and Spicy. Urgies Signature Garlic Fries loaded with Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses - topped with sautéed bacon and drizzled with Griffin's Original Wing Sauce.

TOTS

TOTS

$5.00
Urgie's Tots

Urgie's Tots

$10.00

Seasoned Tots Layered with steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Whiz.

Chips

Chips

$1.00

DESSERT

Funnel Cakes

Funnel Cakes

$5.50

Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar / Drizzled with Hershey's Syrup

SAUCES

Side Of Griffin's

Side Of Griffin's

$0.50
Side Of Lethal

Side Of Lethal

$0.70
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Spicy Ranch

Spicy Ranch

$0.50
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Side Of Marinara

Side Of Marinara

$0.50
Side Of Whiz

Side Of Whiz

$0.75

Side Of Gritty Sauce

$0.75
Griffin's Wing Sauce Small Bottles

Griffin's Wing Sauce Small Bottles

$7.99
Chips

Chips

$0.80

Griffin's XXX

$0.55

Sweet N Spcy

$0.50

Lunch Combos

Soda Combo

Soda Combo

$13.99
Beer Combo

Beer Combo

$15.99

Brunch

Breakfast Cheesesteaks

Breakfast Cheesesteaks

$9.99
Philly Breakfast Melt

Philly Breakfast Melt

$8.99
Philly Cristo

Philly Cristo

$8.99
Pork Roll Egg And Cheese Sandwich

Pork Roll Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$7.80
Urgies Hashbrowns

Urgies Hashbrowns

$10.75
French Toast

French Toast

$9.57
Pork Roll Side

Pork Roll Side

$3.00
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Egg Side

$0.50

Side Hash

$2.50

Toast

$2.50

Chips

Chips

Chips

$0.80

Buy a Vet Cheesesteak

Buy a Vet Cheesesteak

Buy a Vet Cheesesteak

$10.49

Vet Cheesesteak

$0.01

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.75

Redbull

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Refill

Apparel

Holiday Pack

Holiday Pack

$44.99Out of stock

Urgies Holiday Pack: One Urgie's Hoodie, One Urgie's Beanie, and a Bottle of Griffin's Wing Sauce.

Beanie

Beanie

$16.00
Hats

Hats

$18.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$30.00
Men's Tanks

Men's Tanks

$15.00
Women's Tanks

Women's Tanks

$15.00
T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Urgie's Bar at the Carriage House. Authentic Philly-Style Cheesesteaks!

Location

245 East Water Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Gallery
Urgie's Cheesesteaks image
Urgie's Cheesesteaks image
Urgie's Cheesesteaks image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Golden Pony
orange starNo Reviews
181 N Main St Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 1 - 1635 E. MARKET ST.
orange starNo Reviews
1635 East Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Harrisonburg
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Deyerle Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Old 33 Beer and Burger
orange starNo Reviews
159 West Rockingham Street Elkton, VA 22827
View restaurantnext
Ciros Pizza & Subs - Stanley
orange starNo Reviews
558 D West Main Street Stanley, VA 22851
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg

Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston