Juice & Smoothies

Urth Juice Bar 5317 McCullough

272 Reviews

$$

5317 McCullough

San Antonio, TX 78212

Juice

Beetox

Beetox

$9.00

Beets, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon and ginger.

Funky Beet

Funky Beet

$9.50

Beets, lemon, apple, pineapple, pear, orange and ginger

Goddess

Goddess

$9.00

Apple, cucumber, celery, pineapple and mint

Grassy Knoll

Grassy Knoll

$9.00

Kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger and parsley

Gremlin

Gremlin

$9.00

Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon ginger

Hot Lei

Hot Lei

$9.00

Kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger, parsley, pineapple and cayenne

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$9.00

Rain grapes, pineapple, beet and coconut water

Rambo Rio

Rambo Rio

$9.00

Apple, pineapple and coconut water

Twang

Twang

$9.50

Carrot, pineapple and lemon

Twisted Greens

Twisted Greens

$9.00

Kale, romaine, cucumber, spinach, apple, cilantro and lime.

Urthade

Urthade

$9.00

Watermelon, pineapple and lemon

Urthquake

Urthquake

$10.00

Custom juice - six ingredients

Xanadu

Xanadu

$9.00

Grapefruit, pear, pineapple and coconut water

OJ

OJ

$8.00
5 for $35

5 for $35

$35.00

Smoothies

Bada Bing

Bada Bing

$8.00

Blueberry, banana, almond milk, yogurt and honey.

Beety Bom Bom

Beety Bom Bom

$8.00

Beet, pineapple, oranges, lemon, ginger and agave

Belly Burn

Belly Burn

$8.00

Blueberry, flax oil, almond milk and yogurt

Cocoa Chimp

Cocoa Chimp

$8.00

Bananas, almond milk, peanut butter and chocolate syrup

Cosmo

Cosmo

$8.00

Almond milk, peanut butter, honey and cinnamon

Cypress Chill

Cypress Chill

$8.00

Banana, orange, lemon, kale, honey

Goomba

Goomba

$8.00

Kale, oranges, cherries, hemp seed, coconut oil, honey

Green Latifa

Green Latifa

$8.50

Kale, orange, mango, pineapple, ginger, spirulina

Halle Berries

Halle Berries

$8.50

Raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, yogurt, honey and almond milk

Java the Cup

Java the Cup

$8.00
Kokomo

Kokomo

$8.00

Banana, almond milk, coconut milk, cinnamon and vanilla.

Mojo

Mojo

$8.00

Oranges, pineapple mint, lime, spinach and agave

Pina Turner

Pina Turner

$8.00

Pineapple, almond milk, yogurt, coconut oil, pumpkin seeds and honey

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Strawberries, almond milk, yogurt, vanilla and honey

Sublime

Sublime

$8.00

Avocado, banana, yogurt, oranges and honey.

Urthquake

Urthquake

$9.00

Custom juice - six ingredients.

Yogi

Yogi

$8.00

Banana, pineapple, oranges and goji berry

Milks

Chocolate

Chocolate

$9.00

Cashews, alkaline water, cacao, agave and Himalayan salt

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$9.00

Cashews, turmeric, alkaline water, dates, agave, vanilla and Himalayan salt

Matcha

Matcha

$9.00

Cashews matcha, cinnamon agave, dates, Himalayan salt and alkaline water

Strawberry

Strawberry

$9.00

Cashews, strawberry, alkaline water, dates, agave, vanilla and Himalayan salt

Vanilla

Vanilla

$9.00

Cashews, alkaline water, dates, agave, vanilla and Himalayan salt

Juice Cleanses

*Must order 4 hours in advance. URTH CLEANSE (Beginner) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Goddess, Twang, Cashew Milk. WIND CLEANSE (Intermediate) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Funky Beet , Cashew Milk. FIRE CLEANSE (Advanced) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Beetox, Cashew Milk. CUSTOM CLEANSE - SELECT 6 juices of your choice.
3 Day

3 Day

$115.00

*Must order 4 hours in advance. URTH CLEANSE (Beginner) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Goddess, Twang, Cashew Milk. WIND CLEANSE (Intermediate) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Funky Beet , Cashew Milk. FIRE CLEANSE (Advanced) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Beetox, Cashew Milk. CUSTOM CLEANSE - SELECT 5 juices of your choice.

5 Day

5 Day

$185.00

*Must order 4 hours in advance. URTH CLEANSE (Beginner) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Goddess, Twang, Cashew Milk. WIND CLEANSE (Intermediate) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Funky Beet , Cashew Milk. FIRE CLEANSE (Advanced) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Beetox, Cashew Milk. CUSTOM CLEANSE - SELECT 5 juices of your choice.

7 Day

7 Day

$260.00

*Must order 4 hours in advance. URTH CLEANSE (Beginner) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Goddess, Twang, Cashew Milk. WIND CLEANSE (Intermediate) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Funky Beet , Cashew Milk. FIRE CLEANSE (Advanced) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Beetox, Cashew Milk. CUSTOM CLEANSE - SELECT 5 juices of your choice.

10 day

10 day

$370.00

*Must order 4 hours in advance. URTH CLEANSE (Beginner) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Goddess, Twang, Cashew Milk. WIND CLEANSE (Intermediate) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Funky Beet , Cashew Milk. FIRE CLEANSE (Advanced) Grassy Knoll, Gremlin, Twisted Greens, Beetox, Cashew Milk. CUSTOM CLEANSE - SELECT 5 juices of your choice.

Tonics and Detox Waters

Activated Charcoal

Activated Charcoal

$7.00

Activated charcoal, alkaline water, lemon and agave

Blue Majik

Blue Majik

$7.00

Blue majik, lemon, agave and alkaline water

Turmeric

Turmeric

$7.00

Tumeric, alkaline water, lemon and agave

Master

Master

$7.00

Cayenne, alkaline water, lemon and maple syrup

Detox Waters

$6.00

Chlorophyll Water

$7.00

Hemp Tea

$7.00

Shots

Ginger

Ginger

$4.00

Ginger lemon orange cayenne

Beet

Beet

$4.00

Beet and lemon.

Turmeric

Turmeric

$4.00

urmeric cherries, alkaline water lime and agave.

Blue Majik

$4.00

Acai Bowls

Beach Please

Beach Please

$10.25

Acai, mango, orange, almond milk, honey, and coconut flakes

Cocoa Chanel

Cocoa Chanel

$10.25

Acai, banana, almond milk, honey, cacao and Himalayan salt

Flower Child

Flower Child

$10.25

Banana, acai, cherries, almond milk, hibiscus, lime and honey

Frida

Frida

$10.25

Banana, acai, almond milk, vanilla, cacao, coconut flakes and honey

Hodaddy

Hodaddy

$10.25

Acai, pineapple, almond milk, honey and Himalayan.

Majik Man

Majik Man

$10.25

Acai, banana, coconut, vanilla, blue majik, almond milk and honey

OG

OG

$10.25

Banana, acai, almond milk, honey, vanilla. Toppings: banana and strawberry, blueberry and granola

Scooby

Scooby

$10.25

Acai, peanut butter, chocolate syrup, strawberries, banana and almond milk.

You So Fresa

You So Fresa

$10.25

Acai, strawberries, almond milk, honey and vanilla

Queen Bee

Queen Bee

$10.50

Acai, banana bee, pollen, almond milk, maca collagen and cinnamon

Thrive Bowl

Thrive Bowl

$10.50

Spirulina Bowl Banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina, collagen

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Pitaya Bowls

Barry Mango-Lo

$10.25

Pink-182

$10.25

The Nut Job

$10.25

CBD

CBD Kombucha

CBD Kombucha

$10.00

Beauty Products

Organically Thrive Soap

Organically Thrive Soap

$7.50
Bob Ross Soap

Bob Ross Soap

$4.00
Frida Kahlo Soap

Frida Kahlo Soap

$4.00
Organically Thrive Body Scrub

Organically Thrive Body Scrub

$20.00
Organically Thrive Face Wash

Organically Thrive Face Wash

$20.00

OT Deodorant

$7.75

OT Lotion

$12.50

OT roller

$13.00

OT Honey Wash

$20.00

Gifts

Postcards

$1.00

Water

Water

$2.00

Big Water

$3.00

Mints

Mister Rogers Mint

Mister Rogers Mint

$4.20

Need a little push to get sh*t done? Get some Mister Rogers encouragemints and get your mojo back in gear.

Bob Ross Mints

Bob Ross Mints

$4.20

Need some happiness in your life? Why not get some in our Bob Ross happy little mints? Pop one in your mouth and you’ll be singing zippedee do da all dang day!

Snacks

Popcorn

$2.00

GF Cookie

$4.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

lil puffs strawberry beet

$3.50

Power curls

$4.99

Sea Moss

$30.00
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fueled by love and health, we've created a simple blueprint for a cool & inspiring juice bar where our #1 goal is to provide healthy options to San Antonio

