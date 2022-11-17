Juice & Smoothies
Urth Juice Bar 5317 McCullough
272 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fueled by love and health, we've created a simple blueprint for a cool & inspiring juice bar where our #1 goal is to provide healthy options to San Antonio
Location
5317 McCullough, San Antonio, TX 78212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.
No Reviews
300 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurant
Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim
No Reviews
5846 Worth Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurant
Jamba - 001113 - Village at Quarry Market
No Reviews
290 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant