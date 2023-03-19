Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Please - USC

review star

No reviews yet

835 W JEFFERSON BLVD

SUITE 1740

Los Angeles, CA 90089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

12" Pizza

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12'' Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

12'' Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

12'' Supreme Pizza

$17.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, House Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Olives, Green Peppers.

12'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapenos.

12'' Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni.

12'' Alfredo Pizza

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Garlic.

12" Mushroom Pizza

$15.50

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.50

16" Pizza

16'' Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

16'' Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

16'' Supreme Pizza

$21.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, House Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Olives, Green Peppers.

16'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapenos.

16'' Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni.

16'' Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Garlic.

16" Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.

Chopped Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini, Celery, Cucumber, Cannellini Beans.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Chicken, Cilantro, Green Onions, Basil, Diced Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Diced Avocado, Fried Tortilla Chips.

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

LA Street Dog

$13.00

Wings

Plain Wings

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

DRINKS

N/A Bottle Beverages

Dasani - 20oz

$3.00

N/A Fountain Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

FUZE Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 W JEFFERSON BLVD, SUITE 1740, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SunLife Organics - USC
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640
View restaurantnext
KOBUNGA - USC Village
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610 Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - LA USC
orange starNo Reviews
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735 LOS ANGELES, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
Movita Juice Bar - USC
orange starNo Reviews
3584 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
orange starNo Reviews
2700 S Figueroa St #101 Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext
Nature's Brew
orange star4.2 • 1,746
2316 S Union Ave Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston