US Cellular - FFT

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue

Chicago, IL 60631

Grilled Favorites

Burgers

Burgers

$7.25

choice of griddled onion, tomato, lettuce on a toasted bun with choice of secret sauce, onion aioli or chipotle aioli

Chicken Cesar

$9.25

CHICKEN CAESAR romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing $9.25 | 740 CALS

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.50

crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap $9.50 | 800 CALS

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing $9.50 | 710 CALS

Fajita Quesadilla

Adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers $7.50 | 950 CALS | V +$2.00 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN

Malibu

$9.50

Mark Cubana

$9.50

Southwest

$7.50

Turkey Apple Walnut

$9.50

Featured

Open To It

$9.00

Off to the Right Start

Chimichurri Chicken

$9.50

Beverages

Dasani

$2.75

Juice Small 100%

$2.25

Monster

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.25

Soda Bottle

$3.25

Retail

Candy Bar

$1.55

Chips Bag

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Visit Galileo's Cafe for freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, pizza, hot off the grill favorites and more! Adler and Museum Campus employees can now order from our online menu for convenient pick-up in the cafe. Your ID is required to claim your meal and your discount. Please allow 45 minutes for your order to be prepared. We look forward to serving you!

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631

