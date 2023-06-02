10000 USTA Boulevard USTA - Net Post Grill

  • Home
FOOD

BREAKFAST

Assorted Morning Breads

Bagel

$2.50

Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Breakfast Plate

$9.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Croissant

$3.95

Danish

$3.95

Eggs to Order

$3.00

French Toast

$7.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hot Cereal

$3.75+

Muffin

$3.50

Pancakes

$7.00

Toast

$2.00

Waffles

$7.00

DELI

BLT

$6.95

Boars Head Deli

$9.25

Deli Salad Only

$6.50

Deli Salad Sandwich

$10.25

GRAB AND GO FOOD

Caesar Salad - Small

$5.95

Fit Living Eats

$12.95

Grab n Go

$8.25

Heirloom

$8.00

Mango Cup

$3.50

Mixed Fruit Cup

$3.50

Pineapple Cup

$3.50

Pudding Parfait

$4.50

Veggie Sandwich

$6.95

Watermelon Cup

$3.50

Whole Fruit

$1.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50+

Chefs Salad

$9.50

Shrimp Scampi

$8.50

GRAINS AND GREENS

Grains and Greens Bowl

$9.50

GRILL

Plant-Based Burger

$8.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Daily Special

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

French Fries

$3.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Hamburger

$8.50

Hot Dog

$4.95

Nachos

$8.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Panini Sandwich

$8.95

Sandwich & Soup of Day

$9.95

Sandwich Of The Day

$8.95

Soup of the Day

$3.75+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Wings and FF

$10.00

PASTA

Pasta Station

$8.95

PIZZA

Pizza Slice

$3.95

2 Slices Pizza

$6.95

Pizza Slice/Fountain Combo

$5.95

8" Pizza

$10.00

12" Pizza

$13.00

16" Pizza

$16.00

POKE

Poke Bowl

$12.95

SNACKS

Brownie or Blondie

$3.50

Candy

$2.50

Chobani Yogurt

$2.50+

Dessert Shooter

$4.95

Eggs to Order

$3.00

Freshly Baked Cookie (s)

$3.25

Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Gatorade Protein Bar

$5.00

Go Lean Protein Bar

$3.50

Granola Bar

$1.75

Grapes

$3.50

Gummy Bears

$3.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$4.00

Hummus Snack Pack

$6.50

Jack Links Beef Jerky

$3.50

Kind Bar

$3.50

Orchard Valley Nut Mix

$3.95

Planters Trail Mix

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Pretzel W/Topping

$4.00

Skittles

$3.50

Specialty Baked Goods

$5.75

Trail Mix

$3.00

DRINKS

COFFEE AND TEA

Cappuccino

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Americana

$4.00

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

Pepsi Fountain - 24oz

$3.00

GRAB AND GO BEVERAGE

Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Glacier Cherry Gatorade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Glacier Freeze Gatorade

$3.00

ZERO Glacier Freeze Gatorade

$3.00

ZERO Glacier Cherry Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.00

Cherry Lime Gatorlyte

$4.00

Orange Gatorlyte

$4.00

Watermelon Gatorlyte

$4.00

Kiwi Strawberry Gatorlyte

$4.00

Lemon Lime Zero Gatorlyte

$4.00

Kiwi Strawberry Zero Gatorlyte

$4.00

Lively Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Mango

$3.50

Pina Colada

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Celsius

$3.50

Peach Mango Celsius

$3.50

Mixed Berry Celsius

$3.50

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Life Water

$3.50

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

Ginger-Ale Can

$1.75

Stary Can

$1.75

Lime Bubbly

$2.50

Blackberry Bubbly

$2.50

Strawberry Bubbly

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew Bottle

$3.00

Mt Dew Bottle

$3.00

Dr.Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Lipton Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00

Caramel Frapuccino

$4.50

Moch Frappuccino

$4.50

Vanila Frapuccino

$4.50

Small coconut Water

$4.00

Large Coconut Water

$6.00

SMOOTHIES

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$7.50

Oasis Smoothie

$6.75

MERCHANDISE

USTA Souvenir Cup - 32oz

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
