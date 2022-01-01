Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
1,504 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Classic and Upscale American fare to satisfy any pallette
Location
20 Union Street, Windsor, CT 06095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road
No Reviews
555 Day Hill Road Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurant
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
4.3 • 1,499
454 Ellington Rd South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurant