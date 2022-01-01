Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT

1,504 Reviews

$$

20 Union Street

Windsor, CT 06095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

UST Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Reuben

Burgers and Chicken

BBQ Burger

$17.00
Blackened Burger

Blackened Burger

$17.00

Crumbled blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Blazing Buttermilk Chicken

$17.00

Firehouse Burger

$17.00

Pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, firehouse sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Mac & Cheese Burger

Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.00

House-made mac n’ cheese, sriracha glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun.

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$17.00

Fried egg, avocado, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, potato roll.

Tavern Bacon Classic

Tavern Bacon Classic

$17.00

Vermont cheddar, sautéed onions, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, brioche bun.

UST Chicken Sandwich

UST Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried, grilled, or blackened tossed in sauce of choice. With American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

UST Prime Burger

$16.00

Locally made angus burger topped with American or cheddar cheese. Comes with lettuce and tomato.

Dessert

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.00

Banana cheese cake, served with a sauce made with butter, brown sugar, dark rum, and caramelized bananas.

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate on chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Lemon cream cake

Poppys PB Pie

$7.00

Entrees

Ahi Tacos

$19.00

Bourbon Sirloin Tips

$28.00

Grilled to your liking with onions and peppers, laid over cheesy garlic bread. Served with herb roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken. Served over an herb waffle, with white country gravy and a side of maple molasses syrup.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan seared all natural chicken breast in a mushroom marsala sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and parmesan risotto.

Fish n' Chips

$23.00

Fresh Atlantic cod dipped in a beer batter, and fried until golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Jambalaya

$26.00

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Shell pasta mixed with a creamy blend of cheddar, and parmesan cheese, then baked with a butter herb crumb. Add Lobster or Blackened Chicken

Salmon & Gnocchi

$29.00

Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

U.S.T. Signature Steak

$30.00

Family Meals 2022

Buttermilk Chicken Dinner - Family

$49.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Dinner - Family

$49.99Out of stock

Pesto Pasta Dinner - Family

$49.99Out of stock

Sausage & Peppers Dinner - Family

$49.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Hamburger - Kids

$6.95

Cheeseburger - Kids

$6.95

Chicken Tenders - Kids

$6.95

Mac and Cheese - Kids

$6.95

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$6.95

Hot Dog - Kids

$6.95

Pasta w/ Butter - Kids

$6.95

Pasta w/ Sauce - Kids

$6.95

Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, herb croûtons, caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, hardwood smoked bacon, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, herb croûtons, caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Taco Salad

$15.00

Tavern Salad

$13.00

Mesclun greens, oranges, apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese, almonds, apple cider vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Cali Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch, avocado and bacon on a country potato roll.

Deli Sandwich

$12.00+

Turkey or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise or mustard on your choice of bread. Served with cup of soup, side salad or choice of side

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$15.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer battered cod topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll with a side of Cajun remoulade.

French Dip

French Dip

$17.00

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, horseradish cream sauce, on grilled telera bread. Served with au jus.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Tender lobster meat poached in butter, served on a grilled brioche roll, with coleslaw.

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh sliced angus ribeye or tender all-natural chicken, grilled with onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese on a toasted French baguette.

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef or turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Southwest Chicken

$16.00

Blackened chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and roasted red pepper aioli on telera bread.

Tavern Club

$17.00

Oven roasted turkey with American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on choice of bread.

Tuscan Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Sides

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Side

$2.99

Curly Fries - large

$6.50

Curly Fries - small

$5.00

Deep River Original

$3.00

Deep River Salt n Vinegar

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Parm Risotto

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Rolls W/ Butter

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Sliced Apples

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Soups

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bowl French Onion

$8.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Bread Bowl Chili

$12.00

Bread Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Bread Bowl Soup of the Day

$11.00

Cup Chili

$7.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.00
Cup French Onion

Cup French Onion

$6.00

*Soup comes in separate container with other container that has the cheese and croutons*

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Specials

chicken salad wrap

$13.95

Starters

8 Wings

8 Wings

$15.99

12 Wings

$18.95
Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Jumbo pretzel served with house made beer cheese and pub style mustard.

Brussel Sprouts App

Brussel Sprouts App

$12.00

Fresh brussels sprouts, fried extra crispy. Served over rice noodles and topped with Korean BBQ sauce, peanuts, shredded carrots, and scallions

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

A staff favorite, served with warmed tortilla chips

Calamari

$14.00
Cauliflower App

Cauliflower App

$12.00

Battered and fried crispy, tossed in your favorite wing sauce, and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Chicken Lips

$11.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Half Nachos

$10.00

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, scallions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Nachos

$14.00

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, scallions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken, scallions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Rolls W/ Butter

Spin Dip

$12.00

Tavern Skins

$13.00

Stuffed with cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions. Served with sour cream.

Tenders

$11.99

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$11.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing.

Cajun Salmon BLT Wrap

$18.00

Cape Codder

$16.00

Beer battered cod, swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croûtons, parmesan cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Herb falafel, roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with tahini sauce.

Maple Almond Chicken Wrap

Maple Almond Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, granny smith apple, dried cranberries, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, maple almond aioli.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, ranch dressing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic and Upscale American fare to satisfy any pallette

Website

Location

20 Union Street, Windsor, CT 06095

Directions

Gallery
Union Street Tavern image
Union Street Tavern image
Union Street Tavern image
Union Street Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dom's Broad St Eatery
orange star4.5 • 721
330 Broad St Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road
orange starNo Reviews
555 Day Hill Road Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
First Harvest
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Blue Hills Avenue Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
orange star4.3 • 1,499
454 Ellington Rd South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
joe pizza - South Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
855 Sullivan Ave South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext
Lox Stock & Bagels of Bloomfield
orange star3.9 • 47
1393 Blue Hills Avenue Bloomfield, CT 06002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Windsor

Dom's Broad St Eatery
orange star4.5 • 721
330 Broad St Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windsor
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston