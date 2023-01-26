UTB CLUB/Venue 5610 Botham Jean Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Venue Hall/ Bar and Eatery
Location
5610 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms - 6907 Bexar Street
No Reviews
6907 Bexar Street Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurant
Tacos Cantu Dallas - 2507 S. Lancaster Rd.
No Reviews
2507 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant