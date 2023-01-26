  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • UTB CLUB/Venue - 5610 Botham Jean Blvd
A map showing the location of UTB CLUB/Venue 5610 Botham Jean BlvdView gallery

UTB CLUB/Venue 5610 Botham Jean Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5610 Botham Jean Blvd

Dallas, TX 75215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SODA/ CUPS/ ICE

BAR SODA/JUICE

$2.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

CUP ICE

$2.00

PINEAPPPLE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.00

HOT WINGS

6 WINGS

$13.00

10 WINGS

$18.00

40 WINGS

$55.00

50 WINGS

$67.00

LINK BASKETS

LINK BASKET

$10.00

Extra Link

$3.00

Extra Toast

$1.00

BURGER BASKET

Extra Patty

$3.00

Extra pickles

$0.50

BURGER BASKET

$12.00

Extra LINK

$3.00

FISH BASKETS

2 pc FISH BASKET

$12.00

PIZZA SLICES

SLICES

$4.00

RIBS Basket

Rib Basket

$15.00

Rib sandwiches

$12.00

Extra Rib

$3.00

CHOP BEEF SANDWICH

CHOP BEEF SANDWICH

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

PICKLES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FF MED

$4.00

FF LG

$5.00

PORK CHOP BASKETS

PORK CHOP BASKETS

$10.00

PORK CHOP SANDWICHES

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$10.00

VODKA

(W) VODKA / JUICE

$3.00

(W) VODKA DOUBLE

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

CANADIAN WHISKY

CANADIAN WHISKY/COKE

$3.00

CANADIAN WHISKY DOUBLE

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

BRANDY

PAUL MASON/COKE

$3.00

PAUL MASON DOUBLE

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

GIN

(W) SEAGRAM'S GIN

$3.00

DOUBLE SHOT

$6.00

Red Bull

$1.00

RUM

(W) RUM

$4.00

DOUBLE SHOT

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

TEQUILA

TEQUILA

$4.00

DOUBLE SHOT

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

BOTTLE BEER

BOTTLE BEER (2)

$3.00

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT BEER

$3.00

RUM

BACARDI RUM

$6.00

BACARDI DOUBLE

$9.00

TEQUILLA

DESTILADOR TEQUILA

$8.00

VODKA

KETAL ONE VODKA

$6.00

BEER

HEINEKEN

$6.00

MICHELOB

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BUD ICE

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

Coors Light

$3.00+

Model

$3.00+

Miller LIte

$3.00+

Michelob

$3.00+

Tropical Drinks

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$3.00

LIQUID MARIJUANAS

$3.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$3.00

D'USSE COGNAC

D'USSE COGNAC

$10.00

DOUBLE SHOT DUSSE

$14.00

RED BULL

$1.00

D'USSE SHOT

$8.00

D'USSE .05 oz

$4.00

CLUB RENTAL

RENTAL SPACE ONLY

$2,500.00+

HENNESSY

HENNESSY

$10.00

HENNESSY DOUBLE

$14.00

HENNESSY SHOT

$8.00

HENNESSY .05 oz

$4.00

CROWN ROYAL

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL DOUBLE

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL SHOT

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL .05 oz

$4.00

CIROC SILV

CIROC SILV

$10.00

CIROC SILV SHOT

$8.00

CIROC DOUBLE

$14.00

CIROC SILV .05 oz

$4.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

REMY MARTIN 1738

$13.00

Red Bull

$1.00

REMY MARTIN 1738 SHOTS

$10.00

REMY 1738 DOUBLE SHOT

$18.00

BUCHANAN'S SPEC SERV 18yr

BUCHANAN"S SPEC 18yr

$630.00

Clase Azul Tequila

CLASE AZUL TEQUILA

$1,000.00

LUC BE-LAIR RARE ROSE

LUC BE-LAIR RARE ROSE

$120.00

LUC BE-LAIR LUX ROSE

LUC BE-LAIR LUX ROSE

$120.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

REMY MARTIN 1738

$450.00

D'USSE COGNAC

D']USSE COGNAC

$330.00

CIROC

CIROC

$440.00

CASAMIGOS

CASAMIGOS

$440.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$12.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE DOUBLE

$16.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE SHOTS

$10.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE .05 oz

$6.00

CIROC APPLE

CIROC APPLE

$12.00

CIROC APPLE DOUBLE

$16.00

CIROC APPLE SHOTS

$10.00

CIROC APPLE .05 oz

$6.00

CIROC VS BRANDY

CIROC VS BRANDY

$12.00

CIROC VS DOUBLE

$16.00

CIROC VS BRANDY SHOTS

$10.00

CIROC VS BRANDY .05 oz

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

CROWN APPLE

$12.00

CROWN APPLE SHOTS

$10.00

CROWN APPLE DOUBLE

$16.00

CROWN APP .05 oz

$6.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO DOUBLE

$16.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO SHOT

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO .05 oz

$6.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO SHOT

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPO DOUBLE

$16.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOS .05 oz

$6.00

HENNESSY BLACK

HENNESSY BLACK

$15.00

HENNESSY BLACK DOUBLE

$20.00

HENNESSY SHOT

$12.00

CIROC COCONUT

CIROC SHOTS

$10.00

CIROC DOUBLE

$16.00

CIROC COCONUT/JUICES

$12.00

CIROC COCONUT .05 oz

$6.00

CIROC RED BERRY

CIROC RED BEERY SHOTS

$10.00

CIROC RED BERRY DOUBLE

$16.00

CIROC RED BERRY /JUICES

$12.00

CIROC RED BERRY .05 oz

$6.00

HOOKAH

HOOKAH

$35.00

FRENCH CONNECTION

FRENCH CONNECTION

$5.00

CAPE COD

CAPE CODE

$5.00

SCREW DRIVER

SCREW DRIVER

$5.00

POTTER'S CROWN

POTTER,S CROWN

$5.00

CHRIS BROTHERS

CHRIS BROTHERS

$5.00

GRAND MARNIER

GRAND MARNIER

$5.00

MALIBU

MALIBU

$5.00

ISLAND RUM PUNCH

ISLAND RUM PUNCH

$5.00

GREY HOUND

GREY HOUND

$5.00

HOUSE( SAL) BRANDY

HOUSE (SAL) BRANDY

$5.00

PATRON TEQUILA

PATRON TEQUILA

$12.00

PATRON TEQUILA SHOT

$10.00

DOUBLE SHOT PATRON

$16.00

PATRON .05 oz

$6.00

RITTEN HOUSE WHISKY

RITTEN HOUSE WHISKEY

$10.00

RITTEN WHISKEY DOUBLE

$14.00

RITTEN SHOT

$8.00

RED BULL

$1.00

MAKER MARK

MAKER MARK

$12.00

MAKER MARK DOUBLE

$16.00

MAKER MARK SHOT

$10.00

RED BULL

$1.00

MAKER MARK -05 oz

$6.00

ANGEL ENVY

ANGEL ENVY

$12.00

ANGEL ENVY DOUBLE

$16.00

ANGEL ENVY SHOT

$10.00

ANGEL .05

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

JACK DANIEL

JACK DANIEL

$12.00

JACK DANIEL DOUBLE

$16.00

JACK DANIEL SHOT

$10.00

JACK DANIEL .05 oz

$6.00

RED BULL

$1.00

REMY MARTIN

REMY MARTIN

$12.00

REMY DOUBLE SHOT

$16.00

REMY SHOT

$10.00

REMY .05 oz

$6.00

TITO'S VODKA

TITO'S VODKA

$10.00

TITO's VODKA DOUBLE SHOT

$14.00

TITO' VODKA SHOT

$8.00

TITO'S .05 oz

$6.00

JOSE CUERVO TEQ

JOSE CUERVO TEQUILA

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO DOUBLE SHOT

$14.00

JOSE CUERVO SHOT

$8.00

JOSE CUERVO .05 oz

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Venue Hall/ Bar and Eatery

Location

5610 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms - 6907 Bexar Street
orange starNo Reviews
6907 Bexar Street Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
DanSungSa - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
11407 Emerald Street Dallas, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Off the Bone Barbeque
orange star4.6 • 1,414
1734 South Lamar St. Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Off the Bone Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1734 Botham Jean Blvd Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Tacos Cantu Dallas - 2507 S. Lancaster Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2507 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
View restaurantnext
Fivee Bistro and Bar - 1319 Botham Jean Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Botham Jean Blvd. Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston