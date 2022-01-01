Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Utepils Brewing

835 Reviews

$

225 Thomas Ave N #700

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Brewer's Dozen Card

$150.00

The Brewer's Dozen card is valid for 13 Growlers Fills. *Excludes Limited Release and Specialty beers. Bring in your receipt to the Taproom to pick up your physical card.

Copper Club

$150.00

Bring in your Copper Club Membership card to enjoy $1 off beers in the Fernweh Taproom. Limited to 200 cards. *Discount valid for card holder only. Excludes Limited Release and Specialty beers. Not valid on Event Days. Bring your receipt to our Fernweh Taproom to receive your physical Copper Club card. Card will be dated 1 calendar year from date card is issued.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Check website for updated Taproom Hours. Reservations are required. PLEASE BE READY TO SHOW YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL UPON CHECK-IN. Walk-in Reservations based on availability. Online pre-orders for Growlers and Crowlers can be picked up during business hours.

225 Thomas Ave N #700, Minneapolis, MN 55405

