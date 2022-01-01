Utepils Brewing

Copper Club

$150.00

Bring in your Copper Club Membership card to enjoy $1 off beers in the Fernweh Taproom. Limited to 200 cards. *Discount valid for card holder only. Excludes Limited Release and Specialty beers. Not valid on Event Days. Bring your receipt to our Fernweh Taproom to receive your physical Copper Club card. Card will be dated 1 calendar year from date card is issued.