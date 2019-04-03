A map showing the location of Utopia - MaineView gallery
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Utopia - Maine

review star

No reviews yet

96 Hammond Street

Bangor, ME 04401

Order Again

APPETIZERS

MEZZE PLATE

MEZZE PLATE

$26.00

GRILLED HALLOUMI CHEESE

$16.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

POLENTA FRIES

$12.00

SALAD+SOUP

Farro Salad

$14.00

TRADITIONAL GREEK SALAD (GREEK)

$11.00

Spiced Chicken Bisque

$11.00

Moroccan Vegetable Stew Bowl

$11.00

HALF GREEK

$8.00

FISH CHOWDER BOWL

$15.00

FISH CHOWER CUP

$11.00

STEW CUP

$8.00

BISQ CUP

$8.00

ENTREES

DUCK TAGINE

$28.00

CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$21.00

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$25.00

MOUSSAKA

$23.00

SWORDFISH STEAK

$28.00

SPANAKOPITA

$23.00

FALAFEL PLATTER

$23.00

MIXED MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE PASTA

$23.00

Herb Crusted Salmon

$27.00

GARGANELLI PASTA

$23.00

VEGAN

SUB SIDE RICE

SUB SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SUB SIDE C/T SALAD

SUB SIDE POLENTA

SUB SIDE FARRO

NO SIDE

ADD ON'S

ADD AVOCADO

$4.00

add BERBERE SHRIMP SKEWER (GF)

$8.00

Add chicken sausage

$5.00

add Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

add SWORDFISH SKEWER

$14.00

ADD TURKEY BACON

$3.00

EXTRA NAAN

$4.00

GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWER (V) (GF)

$6.00

SIDE BABA GHANOUSH (V)(GF)

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE MUHAMMARA (V)(GF)

$5.00

SIDE of falafel

$5.00

SIDE of Tzatziki

$3.00

SIDE pickled veg

$3.00

SIDE ROASTED CARROT HUMMUS (V)(GF)

$5.00

side TABBOULEH SALAD (V)

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

TURKEY BACON

$3.00

lobster

$17.00

DESSERT

NICE CREAM

$7.00

SORBET

$7.00

CHOCOLATE PIE

$8.00

KUNEFE

$11.00Out of stock

BAKLAVA

$9.00

Cannoli Single

$7.00

Cannoli DB

$11.00

creme brulee

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

apple strudel

$7.00

caramel creme

$9.00

cheesecake

$9.00

Handhelds

buffalo chicken

$17.00

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$17.00

Vegetable Shwarma

$15.00

VEG HEAD

$16.00

lox

$18.00

grilled greek

$15.00

Shrimp Gyro

$17.00

Falafel Gyro

$15.00

BLTA

$16.00

SPECIAL

CHICKEN SPECIAL

$32.00

lasagna

$26.00

SCALLOP PASTA SPECIAL

$32.00

rollatini

$10.00

SALAD SPECIAL

$18.00

salad special half

$14.00

soup special bowl

$12.00

soup special cup

$8.00

vegan chorizo poutine

$18.00

curds chorizo poutine

$18.00

WRAP SPECIAL

$19.00

PIZZA SPECIAL

$28.00

APP SPECIAL

$15.00

wine bottle special

$30.00

OCTOPUS

$16.00

HADDDOCK FRY

$25.00

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$25.00

GNOCCHI SPECIAL

$28.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$38.00

SQUASH RAVIOLI

$25.00

CHICKEN RAVIOLI

$30.00

mothers day

mothers day

$34.00Out of stock

White Wine

Stemmari, Pinot Grigio | Sicily, Italy (2018)

$8.00+

Alexakis, Assyrtiko | Crete, Greece (2017)

$12.00+

White Rioja

$10.00+

Hugel

$12.00+

Bottle Vino Verde

$32.00

Bottle of Herencia Altes, Terra Alta Garnatxa Blanca | Catalonia, Spain (2017)

$28.00

Bottle of Maison Louis Latour, Pouilly Fuissé | Burgundy, France (2017)

$36.00

Chardonnay, Viognier (Laurent Miquel)

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Wine Glass Special

$8.00

Sparkling/Rose

Lambrusco

$45.00

Bottle of Champagne Taittinger, Champagne Brut La Francaise | Champagne, Franc

$88.00

Zoe Rose

$13.00+

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Domaine Collin Cuvee

$48.00

Gruet Sparkling

$24.00

BIN 27 PORTO

$25.00

Red Wine

Chartron La Fleur, Bordeaux | Bordeaux, France (2015)

$10.00+

Olianas, Cannonau Di Sardegna | Sardinia, Italy (2017)

$12.00+

Skouras, Nemea Aghiorghitiko Saint George | Peloponnese, Greece (2015)

$12.00+

Rioja, Spain

$12.00+

Bottle of Douloufakis Winery, Dafnes Liatiko Dafnios | Crete, Greece (2016)

$30.00

Bottle of Bodegas Castano, Alcaria Old Vines | Murcia, Spain (2016)

$30.00

Bottle of Velenosi, Rosso Piceno | Le Marche, Italy (2018)

$30.00

Cocktail List

Mediterranean Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's 46 Manhattan

$12.00

Agua de València

$12.00

Dama Gato

$10.00

Santorini Sunrise

$9.00

Greek Mule

$9.00

Bienvenue

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Sunday Sangria

$6.00

MANMOSA

$7.00

BELLINI

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

MONET

$10.00

MARK TWAIN

$11.00

Liquors

Grey Goose

$8.00

well

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Deep Peach

$6.00

Deep Ruby

$6.00

3 O espresso

$6.00

goose citron

$8.00

Goose Pear

$8.00

burnett's vanilla

$5.00

DBL well

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$12.00

DBL Deep Peach

$11.00

DBL Deep Ruby

$11.00

DBL 3 O espresso

$11.00

DBL goose citron

$15.00

DBL Goose Pear

$15.00

DBL burnett's vanilla

$9.00

Well

$6.00

sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Well

$10.00

DBL sapphire

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

well

$6.00

cruzon coconut

$7.00

Rum haven

$6.50

bacardi

$6.50

captains

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

DBL well

$10.00

DBL cruzon coconut

$12.00

DBL Rum haven

$10.50

DBL bacardi

$10.50

DBL captains

$12.00

DBL Goslings

$12.00

1800

$7.00

1800 coconut

$7.00

1800 reposado

$7.00

patron

$12.00

hornitos

$8.00

hornitos cristalino

$9.00

espolon reposado

$9.00

DBL 1800

$12.00

DBL 1800 coconut

$12.00

DBL 1800 reposado

$12.00

DBL patron

$20.00

DBL hornitos

$15.00

DBL hornitos cristalino

$16.00

DBL espolon reposado

$16.00

Jameson

$9.00

crown

$8.50

tullamore dew

$8.50

makers 46

$8.50

Jack

$8.00

sazerac rye

$8.00

makers mark

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL crown

$15.00

DBL tullamore dew

$14.00

DBL makers 46

$15.00

balvenie 12

$15.00

BALVENIE 14

$30.00

BALVENIE 15

$45.00

blanton

$17.00

bookers

$28.00

bullet bourbon

$9.00

dewars

$8.00

glenlivet 12

$14.00

knob bourbon

$9.00

knob rye

$8.00

KNOB SMOKE

$10.00

laphroaig 10

$18.00

monkey

$9.00

skrewball

$7.00

Woodfords reserve

$11.00

DBL glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL knob bourbon

$15.00

DBL knob rye

$14.00

DBL BLANTONS

$26.00

Hennessy

$12.00

ouzo

$7.00

sambuca

$8.00

baileys

$9.00

rum chata

$7.00

godiva

$8.00

limoncello

$8.00

grand manier

$11.00

Disaronno

$12.00+

remy martin

$10.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL ouzo

$12.00

DBL sambuca

$13.00

DBL baileys

$16.00

DBL rum chata

$13.00

DBL godiva

$14.00

DBL limoncello

$13.00

DBL grand manier

$20.00

Beer

ANNIVERSARY IPA

$9.00

Atlantic blueberry

$6.50

Atlantic summer ale

$6.50

bangor beer brite

$7.00

bangor beer catchphrase

$8.00

bangor beer oddball

$7.00

Bantam Wunderkind Cider

$7.00

Blinky IPA

$8.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS

$3.00

Downeast

$6.00

EPIPHANY

$9.00

foulmouthed damn

$7.00

Foundation Afterglow

$8.00

Foundation La Luz Mexican Lager

$8.00

FRAKTUR KOLCH

$8.00

geagans Irish bastard

$6.00

Geagans Presque

$6.00

guiness

$6.00Out of stock

hard cider

$5.00

Hell Yes Lager

$8.00

KOLSCH

$8.00

masons apocalypse

$7.00

masons cream ale

$7.00

N/A BEER

$7.00

PBR

$2.00

Peaks Organic Fresh Cut

$5.00

PUMPKIN BEER

$8.00

Rising Tide Black Cove Pilsner

$8.00

Rising Tide MITA

$8.00

Rising Tide Spinnaker

$8.00

RT Weather Pilsner

$8.00

Spiked Seltzer

$6.00

stella

$5.00

WOODLAND FARM CERVEZA MEDICO

$8.00

Woodland Farms Big 'Effin Porter

$8.00

WOODLANDS OATMEAL STOUT

$8.00

STELLA

$5.00

N/A Beverages

BUBBLE

$2.75Out of stock

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

club soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

dasani

$3.00

DIET MTN

$3.25

Diet PEPSI

$3.00

employee drink from cooler

$1.80

Fanta

$3.00

French Press

$3.00

ginger ale/diet ginger ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Honest Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Iced Tea

$2.75

juice

$3.50

Maine Soda

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Mocktail

$5.00

MTN DEW

$3.25

Peaks Tea

$3.00

peligrino

$8.00

Pellegrino pint

$5.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

rachel diet

SCHWEPPES SODA

$3.25

sprite

$3.25

9*13 VEGETARIAN

VEG TOGO

$65.00

9*13 MEAT

meat togo

$70.00

pint salad dressing

poppy pint

$15.00

greek pint

$15.00

pint of mezze stuff

hummus

$15.00

muhammara

$15.00

tzatziki

$15.00

tab

$15.00

cannoli

cannoli 12

$30.00

6 cannoli

$15.00

pie

chocolate

$21.00

pumpkin

$21.00

pecan

$21.00

apple

$21.00

rolls

rolls dozen

$8.00

food

cheese carozza

$9.00

wings

$9.99

fried cauliflower

$8.00

veggie flatbread

$14.00

poutine

$9.00

courtyard

$16.00

greens

$15.00

hammond

$15.00

PRETZEL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

96 Hammond Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

