Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar Andersonville
5557 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Popular Items
Wine Dinners
Wine Tastings
Thursday 11-10: The Languedoc
*6PM in Fromagerie* Considered the “Value Wines” of France, this Mediterranean region has some hidden gems that would surprise you! Rosè anyone?
Thursday 11-17: Champagne
*6PM in Fromagerie* Who doesn’t love BUBBLES? In honor of the upcoming holidays, take a tour of Champagne, with it’s rich history and even richer wines! Cheers!
Saturday 11-19: Turkey Wines!
*3PM in Fromagerie* It’s Turkey-Lurky Time! Enjoy 4 Somm Selected wines for the perfect paired Thanksgiving dinner. Good Eats, Good Wines — Good Times!
Add-On: Meat and Cheese Plate
Add-On: Cheese Plate
Add-On: Duck Pate
Snacks
Marcona Almonds
Rosemary, thyme, sea salt, pink peppercorns
Marinated Olives
house mix, garlic, thyme, citrus
Duck Fat Curly Frites
truffle aioli
Deviled Eggs
bacon jam, cheddar crisp, chives
Shishitos
soy sesame aioli, puffed wild rice
Herbed Goat Cheese
Whipped Goat Cheese Tomato Fennel Ragout Toasted Sourdough
Flatbread
pickled chanterelles, red wine onions, squash purée, arugula
Duck Pate
seasonal compote & house mostarda, toasted sour dough
Fondue
Emmanthaler, Gruyere, black pepper
Burrata
pomegranate, frisée, maple, pecan, sourdough
Meat & Cheese Plate
rotating selection, seasonal compote, house mostarda, lavender honey, seasonal fruit
Cheese Plate
rotating selection, seasonal compote, house mostarda, lavender honey, seasonal fruit
Earth
Charred Zucchini
green olive chimichurri, garlic chips
Brussels Sprouts
Gochujang, miso, ginger, carrots, puffed rice
Arugula & Fennel Salad
apples, parmesan, farro, delicatta squash, shallot vinaigrette
Raddicchio & Endive Salad
Bosc pear, blue cheese, chives, ginger citrus vinaigrette
Roasted Cauliflower
umami caramel, cilantro, scallions, radish, cashews
Farm
Papparadelle
pumpkin, fried sage, hazelnut, Korean chile flake
Braised Pork
parsnip purée, roasted root vegetables, pistachio
Chicken Thighs
sumac, yogurt, pomegranate, mint, farro
Roasted Duck
beet pesto, honey thyme gastrique
Short Rib Wellington
Double Short Rib Wellington
Sea
Mussels
white wine tomato ragout, gorgonzola crumble, pork belly, toasted sour dough
Lobster Cakes
tarragon aioli, charred bell pepper relish
Shrimp & Grits
chipotle, pumpkin, bacon, scallions
Octopus
N’Duja, charred napa, oranges, marcona almonds
Scallops
vanilla bean, eggplant caponata, garlic chips
Dessert
Retail Beverages
Baron-Fuente Grande Reserve Champagne, France 750mL
60% Pinot Meunier, 30% Chardonnay and 10% Pinot Noir - Light gold. Fresh melon, orange and peach on the fruity nose and in the mouth. Supple and broad on the palate, showing a hint of warmth on the back half. In an easygoing style, finishing with gentle cut and good length.
Castellar Cava Penedes, Spain 750mL
H. Blin Champagne Blanc de Noirs Brut NV, France 750mL
A wine made entirely from Pinot Meunier is unusual. This perfumed wine with its soft acidity and open fruitiness suggests there should be more. It's an easy, apple and ripe pear flavored wine with acidity that gives everything an attractive lift.
Joseph Cattin Cremant D'Alsace, France 750mL
Subtle notes of ripe apple combine with hints of shortbread on the nose of this wine. The palate adds juicy, ripe, yellow plum. The fine mousse adds freshness and roundness.
Le Grand Courtage Blanc de Blancs Brut, France 187mL
Le Grand Courtage Blanc de Blancs Brut, France 750mL
Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose, France 187mL
Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose, France 750mL
Lubanzi Sparkling Rose, South Africa 750mL
100% Cinsault - Fresh and delightful aromas of dusty strawberry, pink and yellow cherry, and citrus blossom waft from the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine displays a delightful line of acidity through the mid-palate, expressing a simple and straightforward sparkling and ending with a crisp, cheerful finish.
Monmousseau Cuvee J.M. 'Touraine', France 750mL
80% Chenin Blanc, 20% Chardonnay - A creamy, apple-flavored wine that is crisp and fruity. It has lively acidity that is fresh and cool. A tight, mineral texture gives the wine a fine tangy edge. The pineapple and white cherry acidity makes the finish refreshing and mouthwatering.
No Es Pituko Pet Nat, Chile 750mL
Notte Bianca Emilia Brut, Italy 750mL
Think Prosecco, but a better value! 85% Pignelleto, 10% Trebbiano, 5% Lambursco Bianco. Notte Biance translates to "white night," one of the most popular cultural events during the Italian summer. Dry, energetic, slightly floral, defined yeast notes.
NV Henry Varnay Blanc de Blanc, France 750mL
Orbis Moderandi Red Nat Marlborough, New Zealand 750mL
100% Pinot Noir Orbis Red Nat sees 10 days of skin contact. It is lush, medium-bodied, with notes of cherry and blackberry, thyme, and coffee beans. It is a Pet Nat like no other and perfect for fall sipping.
Sebastien David 'Primitif' Chenin Blanc Pet Nat, France 750mL
Smallfry Marsanne Pet Nat, Australia 750mL
5 days of skin contact, fermented dry before adding freshly fermented Riesling and bottling to continue fermentation in bottle. Textbook Marsanne, but bubbly! Dry, fizzy, floral, honey
Smallfry Rose Pet Nat, Australia 750mL
St. Reginald Parish 'The Marigny' Piquette, United States 750mL
Tenute Camate Moscato Dolce Cuvee, Italy 750mL
Tenute Camate Prosecco Treviso Brut, Italy 750mL
True Colors Cava, Spain 750mL
Vin De Potes x Pfalzer Landwein Flat Nat, Germany 750mL
Conde de Subirats Cava Rose Brut, Spain 750mL
Vigneto Saetti Organic Lambrusco Rosso Viola, Italy 750mL
Bastide de la Ciselette Bandol, France 750mL
Chasing Harvest Pinot Noir Rose, New Zealand 750mL
The grapes were hand harvested and sorted in the winery before being pressed utilizing a long and slow Champagne press cycle and then decanted with some solids to neutral french oak barrels that had previously aged Chasing Harvest Pinot Noir wine. The wine was fermented in barrel for nearly four weeks with battonage once and subsequently a portion of the wine completing the malolactic fermentation. It remained in barrel over the winter ‘sur lie’ before being bottled in the Spring. This wine features delicate red fruit and floral aromas with a flinty wet stone character. It has precision from firm acidity with added richness and depth.
Domaine 524 Pinot Noir Rose, United States 750mL
Domaine Moreux 'Cuvee de Lys' Sancerre Rose, France 750mL
100% Pinot Noir - Aromas of apricots, cherries, currants, and wild strawberries, all supported by vibrant acidity. This refreshing sipper is the perfect match to a goat cheese and strawberry salad, but would be a companion to any picnic or patio fare.
Gaintza Roses Txakolina. Spain 750mL
Bright salmon-pink. On the nose, aromas of lemon, raspberry, and strawberry with a whiff of salt. On the palate, mouthwateringly bright and effervescent. Snappy with gulpable appeal, with fraises de bois, bright raspberry and mineral flavors. Finishes salty and clean, begging for another sip.
Hermann J Wiemer Dry Rose, United States 750mL
Hogwash Rose, United States 250mL
Salmon-pink thirst with notes of sunny wildflowers, ocean air, and sliced peach. On the palate, you’ll taste juicy mandarin orange and pear with a clean and precise finish. A lingering of lemon zest and honey leaves you refreshed and thirsty for more.
Lirondo Clarete Rose, Spain 750mL
Verdejo & Tempranillo - Organic, unfiltered, unfined This is a traditional style "Clarete" wine you'll find in central Spain, a blending of both white and red juice that often makes a something akin to a chillable red. Medium bodied with crushed red berries, flowers and nice acidity. Aged in stainless steel, with no SO2 added.
Queen of the Sierra Rose, United States 750mL
Ravines Pinot Rose, Unuted States 750mL
Red Tail Ridge Cab Franc Dry Rose, United States 750mL
Tchotiashvili Nitsa "SB" Rose, Georgia 750mL
Kakha Tchotiashvili's daughter Nitsa has been helping in the winery since she was very young. At age 7, Nitsa wanted to make a rosé, and this Montepulciano rosé is the result. Beautifully structured and filled with juicy red berry fruit and a luscious acidity.
Underwood Artist Series Rose, United States 750mL
Airfield Estates Chardonnay, United States 750mL
This Chardonnay displays intriguing aromas of poached pear, papaya, butterscotch, and smoked pecans. Secondary flavors of caramel apple, crème brûlée, and a touch of honeysuckle. A slightly creamy mouthfeel on the palate with a well-balanced finish that showcases the perfect harmony of acidity, fruit, and oak.
Allumea Organic Grillo-Chardonnay, Italy 750mL
Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc, South Africa 750mL
Bodegas Garzon Albarino, Uruguay 750mL
Brino Vermentino di Gallura, Italy 750mL
Cascina Feipu dei Massarratti Pigato, Italy 750mL
A rare treat from Liguria! Mirco Moastroianni farms Pigato in the river delta around the town of Albenga on the Ligurian coast. The sandy soil and maritime climate give it a great freshness and an instantly likable character.
Chasing Harvest Pinot Gris, New Zealand 750mL
Christina Gruner Veltliner, Austria 750mL
Gorgeous Natural Gruner from one of our FAVORITE winemakers, Christina Netzl! Cloudy yellow in the glass, aromas of crisp green apple and barely ripe pear burst from the glass. Bright acidity and peppery undertones in just the right proportions
Clot d'enci Blanc de Negres, Spain 750mL
Coeur de Terre Pinot Gris, United States 750mL
Colonnara Pecorino 'Falerio', Italy 750mL
Columna Albarnino 'Granito', Spain 750mL
Cormerais Muscadet Chambaudiere, France 750mL
100% Melon-de-Bourgogne Classic Muscadet from the key lime and white fruit notes to the white flowers and mineral driven pop of salinity.
Crosby Sauvignon Blanc, United States 750mL
Crosby Sauvignon Blanc, United States 750mL
Der Pollerhof Gruner Veltliner, Austria 1L
Domaine Des Forges 'L'Audace' Anjou Blanc, France 750mL
100% Chenin Blanc - Organic - An ambitiously crafted wine from a modest appellation that WAY over-delivers! The vineyard is managed for low yields & quality and the grapes are picked at peak ripeness. On the nose, apples, bergamot, vanilla and a touch Botrytis. Barrel fermentation and lees ageing give it fantastic body and mouthfeel with the aromatics repeating on the palate.
Donati Sisters Forever Unoaked Chardonnay, United States 750mL
Fabulas Passerina, Italy 750mL
Francois Le Saint Sancerre, France 750mL
100% Sauvignon Blanc - Organic, minimal intervention winemaking - Fresh, fruity, and dry. Highly complex aromas of lime juice, ripe pear, and hints of tropical fruit make this an ideal pairing with a fresh salad or poached fish.
Frisk Prickly Riesling, Australila 750mL
Gabriel D'Ardhuy Bourgogne 2016, France 750mL
Gaintza Txakolina, Spain 750mL
Guglielmo Pinot Grigio, United States 750mL
Vibrant aromas of tropical pineapple citrus and crisp green apple excite the nose, followed by lingering pear and stone fruit on the palate. A smooth and subtle finish on the palate with soft lucious notes of jasmine.
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Dry Riesling, United States 750mL
Joseph Cattin Pinot Blanc, France 750mL
Apple and floral aromas on the nose, creamy mouth feel with notes of pear, lemon and honey finishing with green apple skins. Easy drinking and fruity. A great example of Alsatian wine, consistently rewarded at Paris, Mâcon and Colmar’s wine contests. The Domain is named for Joseph Cattin who is credited for saving some of Alsace’s best vineyards from phylloxera in the 1860’s.
Kobal Furmint, Slovenia 750mL
Pink to copper in color, which is a varietal characteristic of Pinot Grigio, especially if maceration phase of grapes is prolonged with skin contact. The nose is reminiscent of ripe pear, red apple, flowers, melon, and tropical fruits. The creamy aftertaste is typical for wines that are matured on lees and it rounds the wine into pleasant harmony of scents and flavors.
Las Bas Gewurtztraminer, Spain 750mL
100% Gewurztraminer - Alsatian style done in the Pyrenees. Bright, straw yellow with green hues. Clean aromas of exotic fruits and floral notes, which continue on the complex, lively palate. Soft in the mouth with balanced structure and a long, elegant finish.
Las Lilas Vinho Verde, Portugal 750mL
75% Louriero, 12.5% Treixadura, 12.5% Arinto Sustainably grown, hand harvested, minimal intervention winemaking A lightly effervescent, refreshing white. Fragrant aromas of white fruits with floral notes. Elegant and bright, with crisp acidity. Excellent as an aperitif, or for an afternoon spent in the backyard. Food pairings include seafood, spicy Asian food and salads.
Les Boursicottes Chavignol Sancerre Blanc, France 750mL
100% Sauvignon Blanc - Refreshingly crisp, loaded with citrus, a touch of herbs, honey, and a striking mineral finish. From a generations-old family Domaine, the crisp acidity and stony minerality set this Sancerre above the rest.
Lieu Dit Melon B, California 750mL
Marcel Couturier Saint-Veran La Cour des Bois, France 750mL
Mary Taylor Sicilia Bianco, Italy 750mL
Mary Taylor Touraine Sauvignon, France 750mL
Touraine: the heart of the Loire Valley, home of the great châteaux, and the garden of France. This region’s range of climates and diversity of soils are a treasure trove for the winelover. On the left bank of the Loire’s tributary river Cher, not far from the stunning Château de Chenonceau, lie the vineyards of our vigneron Luc Poullain. Vines up to 70 years old grow on complex soils of sandy siliceous clay and limestone, sustainably farmed with lush grasses growing between the rows. This Touraine is a sublimely grassy, citrussy expression of its terroir, nuanced and invigorating.
Misty Cove Sauvignon Gris, New Zealand 750mL
Montinore Estate Pinot Gris, United States 750mL
No Es Pituko Chardonnay, Chile 750mL
All natural, unfiltered, unfined. It’s Chardonnay for those ABC drinkers (anything but chardonnay!). Think crisp, clean, bright, funky cider.
Old Westminster Albarino, United States 750mL
Peirano Chardonnay, United States 750mL
Rain Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 750mL
Beautifully well balanced classic Marlborough SB. Juicy tropical fruit, bright acid, and a clean finish.
Ravines Dry Riesling, United States 750mL
Red Tail Ridge 'Sans Oak' Chardonnay, United States 750mL
Shakey Bridge Pinot Gris, New Zealand 750mL
The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio, United States 250mL
100% Pinot Grigio - Harvested entirely from the Ancient Lakes AVA within the Columbia Valley of Washington. Being more northerly than many of Washington’s growing regions, heat accumulation begins later and ends sooner, making it one of the cooler growing regions in the state; ideal conditions for growing Pinot Grigio with a perfect natural acidity. Bartlett pear and fresh cantaloupe on the nose. This Pinot Grigio plays on the palate with a balance of tropical fruits and bright acidity.
Tokara Chardonany, South Africa 750mL
Tokara Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa 750mL
Villa Serafin Pinot Grigio, Italy 750mL
100% Pinot Grigio from a coastal vineyard on the Adriatic. Classic, easy drinking PG with great acidity and a mineral backbone from the oceanic air.
Vine De Potes x Ledogar Uelh, France 750mL
Cecchini 'Monsieur Verduc' Verduzzo, Italy 750mL
Young Marco Cecchini has taken his multigenerational family farm in a new direction. wine is fruit-forward with notes of peaches, apricots, chestnut, honey, and dried flowers. FOOD PAIRINGS: curry dishes, Moroccan cuisine, Ethiopian cuisine
Queen of Seirra Amber
Smallfry Tangerine Dream, Australia 750mL
Populis Macerated Chardonnay, United States 750mL
Fabulas 'Foeminae' Ramato Pinot Grigio, Italy 750mL
Skin contact Pinot Grigio, also known a the Ramato method - classic in Friuli. The extended skin contact gives the wine a gorgeous coppery pink hue, additional body and complexity, as well a mouthwatering tannic grip. One of our new favorites as the weather warms and the days get longer!
Allumea Organic Rosso Terre di Chieti, Italy 750mL
Aromanes Gigondas 'Sculpte Par Le Vent', France 750mL
Inviting aromas of burnt chocolate and licorice intensify ripe black cherry and plum flavors in this full-bodied red. It's a plush, lusciously fruit-forward wine that fills the palate with a yielding fringe of fine, easy tannins.
Babylonstoren Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa 750mL
Opening with rich, dark berry fruit at its core and a savoury edge of wild herbs, graphite and cedar. The wine is dense and brooding with plump blackcurrant fruit moderated by a backbone of fine-grained, grippy tannins, which creates lovely tension and succulence. Perfect with ribeye steak, grilled or slow-cooked lamb with rosemary and thyme, braised beef short rib, char-grilled cheese burgers, mature cheddar and gouda, creamy blue such as gorgonzola.
Babylonstoren Shiraz, South Africa 750mL
Bodegas Garzon Cabernet Franc, Uruguay 750mL
Bodegas Garzon Marsellan, Uruguay 750mL
Bodegas Garzon Tannat, Uruguay 750mL
Chasing Harvest Via Rock & Stone Douro DOC, Portugal 750mL
Chateau Le Coteau Margaux 2016, France 750mL
Chateau Tour du Roc Haut Medoc Bordeaux, France 750mL
Dom. Montrose Rouge, France 750mL
Domaine 524 Boulette & The Beggars Pinot Noir, United States 750mL
Domaine de L'Harmas Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France 750mL
Grenache, Mourvedre - Organic This Châteauneuf-du-Pape is a classic effort that offers up aromas of blackberry, black raspberry, garrigue and leather in a medium-bodied, fresh, juicy yet focused package. This is classic stuff to drink over the coming decade, at least.
Domaine de L'Harmas Cotes du Rhone, France 750mL
Domaine Rene Leclerc Gevrey Chambertin 1er Cru Les Champeaux 2012, France 750mL
100% Pinot Noir Earthy flavors of cedar, green bell pepper and leather, with notes of black pepper and red currants Delicate but well structured with a medium finish. Absolutely cellar-worthy and simply stunning!
Eco Terreno Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, United States 750mL
Ercole Barbera del Monferrato, Italy 1L
100% Barbera - Ercole (Italian for 'Hercules') is produced by a generations-old cooperative of local growers in the Monferrato area. One of the most crushable every day reds you'll find! Flavors of fresh red and black fruits, juicy acidity, and a hint of earthy oakyness that makes it ever so slightly more serious. And, there’s a nod toward the herbaceous that defines Italian wine. Pizza...burgers...sushi...Netflix and chill?
Fabulas Fortitudo Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo, Italy 750mL
Forlorn Hope Mataro Papi, United States 750mL
Grown on the Rorick estate vineyard in Calaveras County, on soils comprised of a layer of schist over dolomite-rich limestone. Elevation of the vineyard is 2000'. Mataro has a long history in California's viticultural tradition, with many pre-Prohibition plantings still under cultivation across the state; while the newer French synonym 'Mourvèdre' might be more widely recognized we pay homage to California's viticultural pioneers as well as the origin of the vine by using its original name of Mataro.
Franco Serra Nebbiolo, Italy 750mL
100% Nebbiolo Pungent dried fruit and herbal aromas. Dry and medium-full bodied with robust tannins, bright acidity and pretty, red fruits. Select grapes are hand harvested. Three weeks maceration is followed by four weeks of fermentation in stainless steel tanks at controlled temperatures. The wine is aged for six months in large oak barrels (20% new), and 3 months in bottle before release.
Gemtree 'Dragon's Blood' Shiraz, Australia 750mL
Grayson Zinfandel, United States 750mL
Guy Mardon "Les Toits Rouges" Touraine Gamay, France 750mL
Isenhower 'I Series' Malbec, United States 750mL
100% Cabernet Franc - Dark red hue. Intense aromas of red fruit, dust wet gravel, fennel seed, citrus rind, and vanilla. Flavors of cherries, wet gravel, fresh oak, dried fennel, and sage. The mouth feel is rich, tight, and mouth watering with acidity. The tannins are excellently balanced and long. We think this is the best vintage released yet!
Las Bas Merlot, Spain 750mL
Lieu Dit Santa Ynez Cabernet Franc, United States 750mL
Mary Taylor Beaujolais-Villages, France 750mL
Matthieu Barret 'Et la Banniere' Crozes Hermitage, France 750mL
Nicolas Reau 'Ange' Cabernet Franc, France 750mL
Red-violet in color, with aromas of grilled peppers, wild berries, forest floor, spice. An herbaceous backbone contours blackberry, red currant, roasted poblano, baking chocolate and tangy acidity. Sandy tannins fuse with granny smith apple, black cherry and crushed pink peppercorn on the zippy finish. Spunky and engaging.
No Es Pituko Cabernet Franc, Chile 750mL
With an intense and vibrant cherry color, this natural wine appears slightly cloudy due to it’s lack of processing. On the nose, it has lively aromas of black cherry and fresh plum. The palate is fresh and persistent, silky with soft tannins and has a lush floral flavor that combines with raspberry fruit.
Onix Priorat, Spain 750mL
Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir, France 750mL
Populis Wabi Sabi Red Blend, United States 750mL
Red Tail Ridge Frost Smoke Red Blend, United States 750mL
Sebastien David 'Hurluberlu' Carbonic Cabernet Franc, France 750mL
100% Cabernet Franc - Organic, Natural - Crunchy, wild, vibrant - just like its name Hurluberlu (roughly translates to "the weird ones") is exuberant and fresh, brimming with cherry, raspberry, and cranberry flavors that dance all over your palate like the life of the party. This is the definition of a natural red: nothing put in, nothing taken out. Great with a light chill - a perfect sushi red!
Smallfry Eclectic Violet, Australia 750mL
Stefano Amerighi x Vin de Potes La Botte Secrete, Italy 750mL
Terre Dei Re Aglianicao Del Vulture, Italy 750mL
Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon, South Africa 750mL
Tres Osos Cabernet Sauvignon, Spain 750mL
Estate made and bottled, elegant black currants open up the nose with a round and fragrant palate with excellent balance. Pairs with mushroom dishes, pizza , or grilled red meat!
Two Mountains Yakima Valley Merlot, United States 750mL
Vignetti Zanatta Salana Cannonau, Italy 750mL
Viña Maitia Aupa Pipeño, Chile 750mL
Zensa Organic Primitivo, Italy 750mL
Beau Joubert 'Fat Pig' Cape Vintage Shiraz, South Africa 500mL
This Cape Vintage was barrelled for 36 months, hand-bottled and labelled with the utmost care. A slightly drier style Cape Vintage. Deep crimson in colour, with ripe fruit aromas balanced by hints of dried fruits and nuts, this wine has a slightly dry, elegant and smooth sensation on the palate. Stored correctly it can cellar comfortably for up to 20 years. Pair with cheese platters and chocolate desserts!
Belem's Madeira Doce, Portugal 500mL
Firm and concentrated, Belém’s Madeira – Doce exhibits exceptional balance and complexity, its allusions to panforte, mocha, citrus oil, toasted almond and sea spray delineated and lifted by a bright, vibrant backbone of acidity—Madeira’s hallmark. Belém’s Madeira – Doce is a sympathetic partner-in-crime to a variety of blue-veined cheeses and roasted nuts, foie gras and sweet Indian curries, and a versatile compliment to a wide variety of desserts: tarte tartin, crème brûlée and toffee pudding.
Belem's Madeira Meio Seco, Portugal 500mL
Roasted nuts and toasted brioche; tangerine and caramelized orange; coffee grounds and sweet tobacco: Belém’s Madeira – Meio Seco exhibits impressive vinous concentration, seamless integration and bright transparency. Meio Seco is equally at home in the glass or in the pan. Enjoy with nuts and hard cheeses; savory soups and seafood chowders; and with salmon, tuna and all manner of game. Needless to say, the synergy between wine and dish is enhanced when you cook with it, too.
Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambery, France 375mL
Dolin Dry is distinguished by its light, fresh and clean profile, which comes from a delicate wine base and more than thirty Alpine herbs. From its start in 1821, Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry has been the benchmark for fine French Vermouth. Its fresh and elegant nose, subtle and complex palate is the profile that made the 1:1 gin/dry vermouth Martini famous, and so often imitated by others. In the 1930s Chambéry earned France’s only protected designation of origin for Vermouth. Beyond mixed drinks, it is an ideal aperitif or accompaniment to raw shellfish, goat cheese or pesto. In cooking, Dolin Dry adds depth and an herbal character that normal white wine cannot.
Dolin Rouge Vermouth de Chambery, France 375mL
Dolin Rouge imparts lovely spicy notes amid its light and fresh profile, with a clean finish to complement and not overwhelm a drink’s other components. More than fifty herbs flavor Dolin Rouge; its profile is firm and balanced, without the excessive sweet or lingering aftertastes found in large commercial products. It makes for an exceptional Manhattan that does not bury the tastes of rye or bourbon, even at classic 1:1 proportions. Refreshes a Negroni, too. Dolin Rouge and a twist pairs well with charcuterie or black olives and works perfectly in tomato or meat cookery.
Fenn Valley 42 Ice Wine, United States 375mL
Smooth and silky with flavors of peaches, apples, mangoes, and honey.
Giacomo Sperone Vermouth di Torino, Italy 750mL
Vermouth has always been the flagship product of the Giacomo Sperone company because of its link to the city of Turin (Torino), where the company was founded. This is a re-edition of the original handcrafted formula, dated 1880, and handed down through many generations. It holds exotic notes of herbs, spices and plants including Roman wormwood, cinnamon, nutmeg and licorice. The unique taste and aromas of this Vermouth di Torino are enhanced by a signature blend of red wines from central Italy. Taste it chilled, on the rocks, or as the main ingredient in your favorite cocktail.
Gracia Hermanos Fino 'Corredera' Sherry, Spain 375mL
100% Pedro Ximenez - Unfortified Organic, sustainable, fermented with native yeasts Pale, straw yellow in color. Delicate aromas of fresh fruits and almonds with a smooth, light flavor and a long finish. Serve lightly chilled. Pair with cheese, nuts, olives, shellfish or seafood. Enjoy neat, with ice or in a highball with tonic.
Gracia Hermanos Pedro Ximenez Montilla Dulce Sherry, Spain 375mL
100% Pedro Ximenez - Unfortified Organic, sustainable Amber color with intense aromas of heather honey, raisins and dates. Young and fresh, it is easy drinking with a good balance of sweetness and acidity. Pair with desserts such as Black Forest cake, white chocolate mousse, dried fruit or mild blue cheese.
Kopke NV Ruby Port, Portugal 375mL
From the oldest Port House, founded in 1638. A deep ruby color, with a garnet rim. A classic bouquet, on which the liveliness of young fruit produces a delicate balance. Firm and powerful in the mouth, it shows flavors of fresh fruit and delivers a long and harmonious finish.
Mommenpop Blood Orange Apertif Wine, United States 750mL
Mommenpop BLOOD ORANGE is refreshing, rich, and vibrant. It is citrus-forward and juicy, as though biting straight into a perfectly ripe blood orange. This flavor is peppery and floral, with a subtle warmth. What you might want to drink while you have fresh tomato sauce simmering on the stove and Miles Davis on vinyl. Delicious pre-dinner while snacking on olives, during dinner with your favorite pasta dish, and after dinner with some salt-studded dark chocolate.
Mommenpop Paloma Sparkling Apertif, United States 187mL
Bursting with fresh Ruby grapefruit tanginess and a hint of zesty Makrut lime. At the perfect size, it’s just the right beverage for the park, the beach, or your kitchen table. We use Mommenpop Ruby Grapefruit, Makrut Limepop, organic California grapefruit juice, and a dash of salt to bring you this crazy refreshing cocktail. Delightfully carbonated and begging for a warm summer day. Pop the cap, serve cold (straight from the bottle or poured over ice) and you’re good to go.
Mommenpop Ruby Grapefruit Apertif Wine, United States 750mL
Mommenpop Ruby Grapefruit is light, barely-bitter, and prickling with notes of fresh grapefruit rind and cherry blossom. You drink it feeling like the day is just endless. Refreshing on its own and doubly refreshing in a spritz, we love Ruby Grapefruit poolside, at the beach, or on a picnic blanket in the park. An approachable, easy-drinking aperitif.
Mommenpop Seville Orange Apertif Wine, United States 750mL
Mommenpop SEVILLE ORANGE is California sunshine in a bottle - warm and bright. Like liquid orange marmalade, it is pleasantly sweet and delightfully tangy. Seville Oranges have a brief growing season and are only available in California for a few short weeks - which makes this product even more special! Sevilles are prized for their peels, which are rich in aromatic oils, making them the ideal varietal for marmalade. We use the whole citrus, peels and all, to capture these amazing aromas and the sour juiciness of the flesh. Vibrant on its own, in a spritz, or in a variety of classic cocktails. “A pop of sun-soaked California citrus,” says Wine Enthusiast.
Valdespino 'El Candado' PX Sherry, Spain 750mL
Offers layers of macerated date, ganache, warm caraway, buckwheat honey and chocolate-covered orange peel notes, with a deep, intense finish that lets a wonderfully smoky hint curl through. The power is obvious, the range and definition more subtle.
Valdespino 'Isabela' Cream Sherry, Spain 750mL
Isabela Cream was created in the early 2000s and named after the wife of José Estévez, the owner of famed Sherry house Bodegas Valdespino. Isabela is an old oloroso blended with some Pedro Ximenez from El Candado. Some of the blend ages together. In total the oxidative aging exceeds 15 years. Dark mahogany in color, with aromas of dried fruits, oak and raisins. The palate is smooth, well balanced, rich and complex with a very long finish.
Berto Ross da Travaj
Hogwash Rose 4pk
Salmon-pink thirst with notes of sunny wildflowers, ocean air, and sliced peach. On the palate, you’ll taste juicy mandarin orange and pear with a clean and precise finish. A lingering of lemon zest and honey leaves you refreshed and thirsty for more.
Pinot Project Pinot Grigio 4pk
100% Pinot Grigio - Harvested entirely from the Ancient Lakes AVA within the Columbia Valley of Washington. Being more northerly than many of Washington’s growing regions, heat accumulation begins later and ends sooner, making it one of the cooler growing regions in the state; ideal conditions for growing Pinot Grigio with a perfect natural acidity. Bartlett pear and fresh cantaloupe on the nose. This Pinot Grigio plays on the palate with a balance of tropical fruits and bright acidity.
Underwood Pinot Gris, United States 375mL
Moment Plaisir Rose
Carriage House Cherry Bomb Cider 750mL
A blend of Sparkling Tart Cherry Wine and Apple Wine. Assertive aromas of cherry and cassis punctuate this complex combination of tantalizing tastes that is anything but sweet!
Carriage House Heritage Cider 750mL
Heritage sparkling cider is hand crafted from seven heirloom apple varieties grown in southwest Michigan. Made in small batches using naturally occurring wild yeast, it is fermented in French Oak to bring out the subtle flavors of the apples. Fantastic with shrimp and salmon, and the perfect foil to the richness of pork.
Forbidden Root Double Single Smash Pale Ale 4x12oz
Forbidden Root Purple Pils 4x12oz
Forbidden Root Sparkling Rosé Ale 4x12oz
Graft 'Lost Tropic' Hop Mimosa Cider 4x12oz
A refreshing & dry palate cleanser that packs a citrusy & hoppy punch. Pairs well with late mornings and early afternoons.
Graft 'Native' Kriek Spontaneous Cherry Cider 4x12oz
Graft Book of Nomad 'Den of Thieves' Yuzu Pear Sake Cider 4x12oz
Isastegi Natural Basque Cider 375mL
Julien Fremont Cidre Brut 750mL
Left Foot Charley Cinnamon Girl Cider 500mL
Old Westminster Happy Camper Wild Cider 4x12oz
L'Intervalle Calvados Reserve 750mL
Buiese Aperitivo 750mL
Journeyman Old Country Goodness Apple Cider Liqueur
La Crosse Distilling Fieldnotes Vodka 750mL
Distilled from Wisconsin grown heirloom varieties of corn. Smooth, creamy, with a light white pepper note. Great for martinis!
Marie Duffau Napoleon Armagnac 750mL
Skeptic Gin 750mL
Skeptic Ginquila 750mL
Ch. La Rame Sauternes
Kinpou Yamahai Junmai Sake, Japan 720mL
Shizenmai Rice - 60% Milling - Organic and all natural since 1967 - before those words were even used in the current contexts! Crisp and tangy fruit characterize the aromas with starfruit, white melon and lemon zest. In the mouth it is vibrant and gentle with a core of vaguely sweet honeysuckle followed by earthy melon and light green moss. Light and refreshing.
Kitaya 'Pleasureful Family' Junmai Sake, Japan 300mL
Fukuoka Yume Ikkon Rice - 60% Milling - Kitaya is a pure sake made from high quality rice amidst the natural beauty of the Tsukushi Plains. A silvery, crystal clear color glows from this junmai with aromas of damp slate, apricot skins and white flowers. It tastes fresh and springlike, with loads of honeysuckle, other white flowers, and white peach. This is well balanced with a slight bitter almond finish.
Shirakawago 'Snowy Village' Sasanigori Sake, Japan 300mL
Toyama Gohyakumangoku Rice - 60% Milling - Lightly cloudy with a consistent whitish hue. Aromas are delicate, hinting at newly blossomed flowers, cucumbers and fresh spring water. The flavor is almost sweet in the mouth, with a deep minerality and flowers on the finish.
Souden Yamahai Tokubetsu 'Blue Fields' Junmai Sake, Japan 300mL
Fukuoka Yamada-Nishiki Rice - 60% Milling - The yamahai brewing method entails an extended fermentation at low temperature for 2 months. This is a labor-intensive method of making sake. The unique combination of the yamahai method with a sake rice that typically possesses an elevated aromatic profile results in a fruit forward nose with a notably amplified acidity that complements meat-centric and richly flavored cuisine. Lemons and jasmine create a very pretty balance between floral and fruity on the nose. Tart and tangy in the mouth with bright citrus notes, the body is rounded out by white peach and highlights of lime zest.
Shirakawago Awanigori Cloudy Sparkling Sake, Japan 500mL
Avec Ginger Premium Mixer 4pk
Avec [Av-ek] is French for “with.” Because what you mix with your alcohol matters. Ginger beer is the ultimate mixer (we love it in Moscow Mules) but it is packed full of sugar. Here, with a Jamaican Ginger Beer as our inspiration, we’ve combined punchy ginger with all-spice and mixed it with the sweet-and-sour goodness of fresh pineapple juice. Low in sugar, high in taste. 20 calories, 4 g sugar
Avec Grapefruit & Pomelo Premium Mixer 4pk
Avec [Av-ek] is French for “with”. Because what you mix with your alcohol matters. Nobody's denying the Paloma is a classic cocktail, but it's full of sugar and begging for an update. By mixing two member of the grapefruit family - ruby and pomelo - and blending them with a hint of black pepper and vanilla, we have made this vintage tipple fresh again. 15 calories, 4 g sugar
Avec Hibiscus Pomegranate Premium Mixer 4pk
Avec [Av-ek] is French for “with”. Because what you mix with your alcohol matters. Is it just us, or is cranberry juice kind of meh? On a trip down to Mexico we were blown away by the crisp, cool taste of hibiscus agua fresca. So we kept the feeling and flavor, lost all the sugar, and voilà! Mixed with pomegranate and spices, hibiscus creates a wonderfully sweet, slightly sour and deep pink liquid as pretty as it is tasty. 15 calories, 3g sugar
Avec Jalapeno & Blood Orange Premium Mixer 4pk
We have always loved a spicy margarita, but don’t like waiting or paying for it. This time, we’ve combined the classic heat of jalapeño with the zesty flavor of blood orange and calamansi (a Southeast Asian citrus fruit). Spicy and tart with a touch of natural sweetness, it is the perfect drink-all-night kind of mix. 15 calories, 2g sugar
Avec Premium Mixer Mixed 4pk
Avec Yuzu & Lime Premium Mixer 4pk
Avec [Av-ek] is French for “with”. Because what you mix with your alcohol matters. No more vodka or tequila soda with 50 extra limes, or a splash of this or that. Instead, we combine yuzu, a citrus from East Asia, and lemongrass, an herb from Southeast Asia, with the everyday lime (for your drinking pleasure). The result is a fresh, delightful, and citrusy blend that really hits the spot- if we do say so ourselves. 0 calories, 0g sugar
Retail Food
3 Pepper Marble Cheddar 8oz
From the Shullburg Creamery in Wisconsin, this spicy number brings chipotle, jalapeno, and habanero peppers to the table in creamy marbled cows' milk cheddar.
Belgioso Pepato 8oz
Burnett Dairy Alpha's Morning Sun w/ Black Truffle 8oz
From Burnett Dairy Coop in Wisconsin. A cheddar-gruyere hybrid studded with just the right amount of black truffle.
Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan 24 Month 8oz
This is an award winning, Wisconsin made Parmesan done in the style of a true Italian cheese. After cooking in a copper kettle, the cheese is aged for 24 months! Nutty, tangy, with a fantastic texture.
Cowda 8oz
Eichten's Wild Rice Gouda 8oz
Goata Blanc 8oz
Raclette 8oz
Saputo Triple Cream Goat Brie 6.3oz
Sartori Gold Bellavitano 5.3oz
Bright and buttery Chardonnay compliments our creamy BellaVitano in this wine-inspired creation, sending your taste buds on a trip straight to France.
Albala Tierno Honey & Rosemary LB
30-day aged sheep’s milk cheese with the rind treated to a coating of honey and rosemary. The slight herbal sweetness against the light, floral Albala Tierno paste is a taste sensation for the palate. Winner of a 2015 World Cheese Award.
Creamy Sexy Blue LB
Creamy Sexy Mushroom LB
Delices de Bourgogne LB
Forever Cheese Tallegio LB
The aroma is intense, deep and persistent with a captivating delicious creaminess. The delicate and buttery flavour acquires slightly spicy notes with aging.
Mitica Pecorino Pepato LB
Petit Basque LB
Pondini Pecorino Balze LB
Smokin Goat LB
Ubriacone LB
Ur-Eiche LB
Matiz Espana Mackerel in Olive Oil 3oz
Matiz catches their wild mackerel off the coast of Spain and packs the fish with premium extra virgin olive oil. Meaty and tender, these rich boneless filets have a clean, bright flavor and gentle saltiness that tastes of the ocean.
Matiz Espana Organic Mussels in Olive Oil 4oz
The estuaries off the coast of Galicia are known for their clean waters and rich aquaculture. It is here that the Matiz Mussels are cultivated using organic certified methods and feed. Once harvested, the mussels are prepared by hand using old master cannery know-how and then packed with the highest quality organic olives oil, vinegar, and spices to produce mussels that are moist, tender, and uncommonly flavorful.
Matiz Espana Wild Sardines with Lemon 4.2oz
Matiz Gallego sardines are harvested off the coast of Galicia, known for its exceptional seafood. Traditional methods are used that respect the biological cycles of the species, as well as avoiding harm to other sea creatures. The sardines are caught in seines, fishing nets that are used to encircle the school of sardines. The octopus is also caught using a net method. Once harvested, the sardines are prepared by hand using old master cannery know-how and then packed with the highest quality ingredients to produce a sardine that is moist, tender, and uncommonly flavorfu
Andersonville Fine Foods Dukkah Spice Candied Nuts 4oz
Coated in savory Egyptian spice blend called Dukkah - made from sesame seeds, coriander, cumin and other spices.
Coleen's Garlic & Gruyere Breadsticks
Mitica Spanish Cocktail Snack Mix 3.53oz
Mitica Taralli Classic 8.81oz
Mitica Fennel Taralli 8.81oz
Mitica Toketti Sardinian Flatbread 7oz
Olina's Gluten Free Wafer Crackers 3.5oz
Olina's Wafer Crackers Black Pepper 3.5oz
Australian style water crackers with cracked black pepper
Olina's Wafer Crackers Natural 3.5oz
Australian style water crackers
Top Seedz Sea Salt Crackers 6oz
Gluten Free & Vegan. The great nutty taste of seeds blended with real sea salt.
Uvae Signature Herb Roasted Marcona Almonds 5.3oz
Sabatino Truffle Crisps 5oz
Olina's Seeded Crisps Fig & Almond 5.3oz
Flat crisps with fig & almond
Olina's Seeded Crisps Pumpkin Seed 5.3oz
Flat crisps with pumpkin seeds
Mixology Cocktail Infusions Blackberry Merlot Slush Mix
SUMMER SLUSH GAME ON - NO BLENDER NEEDED! Pour Mix into gallon zip top bag. Add 3 cups water and 750mL of desired wine.
Mixology Cocktail Infusions Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Slush Mix
Mixology Cocktail Infusions Peach Bellini Slush Mix
SUMMER SLUSH GAME ON - NO BLENDER NEEDED! Pour Mix into gallon zip top bag. Add 3 cups water and 750mL of desired wine.
Mixology Cocktail Infusions Raspberry Rose Slush Mix
SUMMER SLUSH GAME ON - NO BLENDER NEEDED! Pour Mix into gallon zip top bag. Add 3 cups water and 750mL of desired wine.
Mixology Cocktail Infusions Strawberry Sangria Slush Mix
SUMMER SLUSH GAME ON - NO BLENDER NEEDED! Pour Mix into gallon zip top bag. Add 3 cups water and 750mL of desired wine.
Teaspressa Luxe Crystal Champagne Cocktail Kit
The Bitter Housewife Bitters Sampler 3x30mL
Wood Stove Kitchen Tangerine & Mango Mimosa Mix 16oz
Uvae House Mulling Spices
Twidley Bits Garlic Dill Pickles 12oz
Twidley Bits Hot Pickled Okra 12oz
Pickled okra is an institution in the South, and ours will undoubtedly do the original proud. This version kicks a tried and true classic up with the addition of chili peppers to bring the heat but respect the integrity of the okra texture and flavor.
Twidley Bits Pickled Red Onions 12oz
Pickled red onions are a classic the world over for a reason, they're simply delicious! Add them to salads, sandwiches, breakfast wraps and scrambles for an instantly elevated plate.
Twidley Bits Curried Carrot Pickles 12oz
A different twist on a classic pickled vegetable. Sweet carrots pair perfectly with the savory, earthy spice blend of cumin, bay leaf, cinnamon, turmeric and more. A welcome addition in summer salads, relish trays or straight out of the jar.
Twidley Bits Giardiniera 12oz
A Chicago staple through and through. The garden-fresh mixed vegetables and olives we've come to know and love without any of the oil. Pile this version of giardiniera on your sandwiches, pizzas and more guilt-free!
Twidley Bits Thai Spiced Pickled Watermelon Rind 12oz
Twidley Bits Apricot Almond Jam 9oz
A delightful combination of luscious apricot and toasted almonds will have you and yours asking for seconds.
Twidley Bits Blueberry Fig Jam 9oz
Blending the best of both seasons, this blueberry fig jam will help you welcome in autumn as you bid a fond farewell to summer.
Twidley Bits Thanksgiving in a Jar 9oz
You don't have to wait for the holidays to enjoy this cranberry sauce, but the blend of fresh cranberries, bright orange zest, crisp Granny Smith apples married with fragrant spices will have you feeling nostalgic in no time.
Twidley Bits Strawberry Prosecco Jam 9oz
Sweet strawberries pair with bubbly bright prosecco for a sophisticated jam. A welcome addition to any Sunday Funday brunch!
Twidley Bits Grandma Wilma's Favorite Jam 9oz
A dear friend's grandma would send him out berry picking every summer. Grandma Wilma's favorite combination was sweet blackberries mixed with tart raspberries. Hopefully it will be your favorite, too!
Twidley Bits Raspberry Rose Rosé Jam 9oz
Special just for Valentine's Day!
Twidley Bits Pear Butter 9oz
Juicy pears and cardamom are a match made in heaven. Perfect for breakfast or a comforting treat at the end of the day.
Twidley Bits Apple Butter 9oz
The best apples of the season are blended with cinnamon and other warming spices to make a smooth and spreadable fruit butter.
Twidley Bits Pumpkin Butter 9oz
Like seasonal lattes, bonfires and flannel, hopefully this pumpkin butter will become a part of your fall traditions. There's nothing basic about this pumpkin treat.
Signature Lavender Honey 2oz
Signature Lavendar Honey 4oz
House Berry Compote 2oz
House Berry Compote 4oz
House Mostarda 2oz
House Mostarda 4oz
House Marinated Olives 7oz
Matiz Organic Olivada 6.5oz
Classic spanish olive spread made from organic olives. Great for cheese & charcuterie, sauces, sandwiches, or to add a deep touch of umami to a dish.
Matiz Vegan Garlic All I Oli Spread 6.5oz
A vegan friendly option for a classic garlic aioli!
Tasting India Amma's Chai Masala
Amma’s Chai Masala is here and ready to grace your tea pot, cookies, cakes, pancakes and more! Chock full of all the best spices sourced directly from India, and hand blended for perfectly balanced flavor. Chai Masala is so versatile that it’s not only reserved for a cup of Masala Chai. Add it to your Cheesecake batter, Cookies and even your morning pancakes!
Tasting India Bombay Chili Crunch
Crispy shallots and garlic and a variety of the ingredients on my spice rack, our Bombay Chili Crunch celebrates the land of spices - India; while offering you a condiment that is familiar yet flirty! A complexity of Umami rich layers, just a spoonful will transform basic into brilliant. Expect delicate notes of sweet shallots juxtaposed with the sharpness of crunchy Garlic and savory Curry Leaves. A careful balance of three different red chilies, each playing a crucial role in the building of flavor, is accentuated by our house made spice mix boasting notes of anise, treacle, molasses, smoke and chili. Nutty, fruity, spicy with lemony undertones yet deeply savory, this is the essence of Bombay in a jar!
Tasting India East Indian Bottle Masala
The East Indian Bottle Masala is perhaps one of the community's best kept secrets! The East Indian community is infamous for guarding their recipes with their lives! This masala can be added to literally any dish to instantly elevate it and fill it with flavor that incomparable to any other! After years of research and stalking East Indian aunties for answers, I am bringing my 42 ingredient East Indian Bottle Masala to you! Its name is derived from the practice of storing the Masala in colored glass bottles to preserve its freshness and to prevent light from fading the color and flavor of the masala.
Tasting India Garam Masala
Garam Masala is an essential Indian spice blend, a fragrant combination of warming spices used to season many Indian dishes. It varies greatly across India, depending on the region, household and personal preference. This is my mother's recipe, deeply earthy yet bright and aromatic. Perfect to use with Lentils, Beans, Vegetables, or Meat, be sure to bloom Garam Masala in hot ghee or fat of your choice to bring out it’s floral notes.
Tasting India Marashtrian Goda Masala
Goda Masala is a staple in Marathi kitchens, in India. This exquisite spice mix is aromatic and has a distinct taste credited to some unique spices like Cobra Saffron and Black Stone Flower, that make up the blend. The addition of Coconut powder gives it a subtle sweet flavor, which is why it gets its name. “Goad” meaning sweet in Marathi. A versatile spice blend, Goda Masala helps level up your summer BBQ game, is great in stews and soups and perfect for a Vegetable stir fry and Seafood preparations.
Three Little Pigs Whole Grain Mustard 7oz
Classic, tangy, whole grain mustard.
Vintner's Kitchen Wine Rub Trio 3.75oz
Wine infused sea salt based spice set. Perfect addition to any wine lover's gift!
DeBrand Dark Chocolate Tasting Bar 3.3oz
DeBrand Mint Cookie Crunch Tasting Bar 3.3oz
Cherry Earl Grey Truffle
Goat Cheese Walnut Truffle
Hazelnut Truffle
Manhattan Truffle
Passionfruit Ginger Truffle
Pumpkin Pie Truffle
Raspberry Champange Rose Truffle
4 Truffle Box
8 Truffle Box
Vanilla Caramels 4pcs
Pumpkin Spice & Pepita Caramels 4pcs
Rosemary Sea Salt Caramels 4pcs
Bacon Caramels 4pcs
Mitica Orange Delights 4.94oz
Single Hot Chocolate Bomb
Hot Chocolate Bombs 4pc
Hot Chocolate Bombs 6pc
Retail Items
Christmas Lights Wine Glasses - set of 2
CUISIVIN VinoLife Bacchus Mini Decanter .25L
Vino Life lead-free crystal decanters are blown in Europe by craftsmen with decades of experience in creating fine glassware.
CUISIVIN VinoLife Easy Pour Decanter
Vino life lead-free crystal decanters are blown in Europe by craftsmen with decades of experience in creating fine glassware. Designed with indentation at the bottom and thumb notch on the base for ease in holding and full control when pouring
Etched Christmas Stemless Flutes - set of 4
Etched Christmas Stemless Glasses - set of 4
Greenline Glassware Champagne Flute Set of 4
Greenline Glassware Chicago Flag Neighborhoods Rocks Glasses Set of 2
Greenline Glassware Stemless Champagne Flutes Blue & Green Set of 4
Luca Collection 'Milan' Decanter
Luxbe Crystal Red Wine Glasses 20oz - set of 4
IDEAL MULTIPURPOSE GLASS MODERN SHAPE - You want your wine to taste exquisitely - this glassware delivers. The modern design allows for ultimate aromatics and flavor unlocking for that perfect flavor.
Luxbe Crystal Wine Glasses 17oz - set of 4
IDEAL FOR FULL-BODIED RED WINES – Perfect for you to enjoy a full-bodied red wine, with a tapered rim that directs the flow of the wine toward the front palate and highlights the rich fruit while tempering the acidity. MODERN SHAPE - You want your wine to taste exquisitely - this glassware delivers. The modern design allows for ultimate aromatics and flavor unlocking for that perfect flavor.
Luxbe Crystal Wine Glasses w/ Spiral Stem 19oz - set of 4
IDEAL MULTIPURPOSE GLASS MODERN SHAPE - You want your wine to taste exquisitely - this glassware delivers. The modern design allows for ultimate aromatics and flavor unlocking for that perfect flavor. Don't forget that gorgeous detailed spiral stem!
Oak & Steel Glass & Cork Decanter
Porron Glass Decanter 34oz
Rolling Glasses - Stemless Wine & Whiskey Glasses
If you like to roll with it, then try out these exquisite rolling glasses. Perfect for aerating drinks, the glasses spin on a pivot. Plus you can't knock them over. You spin me round, round like a wine glass.
Wine Savant Aerating Tower
Wine Savant Bubble Multicolor Stemless Wine Glasses - set of 6
Wine Savant Colored Champagne Flutes - set of 4
Brouk & Co. Rose Gold Winekey
This elegant rose gold winekey is sure to dress up any barcart.
Capabunga Silicone Wine Stopper
Cork Pops Chillovani Wine Chiller and Pourer
Just like it sounds - it chills WHILE it pours!
Cork Pops Vino 911 2 oz
Vino 911 stain remover is proven effective to remove almost any red wine stain; Must have spray for red wine drinkers works on dry or fresh stains Safely removes most red wine stains and many other types of stains from clothing, sofas, linen or carpet; Stain remover works on contact, gently shake the bottle and spray, blot excess with clean cloth and let dry, stain will disappear completely within minutes Wine Stain remover's amazing formula uses all natural ingredients to breakdown and eliminate stains. It contains no artificial chemical solvents and no perfumes. The hypoallergenic formula cleans and deodorizes the stained area naturally Phosphate-free, non-flammable and biodegradable formula works wonders; 2 Ounce bottle is perfect for taking with you in your purse or keeping in the car always ready for any stain emergency
Cork Pops Wine Wipes 20ct
Wine wipes are a quick and easy wipe to remove red wine stains from teeth while protecting tooth enamel from acids in wine.
CUISIVIN Climadiff AutoVac Wine Preserver
AutoVac keeps wine fresher, longer – automatically! It pumps air out and seals flavor in, so you can enjoy a bottle over several days. Just place on bottle, automatic operation instantly seals your bottle of wine and removes air. Simply leave the wine preserver in place. The AutoVac keeps working automatically, senses if any air is seeping back into the bottle and activates as needed. Auto shut-off. Uses 2 AAA batteries (not included).
CUISIVIN VinoLife Goblet Cleaning Brush
VinoLife soft compact foam brush is especially designed to reach the contours of fine crystal stemware and glassware for proper cleaning. The soft foam bristles will not scratch, chip or break your valuable glassware. The brush does not absorb water and become soggy.
CUISIVIN VinoLife Wine Preserver w/2 stoppers
The VinoLife Wine preserver is designed to preserve your wine after opening. Vacuum pump saver removes oxygen and maintains freshness. Not suitable for Sparkling Wines. - Easy to use: insert stopper, place wine preserving pump on the stopper, pump the lever - When you feel strong resistance, optimal vacuum is achieved - Store bottles in upright position - To re-open sealed bottle, pull the small valve up to release the vacuum. Remove the stopper to pour wine.
Electric Wine Opener Set
Take all the work out of opening bottles and serving with this electric opener set! Makes a great gift for the budding wine afficionado in your life.
Oak & Steel Rose Gold Cocktail Set - 10 pieces
True Copper Champagne Stopper
Dress up that unfinished bottle of bubbles (we scratched our head at
Twine Mahogany Wood Wine Glass Topper Plates Set of 4
Twine Wine Bottle Candelabra
Fun, romantic accessory to brighten up any date night!
VinoStream Aerator & Dispenser
60640 Tumbler
Real Housewives Tumbler
'This Is Probably Wine Mug' 15oz
Stop pretending it's coffee during those zoom meetings and let the cat out of the bag.
Capabunga Canteen "Wine flies when youre..."
Capabunga Canteen "WINE"
Capabunga "I heart wine"
Capabunga Cheese Vault
Cavepop Cheeseboard & Charcuterie Set
All your entertaining essentials are in one place with this sturdy, elegant serving board with built in storage for cheese accessories.
Ironwood Circle Serving Board
Barrel top round serving board
JK Housewares Cheese Spreader
JK Housewares Medium Maple Cheese Board w/ Handle
JK Housewares Mini Cherry Cheese Board
JK Housewares Small Maple Cheese Board
Oak & Steel Rose Gold Fondue Set with 6 forks
Primeware Inc. Appetizer Plates 4pcs
4 piece bamboo appetizer plate with stemware cut-out. Make cocktailing elegant and free up a hand!
Twine Ceramic Brie Baker with Wooden Spreader
Twine Living Co. Cork Handled Cheese Spreaders 4pcs
4 piece cheese serving set
Twine Living Co. Gourmet Cheese Knife Set 4pcs
4 piece cheese knife set
Avery's Home I Like a little Wine with my Cheese Kitchen Towel
Who doesn't?!
Avery's Home Wine & Cheese Pairing Kitchen Towel
You'll never be at a loss for which wine & cheese to pair again.
Design Clique Cocktail Napkin- Never Count Age & glasses of Wine
K Candles Large
Kate's Magnets - CHEESE - 6pcs
6 bottle cap magnets with cheesy sayings! -The Big Cheese -Cheese Head -Say Cheese! -I ♡ Fromage -I "grate" cheese -Cheesy Delicious
Kate's Magnets - WINE - 6pcs
6 fun bottle cap magnets, each with a different wine-centric quote: -Wine Not? -I make pour decisions -Wine, because adulting is hard -Screw it! -But first, wine -Rise and wine!
Twine Galvanized Ice Bucket - Teal
Twine Picnic Blanket Set w/ Stakes
With its nautical pinstripes and waterproof lining, this blanket calls for a romantic picnic under a shady tree or a sunny lunch at the beach. A genuine leather carrier and four picnic stakes are conveniently included for a carefree outdoor date.--Includes genuine leather carrier & 4 picnic stakes
Twine Wine Bottle Candelabra
Fun, romantic accessory to brighten up any date night!
Water & Wines France Wine Regions Puzzle 1000pcs
Water & Wines Italy Wine Regions Puzzle 1000pcs
Water & Wines Spain Wine Regions Puzzle 1000pcs
Chez Gagne Bottle Gift Tag - Happy Birthday
Chez Gagne Gift Tag - As if you wanted something else...
Chez Gagne Gift Tag - Can't Drink Flowers
Chez Gagne Gift Tag - Never Liked Him Anyway
Chez Gagne Gift Tag - You're Really Hard to Shop For
Design Clique Cocktail Napkin- Never Count Age & glasses of Wine
DesignClique Sip Sip Hooray Birthday Gift Bag
Double Lid Picnic Basket
Made of willow in Kashmir. 14L x 10W x 15H
Jewels for Hope Bah Humbug Burlap Bag
Jewels For Hope creates handcrafted gifts that give back. All items are made in Connecticut by mother/daughter duo Sandy and Stevie D'Andrea. They create an assortment of jewelry, money clips, wine stoppers and more that donate 10% of the profits to charity. Everyone with Jewels For Hope's creations can look good, do good, and feel good.
Jewels for Hope Everything Happens for a Riesling Burlap Bag
Jewels For Hope creates handcrafted gifts that give back. All items are made in Connecticut by mother/daughter duo Sandy and Stevie D'Andrea. They create an assortment of jewelry, money clips, wine stoppers and more that donate 10% of the profits to charity. Everyone with Jewels For Hope's creations can look good, do good, and feel good.
Jewels for Hope You Know What Rhymes With Friday Burlap Bag
Jewels For Hope creates handcrafted gifts that give back. All items are made in Connecticut by mother/daughter duo Sandy and Stevie D'Andrea. They create an assortment of jewelry, money clips, wine stoppers and more that donate 10% of the profits to charity. Everyone with Jewels For Hope's creations can look good, do good, and feel good.
Jewels for Hope You Know You Had Me At Merlot Burlap Bag
Jewels For Hope creates handcrafted gifts that give back. All items are made in Connecticut by mother/daughter duo Sandy and Stevie D'Andrea. They create an assortment of jewelry, money clips, wine stoppers and more that donate 10% of the profits to charity. Everyone with Jewels For Hope's creations can look good, do good, and feel good.
Newport Wicker Picnic Basket Set
Wicker picnic set packed and perfect for two anytime. Includes stainless steel utensils, ceramic plates, cloth napkins, plastic wine glasses, an insulated carrier for hot/cold items, plus one white Truetap corkscrew
Single Lid Picnic Basket
Made of willow in Kashmir. 14L x 9W x 7H
Small Woodchip Handle Basket
Made of woodchip with a latching lid & handles. 9.5L x 6W x 4.75H
Willow Group Wire Basket - Large
Large heavy dute wire metal basket perfect for gifting, storage, and seasonal displays.
Willow Group Wire Basket - Medium
Medium heavy duty wire metal basket perfect for gifting, storage, and seasonal displays.
Willow Group Wire Basket - Small
Small heavy duty wire metal basket perfect for gifting, storage, and seasonal displays.
Willow Group Wire Baskets
Heavy duty wire metal baskets perfect for gifting, storage, and seasonal displays.
Woodchip Lined Basket
Made of woodchip, fully lined w/ washable lining. 12L x 8.25W x 5.5H
Woodchip Picnic Basket
Made of woodchip, single lid with handles. 15.5W x 8.5H x 11.5D
Twine Cooler Backpack
Enjoy the outdoors with this portable fabric backpack cooler, insulated to keep drinks cold, lightweight, easy to clean, large pockets for extras and a double hinged corkscrew (because even the best of us are forgetful!).
Wooden Wine Box "Celebrate"
Wooden Basket
Wine Wars Game
Kitchen & Wine Bar Fromagerie & Tasting Room Wine Tastings Wednesday 6pm Saturday 3pm
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640