- Home
- /
- New Braunfels
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
916 Reviews
$
1024 W San Antonio St
Unit B
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lemonades
Soft Drinks
Handcrafted Drinks
Hot Coffee and Drinks
Cold Brew Coffee and Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Hot Teas
Water
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Braided puff pastry with marzipan wrapped inside.
Apple Streusel
Apple Turnover
Specialty dough, filled with apple, and drizzled with icing
Bearclaw
Blueberry Cream Cheese Wreath
Streusel base, speciality dough wreath, filled with cream cheese, topped with blueberries, & drizzled with icing.
Butter Croissant
Plain butter croissant; used in house for our chicken salad sandwich.
Cherry Streusel
Speciality dough, cherry, streusel topping, and drizzled with icing.
Cherry Turnover
Speciality dough, filled with cherries, and drizzled with icing.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
Pain Au chocolate
Cinnamon roll
Speciality dough wrapped with cinnamon and topped with icing.
Cream Cheese Danish
Puff pastry with a layer of cream cheese on the inside, and topped with powdered sugar.
Fruit Danish
Streusel base, specialty dough square, vanilla pudding, mandarin oranges, cherries, and drizzled with icing.
Peach Cream Cheese Streusel
Specialty dough, cream cheese, peaches, streusel topping, and drizzled with icing.
Pudding Pretzel
Streusel base, specialty dough pretzel, filled with vanilla pudding, and drizzled with icing.
Hazlenut Braid
Braided specialty dough with hazelnut paste, and drizzled with icing.
Nussecken
Short bread cookie base with a honey-apricot glaze, topped with a chocolate ganache.
Streusel Danish
Savories
Pretzels
Large Pretzel
These authentic German pretzels have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
Regular Pretzel
These authentic German pretzels have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
Pretzel roll
These authentic German pretzel rolls have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
Pretzel Roll With Everything Seasoning
Pretzel stick
These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
Pretzel Stick w/ Everything Seasoning
These authentic German pretzel bites have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.
Sweet Pretzel
Pretzel stick w/ cheese and bacon
These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Pretzel stick w/ cheese, bacon and jalapeno
These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.
Pretzel Bites
Rolls
Oval roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
Poppy seed roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with poppy seeds.
Sesame roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with sesame seeds.
Round roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.
Ellsasser roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German "twin" bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.
Krusty roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls has a soft inside with a crisp and crunchy exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.
Cheese roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with cheddar cheese.
Hoagie
Hamburger Buns
Mini roll
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German mini bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
Part Baked Round Rolls - 6 PK
Part Baked Seasame Rolls - 6 PK
Part Baked Mixed Rolls - 6 PK
Bread
Cranberry nut bread
Cranberry Walnut Sourdough Bread, also known as Cranberry-Walnuss-Brot, is not just for breakfast. Our Cranberry Walnut Sourdough Bread is an everyday bread that is great for toasting, sandwiches, soft cheeses like Brie and Camembert or a quick snack.
German rye bread "Mischbrot"
German rye sourdough bread also known as Mischbrot and is an authentic German bread made with both rye and wheat flour and sourdough. Our German rye sourdough bread is an everyday bread and is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or simple snacks.
Jewish rye bread "Seeded rye"
Jewish Rye Sourdough Bread, also known as Kümmelbrot, is an authentic German bread made with a natural rye sourdough with cultures that date back to 1806. It has a flavor profile perfectly suited for meat sandwiches like the Reuben sandwich. Our Jewish Rye Sourdough Bread is an everyday bread that is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or a quick snack.
Six grain bread
Sunflower
Swiss bread
Jalepeño Chedder
Roasted garlic rosemary bread
Garlic Rosemary Bread is a flavor-specific and aromatic bread. Our Garlic Rosemary Bread is great for toasting, meals or spreads. It’s also perfect for dipping.
White bread
White Bread is an everyday bread. Our White Bread is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or a quick snack. It’s also perfect for dipping.
White sourdough bread 'San Francisco"
White Sourdough Bread, also known as San Francisco Sourdough, has a crust that is chewy and harder in texture. The bread is airy and full of tiny bubbles. Our White Sourdough Bread is great for toasting, sandwiches or spreads.
French Brioche - sm loaf
Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!
French Brioche with Raisins - sm loaf
Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread with raisins is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!
French Brioche with Chocolate - sm loaf
Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread with chocolate is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!
French Brioche Bread - pan loaf
Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!
Day Old
Oatmeal
Classic Oatmeal with Flax and Chia Seeds
Bob's Red Mill® created this tasty, nutritious blend of whole grain rolled and stone-ground organic oats, flax and chia is sure to satisfy.
Maple Brown Sugar with Flax and Chia Seeds
Bob's Red Mill® combined the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup!
Mill Fruit and Seed with Flax and Chia Seeds
Bob's Red Mill® created this tasty blend of whole grain rolled and stone-ground oats, nutritious seeds and delectable dried fruit is a delicious, satisfying addition to your gluten free diet.
Yogurt Parfaits
Plain Greek Yogurt with Blueberries and Granola
A great way to start your day! Plain Greek Low Fat Yogurt, lightly sweetened blueberry compote with a hint of mace, topped with classic Granola.
Plain Greek Yogurt with Cherry and Granola
A great way to start your day! Plain Greek Low Fat Yogurt, lightly sweetened straweberry compote, topped with classic Granola.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar on a Croissant
Your tummy will thank you! This delicious breakfast sandwich is made with Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese served on our house-made buttery Croissant.
Ham, Egg & Cheddar on a Croissant
Your tummy will thank you! This delicious breakfast sandwich is made with Ham and Cheddar Cheese served on our house-made buttery Croissant.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese on a Biscuit
What a way to start your day. Made with our house-made Maple Pork Sausage and add Boar's Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese served on our fluffy Southern Style Biscuit.
Ham, Egg, and Swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
A simple classic! Made with savory bacon, a hard fried egg, and Boar's Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese served on fluffy Southern Style Biscuit.
Lunch Sandwiches
Caprese on Focaccia
Fresh basil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella cheese, on our house-made focaccia. Vegetarian
Chicken Salad on a Croissant
Savor the flavors of our delicious, award winning , house-made Chicken Salad served on our buttery croissant.
Cuban
Slow roasted pork shoulder, Smoked Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Imported Swiss Cheese, dill pickle spear served on oval rolls with sweet Bavarian mustard.
Grilled Cheese, Bacon, & Tomato on Sourdough
Just WOW! Made with our savory, house-made Pimento Cheese Spread, made with Cheddar Cheese and Extra Sharp White Cheddar, with Bacon and Tomato served on our White Sourdough Bread!
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
Ham and Cheddar Cheese served on one of our house-made croissants.
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Ham and Imported Swiss cheese served on one of our house-made croissants.
Ham, Apple, Provolone & Spring Mix on Focaccia
Ham, Granny Smith apple slices, Spinach, and Provolone cheese are served on our house-made Focaccia.
Italian on Focaccia
This sandwich is a delicious combination of meats that is sure to please the palate! Made with Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, and tomato slices served on our house-made Focaccia.
Reuben
Every delicatessens favorite! Made with Top Round Corned Beef, Top Round Pastrami, Imported Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing served on our Seeded Rye Sourdough Bread.
Turkey & Havarti on a Croissant
Simple and delicious! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Cream Havarti served on our house-made buttery Croissants.
Turkey & Munster Cheese Croissant
This is a flavor combination that you won't forget! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, and Muenster Cheese served on our house-made buttery croissants.
Turkey, Bacon, & Pepper Jack on a Croissant
This is a flavor combination that you won't forget! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, and Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese served on our house-made buttery croissants.
Turkey, Bacon & Swiss on a Coissant
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese on a croissant.
Pulled Pork
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Lunch Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken breasts, our house-made croutons, and a boiled egg.
Cranberry Walnut Apple Salad
Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Cranberries, Walnuts, Granny Smith Apples.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lunch Sides
Cucumber Salad
Our made-from-scratch Cucumber Salad, aka Gurkensalad, is delightfully refreshing. Made with fresh cucumbers, onions, and dill with a lightly sweet, but tart flavor. +vegetarian
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber slices, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons.
Pasta Salad
Our made-from-scratch Pasta Salad has rotini pasta, black olives, sundried tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese blended in an Italian dressing.
Potato Salad
Our made-from-scratch loaded potato salad is unbelievably delicious. It has all the great baked potato elements combined into a flavorful potato salad. Cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.
Miss Vickie's Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Simply Sea Salt Potato Chips are batch fried in kettles and offer several different delicious flavors.
Lunch Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Our made-from-scratch Tomato Basil Soup is sure to satisfy your hunger. Made from tomatoes, and basils with the richness of real butter, and heavy cream. Simple, delicious, and a great source of vegetables. +vegetarian
Gulaschsuppe
Our made-from-scratch Gulaschsuppe is true comfort food! Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, onions, and spices simmered to tender perfection in savory beef gravy.
Chicken Noodle Soup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Uwe’s (pronounced Oo-vuh’s) is a family-owned and operated business, serving our community of New Braunfels since 2015. Uwe’s is a bakery specializing in the best, most Authentic, made from scratch, European baked goods, as well as some American favorites. We offer a small assortment of grab and go breakfast and lunch sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and salads, and sides like, potato salad, cucumber salad, and pasta salad. Our sandwiches are made on our freshly baked bread. We also offer drip coffee, cold brew coffee, hot and cold teas, and wide variety of handcrafted drinks.
1024 W San Antonio St, Unit B, New Braunfels, TX 78130