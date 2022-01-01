Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

916 Reviews

$

1024 W San Antonio St

Unit B

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Iced Tea

Sweetened Tea

Sweetened Tea

$2.19+
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19+
Half & Half

Half & Half

$2.19+

Lemonades

Lemonades

Lemonades

$2.69+

Minute Maid Lemonade with your choice of blackberry, cherry, elderflower, hibiscus, lavender, raspberry, rose, strawberry, or violet.

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.19+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.19+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.19+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.19+
Big Red

Big Red

$2.19+
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.19+
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.19+

Handcrafted Drinks

Berry Good Day

$2.99+

Black Forest

$2.69+

Dreamsickle

$2.64+

Fireside

$2.64+

Pina Colada

$2.59+

Roy Rogers

$2.39+

Shirley Temple

$2.47+

Spezi

$2.29+

Strawberry Fields

$2.89+

Texas Sunset

$2.89+

Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.49+
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.99+
Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$2.49+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49+

Hot Coffee and Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.69+

Our handcrafted signature blend (Shatzies Blend, made by Whats Brewing?)

Cafe Americano

$3.25+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Mocha

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cortado

$2.55+

Espresso

$2.45+

Lungo

$2.45+

Coffee Traveler

$21.99

Cold Brew Coffee and Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.34+
Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$3.34+Out of stock
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.45+

Hot Chocolate

NESCAFÉ Milano Hot Chocolate

NESCAFÉ Milano Hot Chocolate

$3.45+
MoCafe Azteca D'oro 1519 Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

MoCafe Azteca D'oro 1519 Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Hot Teas

Chai Spice Black Hot Tea

Chai Spice Black Hot Tea

$2.95+
Chamomile Herbal Hot Tea

Chamomile Herbal Hot Tea

$2.95+
Earl Grey Black Hot Tea

Earl Grey Black Hot Tea

$2.95+
English Breakfast Black Hot Tea

English Breakfast Black Hot Tea

$2.95+
Fusion Hot Tea

Fusion Hot Tea

$2.95+
Orange Spice Black Hot Tea

Orange Spice Black Hot Tea

$2.95+
Peppermint Herbal Hot Tea

Peppermint Herbal Hot Tea

$2.95+
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Herbal Hot Tea

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Herbal Hot Tea

$2.95+

Milk

Milk

$2.99+
Dark Chocolate Milk

Dark Chocolate Milk

$3.99+
White Chocolate Milk

White Chocolate Milk

$3.99+

Water

Still

Sparkling

$1.19+

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.49Out of stock

Braided puff pastry with marzipan wrapped inside.

Apple Streusel

$3.49Out of stock
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.49Out of stock

Specialty dough, filled with apple, and drizzled with icing

Bearclaw

Bearclaw

$3.49
Blueberry Cream Cheese Wreath

Blueberry Cream Cheese Wreath

$3.49Out of stock

Streusel base, speciality dough wreath, filled with cream cheese, topped with blueberries, & drizzled with icing.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.49Out of stock

Plain butter croissant; used in house for our chicken salad sandwich.

Cherry Streusel

Cherry Streusel

$3.49

Speciality dough, cherry, streusel topping, and drizzled with icing.

Cherry Turnover

Cherry Turnover

$3.49Out of stock

Speciality dough, filled with cherries, and drizzled with icing.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49Out of stock

Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.

Pain Au chocolate

$3.49Out of stock
Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$3.49

Speciality dough wrapped with cinnamon and topped with icing.

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Puff pastry with a layer of cream cheese on the inside, and topped with powdered sugar.

Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Streusel base, specialty dough square, vanilla pudding, mandarin oranges, cherries, and drizzled with icing.

Peach Cream Cheese Streusel

Peach Cream Cheese Streusel

$3.49Out of stock

Specialty dough, cream cheese, peaches, streusel topping, and drizzled with icing.

Pudding Pretzel

Pudding Pretzel

$3.49Out of stock

Streusel base, specialty dough pretzel, filled with vanilla pudding, and drizzled with icing.

Hazlenut Braid

Hazlenut Braid

$3.49Out of stock

Braided specialty dough with hazelnut paste, and drizzled with icing.

Nussecken

Nussecken

$3.79Out of stock

Short bread cookie base with a honey-apricot glaze, topped with a chocolate ganache.

Streusel Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Savories

Klobasnek with Sausage and Cheese

$3.49

Also known as a kolache. Klobasnek are similar in style to sausage rolls, but the sausage and cheese is wrapped in kolache dough.

Klobasnek With Jalepeno, Sausage, And Cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Sausage Klobasnek

$3.49Out of stock

Strudel

Apple Strudel - WHOLE

Apple Strudel - WHOLE

$16.10Out of stock
Cherry Strudel - WHOLE

Cherry Strudel - WHOLE

$19.54Out of stock

Pretzels

Large Pretzel

Large Pretzel

$3.99

These authentic German pretzels have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.

Regular Pretzel

Regular Pretzel

$2.99Out of stock

These authentic German pretzels have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.

Pretzel roll

Pretzel roll

$1.99

These authentic German pretzel rolls have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.

Pretzel Roll With Everything Seasoning

$2.19Out of stock
Pretzel stick

Pretzel stick

$1.99

These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.

Pretzel Stick w/ Everything Seasoning

Pretzel Stick w/ Everything Seasoning

$2.19Out of stock

These authentic German pretzel bites have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside.

Sweet Pretzel

$3.49+Out of stock
Pretzel stick w/ cheese and bacon

Pretzel stick w/ cheese and bacon

$3.69Out of stock

These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Pretzel stick w/ cheese, bacon and jalapeno

Pretzel stick w/ cheese, bacon and jalapeno

$3.69Out of stock

These authentic German pretzel sticks have a deliciously soft inside and golden brown outside, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.

Pretzel Bites

$2.99Out of stock

Rolls

Oval roll

Oval roll

$0.79

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.

Poppy seed roll

Poppy seed roll

$0.99

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with poppy seeds.

Sesame roll

Sesame roll

$0.99

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with sesame seeds.

Round roll

Round roll

$0.79

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.

Ellsasser roll

Ellsasser roll

$1.29Out of stock

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German "twin" bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.

Krusty roll

Krusty roll

$1.29Out of stock

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls has a soft inside with a crisp and crunchy exterior, dusted with rye flour to give it a rustic flavor.

Cheese roll

Cheese roll

$1.59Out of stock

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior, topped with cheddar cheese.

Hoagie

$0.99+

Hamburger Buns

$0.69+

Mini roll

$0.39+Out of stock

Also known as brotchen. These authentic German mini bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.

Part Baked Round Rolls - 6 PK

$4.74

Part Baked Seasame Rolls - 6 PK

$5.94Out of stock

Part Baked Mixed Rolls - 6 PK

$5.79Out of stock

Bread

Cranberry nut bread

Cranberry nut bread

$4.99

Cranberry Walnut Sourdough Bread, also known as Cranberry-Walnuss-Brot, is not just for breakfast. Our Cranberry Walnut Sourdough Bread is an everyday bread that is great for toasting, sandwiches, soft cheeses like Brie and Camembert or a quick snack.

German rye bread "Mischbrot"

German rye bread "Mischbrot"

$4.79

German rye sourdough bread also known as Mischbrot and is an authentic German bread made with both rye and wheat flour and sourdough. Our German rye sourdough bread is an everyday bread and is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or simple snacks. 

Jewish rye bread "Seeded rye"

Jewish rye bread "Seeded rye"

$4.99

Jewish Rye Sourdough Bread, also known as Kümmelbrot, is an authentic German bread made with a natural rye sourdough with cultures that date back to 1806. It has a flavor profile perfectly suited for meat sandwiches like the Reuben sandwich. Our Jewish Rye Sourdough Bread is an everyday bread that is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or a quick snack.

Six grain bread

Six grain bread

$4.99

Sunflower

$4.99Out of stock

Swiss bread

$4.79

Jalepeño Chedder

$4.79Out of stock
Roasted garlic rosemary bread

Roasted garlic rosemary bread

$4.79Out of stock

Garlic Rosemary Bread is a flavor-specific and aromatic bread. Our Garlic Rosemary Bread is great for toasting, meals or spreads. It’s also perfect for dipping.

White bread

White bread

$3.99

White Bread is an everyday bread. Our White Bread is great for toasting, sandwiches, spreads, meals or a quick snack. It’s also perfect for dipping.

White sourdough bread 'San Francisco"

White sourdough bread 'San Francisco"

$4.79Out of stock

White Sourdough Bread, also known as San Francisco Sourdough, has a crust that is chewy and harder in texture. The bread is airy and full of tiny bubbles. Our White Sourdough Bread is great for toasting, sandwiches or spreads.

French Brioche - sm loaf

French Brioche - sm loaf

$4.49Out of stock

Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!

French Brioche with Raisins - sm loaf

French Brioche with Raisins - sm loaf

$5.99Out of stock

Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread with raisins is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!

French Brioche with Chocolate - sm loaf

French Brioche with Chocolate - sm loaf

$5.99Out of stock

Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread with chocolate is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!

French Brioche Bread - pan loaf

$7.99Out of stock

Brioche Bread is of French origin and whose a high egg and butter content that gives it a rich and tender crumb. Our French Brioche Bread is great toasted with butter and your favorite jam, a quick snack, or French Toast!

Day Old

Oval Rolls

$3.32+

Hoagies - 4 pk

$1.93

Hoagies XL - 4 pk

$3.13

Brioche Buns - 4 pk

$3.13

Brioche Sliders - 8 pk

$3.86

Pretzel Sticks, Plain - 4 pk

$5.57

Pretzel Sticks, Everything - 4 pk

$6.13

Pastry Box - 4 pk

$10.47Out of stock

Pretzel Rolls - 8 pk

$11.14

Hamburger Buns, Plain - 4 pk

$2.49

Oatmeal

Classic Oatmeal with Flax and Chia Seeds

$3.29

Bob's Red Mill® created this tasty, nutritious blend of whole grain rolled and stone-ground organic oats, flax and chia is sure to satisfy.

Maple Brown Sugar with Flax and Chia Seeds

$3.29

Bob's Red Mill® combined the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup!

Mill Fruit and Seed with Flax and Chia Seeds

$3.29

Bob's Red Mill® created this tasty blend of whole grain rolled and stone-ground oats, nutritious seeds and delectable dried fruit is a delicious, satisfying addition to your gluten free diet.

Yogurt Parfaits

Plain Greek Yogurt with Blueberries and Granola

$3.48

A great way to start your day! Plain Greek Low Fat Yogurt, lightly sweetened blueberry compote with a hint of mace, topped with classic Granola.

Plain Greek Yogurt with Cherry and Granola

$3.48

A great way to start your day! Plain Greek Low Fat Yogurt, lightly sweetened straweberry compote, topped with classic Granola.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar on a Croissant

$6.65

Your tummy will thank you! This delicious breakfast sandwich is made with Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese served on our house-made buttery Croissant.

Ham, Egg & Cheddar on a Croissant

$7.18

Your tummy will thank you! This delicious breakfast sandwich is made with Ham and Cheddar Cheese served on our house-made buttery Croissant.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese on a Biscuit

$5.76

What a way to start your day. Made with our house-made Maple Pork Sausage and add Boar's Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese served on our fluffy Southern Style Biscuit.

Ham, Egg, and Swiss

$5.76Out of stock

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$5.79Out of stock

A simple classic! Made with savory bacon, a hard fried egg, and Boar's Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese served on fluffy Southern Style Biscuit.

Lunch Sandwiches

Caprese on Focaccia

$6.89Out of stock

Fresh basil, tomato, and fresh mozzarella cheese, on our house-made focaccia. Vegetarian

Chicken Salad on a Croissant

$6.52Out of stock

Savor the flavors of our delicious, award winning , house-made Chicken Salad served on our buttery croissant.

Cuban

$7.04Out of stock

Slow roasted pork shoulder, Smoked Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Imported Swiss Cheese, dill pickle spear served on oval rolls with sweet Bavarian mustard.

Grilled Cheese, Bacon, & Tomato on Sourdough

$7.26

Just WOW! Made with our savory, house-made Pimento Cheese Spread, made with Cheddar Cheese and Extra Sharp White Cheddar, with Bacon and Tomato served on our White Sourdough Bread!

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.65

Ham and Cheddar Cheese served on one of our house-made croissants.

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.68Out of stock

Ham and Imported Swiss cheese served on one of our house-made croissants.

Ham, Apple, Provolone & Spring Mix on Focaccia

$6.47Out of stock

Ham, Granny Smith apple slices, Spinach, and Provolone cheese are served on our house-made Focaccia.

Italian on Focaccia

$6.95

This sandwich is a delicious combination of meats that is sure to please the palate! Made with Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, and tomato slices served on our house-made Focaccia.

Reuben

$8.23Out of stock

Every delicatessens favorite! Made with Top Round Corned Beef, Top Round Pastrami, Imported Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing served on our Seeded Rye Sourdough Bread.

Turkey & Havarti on a Croissant

$6.22Out of stock

Simple and delicious! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Cream Havarti served on our house-made buttery Croissants.

Turkey & Munster Cheese Croissant

$6.48

This is a flavor combination that you won't forget! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, and Muenster Cheese served on our house-made buttery croissants.

Turkey, Bacon, & Pepper Jack on a Croissant

$8.23

This is a flavor combination that you won't forget! Made with Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, and Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese served on our house-made buttery croissants.

Turkey, Bacon & Swiss on a Coissant

$8.23

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese on a croissant.

Pulled Pork

$6.99Out of stock

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$7.79

Lunch Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.20Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Bacon bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken breasts, our house-made croutons, and a boiled egg.

Cranberry Walnut Apple Salad

$7.29Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Cranberries, Walnuts, Granny Smith Apples.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.20Out of stock

Lunch Sides

Cucumber Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Our made-from-scratch Cucumber Salad, aka Gurkensalad, is delightfully refreshing. Made with fresh cucumbers, onions, and dill with a lightly sweet, but tart flavor. +vegetarian

Garden Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber slices, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons.

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Our made-from-scratch Pasta Salad has rotini pasta, black olives, sundried tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese blended in an Italian dressing.

Potato Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Our made-from-scratch loaded potato salad is unbelievably delicious. It has all the great baked potato elements combined into a flavorful potato salad. Cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$1.89

Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Simply Sea Salt Potato Chips are batch fried in kettles and offer several different delicious flavors.

Lunch Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.59

Our made-from-scratch Tomato Basil Soup is sure to satisfy your hunger. Made from tomatoes, and basils with the richness of real butter, and heavy cream. Simple, delicious, and a great source of vegetables. +vegetarian

Gulaschsuppe

$4.59Out of stock

Our made-from-scratch Gulaschsuppe is true comfort food! Tender chunks of beef, potatoes, onions, and spices simmered to tender perfection in savory beef gravy.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.59

Coffee

Schatzies Blend Coffee

Schatzies Blend Coffee

$10.49+

1 lb bag.

Uwe's 2 Tone Coffee Cup

Uwe's 2 Tone Coffee Cup

$9.99Out of stock

T-Shirts

Brötchen

Brötchen

$15.99
Der Moment

Der Moment

$15.99
Not A Party

Not A Party

$15.99Out of stock

Stickers

"All knead is loaf…and Uwe's."

“All knead is loaf…and Uwe’s.”

$1.99
"Uwe's bakes the world a butter place!"

“Uwe’s bakes the world a butter place!”

$1.99
"Uwe's WURST is the BEST!"

“Uwe’s WURST is the BEST!”

$1.99
"We're knot kidding when we say Uwe's pretzels are the best!"

“We're knot kidding when we say Uwe's pretzels are the best!"

$1.99
"Uwe's bread was loaf at first bite!"

"Uwe's bread was loaf at first bite!"

$1.99
"Muffin compares to Uwe's"

"Muffin compares to Uwe's"

$1.99
"Bite Me!"

“Bite Me!”

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Restaurant info

Uwe’s (pronounced Oo-vuh’s) is a family-owned and operated business, serving our community of New Braunfels since 2015. Uwe’s is a bakery specializing in the best, most Authentic, made from scratch, European baked goods, as well as some American favorites. We offer a small assortment of grab and go breakfast and lunch sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and salads, and sides like, potato salad, cucumber salad, and pasta salad. Our sandwiches are made on our freshly baked bread. We also offer drip coffee, cold brew coffee, hot and cold teas, and wide variety of handcrafted drinks.

Website

Location

1024 W San Antonio St, Unit B, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

