Uwe's Bakery & Deli

Uwe’s (pronounced Oo-vuh’s) is a family-owned and operated business, serving our community of New Braunfels since 2015. Uwe’s is a bakery specializing in the best, most Authentic, made from scratch, European baked goods, as well as some American favorites. We offer a small assortment of grab and go breakfast and lunch sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and salads, and sides like, potato salad, cucumber salad, and pasta salad. Our sandwiches are made on our freshly baked bread. We also offer drip coffee, cold brew coffee, hot and cold teas, and wide variety of handcrafted drinks.

