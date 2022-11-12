Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust 394 e main st

32 Reviews

394 e main st

Ventura, CA 93001

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pro Shoot
Chopped Kale
Muffaletta

Cheese/Charcuterie

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Cheese Board

$17.00

E'rything Board

$25.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$1.50

Hot Plates

Eggplant Parm

$16.50

Meatball

$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shrooms

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Jars

Angostura Nuts

$7.50Out of stock

Olives

$7.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.50

Pistachios

$6.00

Salads/Dessert

Caprese

$16.00

Chopped Kale

$14.00

Greek Faro

$12.50

Panna Cotta Trio

$9.00

Special Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Game Changer

$12.50

Italian American Super Hero

$13.50

Muffaletta

$14.50

Pro Shoot

$14.50

Xtra Spice

Tins

Calamari

$21.00Out of stock

Mackerel

$14.00

Mussels Sofrito

$12.00Out of stock

Sardines

$12.00

Scallops

$14.00

Smoked Mussels

$14.00

Tuna

$14.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Toast

Mushroom Toast

$4.50

Eggplant Toast

$4.50

prosciutto Toast

$5.00

Try All Three

$13.00

Garlic Toast

$5.00

GUEST COUNT

No Utensils

1 Guest

2 Guests

3 Guests

4 Guests

5 Guests

6 Guests

7 Guests

8 Guests

9 Guests

10 Guests

11 Guests

12 Guests

Glassware

Branded Martini Glass

$10.00

Shirts

Sm T Black

$30.00

Md T Black

$30.00

Lg T Black

$30.00

XL T Black

$30.00

2XL T Black

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cocktails, Italian inspired bites, wizards, magic

Location

394 e main st, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust image
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust image

