Bars & Lounges

VCREPES - LONG BEACH

review star

No reviews yet

420 Cherry Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Sweet Crepes

THE CHOCOBANANA - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND BANANA

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, FRESH BANANA, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE CHOCOSTRAW - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE AND STRAWBERRIES

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE - FRESH STRAWBERRIES - POWDERED SUGAR - WHIPPED CREAM

THE LEMON - LEMON, BUTTER AND SUGAR

$7.95

FRESH LEMON, BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE OG - BUTTER AND SUGAR

$7.95

EARTH BALANCE BUTTER - POWDERED SUGAR - WHIPPED CREAM

THE ORANGE RASPBERRY - MARMALADE JAM AND RASPBERRY TOPPING

$9.95

MARMALADE JAM, RASPBERRY SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE PBJ - PEANUT BUTTER AND STRAWBERRY JAM

$11.95

REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER, STRAWBERRY JAM, CHOPPED NUTS, STRAWBERRY SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE SMORES - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND GRAHAM CRAKERS CINNAMON

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM, GRAHAM CRACKERS, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE STRAWBERRY - STRAWBERRY JAM AND STRAWBERRY TOPPING

$9.95

STRAWBERRY JAM, STRAWBERRY SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM

THE OREO - BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM AND OREO COOKIES

$12.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOW CREAM, CRUMBLED OREO’S, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

THE PEANUT BUTTER CUP - PEANUT BUTTER AND BELGIAN CHOCOLATE

$11.95

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE, REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER, CHOPPED NUTS, WHIPPED CREAM AND POWDERED SUGAR

Savory Crepes

THE SMOKEY CHEDDAR

$11.95

HICKORY CHEDDAR, PARMESESAN CHEESE, BLACK PEPPER

THE IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$13.95

IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN CHEESE, MARINARA SAUCE, OREGANO

Drinks

AVERY WHITE RASCAL ALE 12oz CAN 5.6 ABV

$5.00

BIKINI BLONDE LAGER 12oz CAN 4.8 ABV

$5.00
BLAKHART DIESEL FUEL COFFEE

$4.00

NICARAGUAN MEDIUM ROAST, SINGLE ORIGIN, RAINFOREST ALLIANCE CERTIFIED FROM BLAKHART COFFEE

BOOCHCRAFT KOMBUCHA - FLAVOR OF THE MONTH 7.0 ABV

$6.00

MIONETTO PROSECCO - BOTTLE

$30.00

ROSSO CONVINTO - BOTTLE

$30.00

STONE HAZY IPA - 6.7 ABV

$5.00

TANK 7 SAISON ALE 12oz BOTTLE 8.5 ABV

$6.00

VICTORY SOUR MONKEY - 9.0 ABV

$6.00

STUBBORN SODAS

COLA

$3.00

COLA ZERO

$3.00

PINNAPPLE CREAM

$3.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

ORANGE HIBISCUS

$3.00

LEMON BERRY ACAI

$3.00

TROPICANA LEMONADE

$3.00

VANILLA AGAVE CREAM

$3.00

FREE SODA FOR PICTURE REVIEW

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Plant Based Crepes

Website

Location

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

