Restaurant header imageView gallery

V & I Best Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

1676 White Bear Ave N

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

T-Bone Special & 3 Jumbo Shrimp Drink
Steak Burger Patty
6oz Ranch Sir lion

Salad

Small Salad

$2.99

Large Sald

$4.99

Add Salad

$1.00

Take Out Salad

Entrées

6 Shrimp Dinner

$15.59

Shrimp Basket

$13.46

BBQ Ribs

$15.67

Gyros Plate

$14.53

Steak Burger Patty

$9.59

½ Chicken

$15.59

Fish

$14.42

Pork Chop

$15.67

Chicken Tenders

$13.30

Chopped Sirlion

$13.61

T-Bone

$20.99

Bone-in Sirloin

$17.29

8oz Chicken Breast

$14.59

6oz Ranch Sir lion

$11.99

Filet & Shrimp (Steak And Shrimp)

$19.99

Double Double After Lunch

$11.99

Gyros Sandwich

$13.53

Sandwiches

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Sk Buger Sandwich (chz fries)

$9.99

Gyro Sandwich

$13.53

Lunch Gyro Sandwich

$13.53

Specials

T-Bone Special & 3 Jumbo Shrimp Drink

$22.99

Monthly Special-14oz 3 Jumbo Shrimp Drink and Desert

$21.99

Boneless Sirlion 14oz Special

$15.99

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Philly w/Salad

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Cheeseburger w/Salad

$11.99

Steak Burger PATTY Special

$9.99

Sk Burger Sandwich w/salad

$10.99

Sk Buger Sandwich (chz fries)

$9.99

Ranch Special (6oz)

$11.99

Filet & Shrimp (Steak And Shrimp)

$19.99

Lunch Gyros

$13.53

Lunch Gyros w/salad

$8.99

Tbone Lobster And Drink

$37.99

Ph Lobster

$38.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

5oz Steak Dinner

$7.99

Cheese Burger & Fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Desserts

Pudding

$1.99

Pies

$2.99

Extras

Gyros Sandwich

$13.53

**SUB FRIES !!!!!

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

***FRENCH FRIES****

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.60

Extra Potato

$0.99

Extra Toast

$0.99

Pita

$1.99

Shrimp

$1.50

Extra Gyros

$1.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Sunflower Seeds

$0.60

Jalapeno

$0.60

Gyro Sauce

$0.60

Extra Steak Sauce

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Extra Steak Burger Patty

$5.99

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Gift Card

Gift Card Purchase

$1.00

Gift Card Purchase

$10.00

Gift Card Purchase

$15.00

Gift Card Purchase

$20.00

Gift Card Purchase

$25.00

L

$1.50

ToGo

ToGo

$0.49

Special Requests

No Salad Xtra Toast

No Salad Xtra Potato

Everything

No Mushrooms

No Onions

No Peppers

Only Mushrooms

Extra Cheese

$0.50

No Tomatoes

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

Monster

$2.60

Pop

$2.60

Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.60

Cocoa

$1.99Out of stock

Coke

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.60

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55106

Directions

Gallery
V & I Best Steak House image
V & I Best Steak House image
V & I Best Steak House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Unison Restaurant and Banquet
orange starNo Reviews
1800 white bear avenue maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Pappy's St. Paul - 1783 MARYLAND AVE E
orange starNo Reviews
1783 MARYLAND AVE E SAINT PAUL, MN 55119
View restaurantnext
Juicy Shrimp Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1900 County Road D East suite135 Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Mekong BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1058 Maryland Ave E Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
735 White Bear Ave Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Maplewood - 2289 Minnehaha Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
2289 Minnehaha Ave E Maplewood, MN 55119
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint Paul
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston