El Buen Sabor 104 MONTGOMERY ST SW

El Buen Sabor

review star

No reviews yet

104 MONTGOMERY ST SW

RUSSELLVILLE, AL 35653

CENTRAL AMERICAN DISHES

GARNACHAS

$8.25

ORDER OF 5 - SMALL HANDMADE TORTILLAS, LIGHTLY FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, SALSA, ONIONS, CILANTRO, PARMESAN. CHEESE, AND A SIDE OF PICKLED CABBAGE.

CARNE GUISADA

$14.99

DELICIOUS LATIN STYLE BEEF STEW SERVED WITH LATIN STYLE RICE AND CHOICE OF LATIN STYLE RUSSIAN POTATO SALAD OR FRESH LETTUCE SALAD AND HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLAS.

TOSTADAS

$2.50

TOSTADAS -CRISPY TORTILLA- TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LATIN STYLE CHOW-MEIN OR LATIN STYLE CHICKEN SALAD DRIZZLED WITH SALSA AND PARMESAN CHEESE.

YUCA FRITA CON CHICHARRON

$8.99

FRIED YUCA ROOT, SEASONED TO PERFECTION, TOPPED WITH DELICIOUS CHICHARRON, SALSA, AND A SIDE OF PICKLED CABBAGE.

ENCHILADAS - GUATEMALTECAS

$3.00

TOSTADAS -CRISPY TORTILLA- TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LATIN STYLE CHOW-MEIN OR LATIN STYLE CHICKEN SALAD DRIZZLED WITH SALSA AND PARMESAN CHEESE.

PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

LATIN STYLE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LATIN STYLE RICE, FRESH LETTUCE SALAD, AND HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS.

GARNACHA INDIVIDUAL

$1.75

PAN CON POLLO

$8.99

CALDO DE PATA

$14.99

SOLO YUCA

$4.50

PUPUSAS

pupusa R

$3.50

pupusa F y Q

$3.50

pupusa Ch y Q

$3.50

pupusa Q y loroco

$3.50

pupusa solo Ch

$3.50

pupusa LOCA

$4.00

pupusa Q y camaron

$4.00

pupusa Q y pollo

$3.50

pupusa solo Q

$3.50

MEXICAN DISHES

TACOS

$3.50

LIGHTLY CRISPED TACOS FILLED WITH DELICIOUS, JUICY, LIGHTLY SPICED STEWED BEEF AND MELTY CHEESE. SERVED WITH A CUP OF THE SAVORY BROTH IT WAS STEWED IN. TOPPED WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS.

PIZZA-DILLA

$24.99

LARGE -QUESADILLA LIKE- FLOUR TORTILLAS FILLED WITH OUR SIGNATURE BEEF BIRRIA, CHEESE, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SERVED WITH TWO CUPS OF BROTH. IDEAL FOR A FAMILY MEAL AS IT IS THE SIZE OF A LARGE PIZZA.

QUESADILLAS

$8.25

FLOUR TORTILLAS FILLED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, ONIONS, CILANTRO, AND A SIDE OF LETTUCE.

BURRITO

$8.99

FLOUR TORTILLAS FILLED WITH CHOICE OF MEAT, RICE, BEANS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, SOUR CREAM AND A SIDE OF CHIPS. AVOCADO UPON REQUEST.

BIRRIA STEAK FRIES

$9.99

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$8.99

SEAFOOD DISHES

MOJARRA FRITA

$15.50

FRIED WHOLE TILAPIA WITH A SIDE OF LATIN STYLE RICE, FRESH LETTUCE SALAD AND HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS.

CEVICHE - SHRIMP

$15.99

COCKTAIL LIKE SHRIMP SERVED IN A SPECIAL JUICE LIKE CONCOCTION OF FRESH TOMATO, LIME JUICE, CILANTRO, ONIONS, WITH A SIDE OF TOSTADAS. PERFECT AS AN APPETIZER!

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LATIN STYLE RICE, FRESH LETTUCE SALAD, AND HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS.

FILETE DE PESCADO

$10.99

LATIN STYLE GRILLED TILAPIA FILLET SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LATIN STYLE RICE, FRESH LETTUCE SALAD, AND HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS.

1/2 CEVICHE

$7.99

SIDES

SIDE RICE/ARROZ

$2.99

SIDE RUSS POTATO SALAD/ENSALADA RUSA

$3.99

CONSOME - 8OZ CUP

$1.99

BIRRIA BROTH

REFRIED BEANS/FRIJOLES

$2.99

CURTIDO BAG

$1.00

EXTRA LIMON

EXTRA RABANO

FRIES/PAPAS FRITAS

$4.50

EXTRA TORTILLAS

$1.00

BIRRIA CHEESE DIP

$3.99

QUESO BEAN DIP

$3.99

CHEESE DIP

$3.99

GUACAMOLE CON CHIPS

$3.99

DRINKS

HORCHATA - 20 0Z

$2.50

HORCHATA - 32 0Z

$3.50

JAMAICA - 20 OZ

$2.50

JAMAICA - 32 OZ

$3.50

JARRITO - TAMARIND

$2.25

JARRITO - MANDARIN

$2.25

JARRITO - FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

JARRITO - PINEAPPLE

$2.25

COKE - 12 OZ CAN

$1.50

SPRITE - 12 OZ CAN

$1.50

SUNKIST - 12 OZ CAN

$1.50

DR. PEPPER - 12 OZ CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE - 12 OZ CAN

$1.50

CAPRI SUN - JUICE POUCH

$1.00

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

FOUNTAIN WATER

KIDS HORCHATA

$2.00

KIDS JAMAICA

$2.00

CAFE

$1.75

SPECIALS

FRIED WHOLE CATFISH

SINGLE CATFISH

$13.50

DOUBLE CATFISH

$17.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
