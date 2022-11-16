- Home
V Pizza
855 Reviews
$$
1605 County Road 220
Ste 145
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Popular Items
Shareables
Meatball San Marzano (3)
100% all-natural meatballs, V San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, basil, grape tomato, Pecorino Romano (GF)
Sausage San Marzano
Italian rope sausage, peppers, and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce (GF)
Bruschetta
Fresh-baked flatbread finished with Pecorino Romano, and EVOO served with bruschetta (tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, EVOO) topped with Pecorino Romano, balsamic glaze, & basil.
Pesto Gouda Cavatappi (V Mac-N-Cheese)
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, cream, V pesto, and cream cheese.
Caprese Plate
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (GF)
Full Salads
Caprese Salad
spring mix, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (GF)
Veloce Salad
spring mix, grape tomato, gorgonzola cheese, roasted red pepper, mushroom, red onion, shredded carrot, blue cheese dressing (GF)
Napoletana Salad
spring mix, grape tomato, cucumber, marinated artichoke, V pesto marinated chicken, pepperoni, Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing (GF)
Chicken Caesar
romaine lettuce, V pesto marinated chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing (GF)
Insalata Pizza
arugula, burrata cheese, grape tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, a hint of lemon, served on a fresh-baked pizza dough
Side Salads
Sandwiches
Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (served cold)
Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil (served cold)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
V pesto marinated chicken, mozzarella, garlic, spinach
Meatball Sandwich
all-natural meatballs, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Pancetta Sandwich
pancetta, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, Calabrian pepper oil 🔥
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
Italian Beef Sandwich
V wood fire-roasted beef, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Sausage Sandwich
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Combo Sandwich
combination of the Italian Beef and the Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Wings (10 count)
V Signature Wings (10)
fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, and V spice mix topped with caramelized onions (GF) 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free
Calabrian Wings (10)
fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, V spice mix, and V Calabrian marinade finished with a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (10)
V marinated wings, V Hawaiian sauce (honey, Calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineapple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil, and a drizzle of Calabrian oil (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (10)
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Wings (5 count)
V Signature Wings (5)
fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, and V spice mix, topped with caramelized onions (GF) 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free
Calabrian Wings (5)
fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, V spice mix, and V Calabrian marinade finished with a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (5)
V marinated wings, V Hawaiian sauce (honey, Calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineapple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil, and a drizzle of Calabrian oil (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Buffalo Wings (5)
V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
House Special Pizzas (13")
Margherita V Signature
V Signature San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, and Pecorino Romano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Margherita Classico
V Signature San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil (no shredded mozzarella base), EVOO, and Pecorino Romano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Bolognese
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced all-natural meatball, garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Salsiccia
San Marzano tomato sauce, provolone, mozzarella, spicy Italian rope sausage, roasted bell pepper & onion mix, a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Piccante
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, Italian sausage, Calabrian pepper paste, a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Vegetariana
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, fresh mushroom, spinach, grape tomato, garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Pepperoni Rustica
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Paolo
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufala mozzarella, fresh mushroom, Prosciutto di Parma, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Napoli
mozzarella, fresh eggplant, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, red onion, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Carnivora
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onion, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Delle Donne
mozzarella, ricotta, V pesto-marinated chicken, fresh spinach, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Quattro Formaggi
mozzarella, gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, bufala mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Pollo Calabrese
mozzarella, V Calabrian chicken, pancetta, red onion, gorgonzola, V Calabrian marinade, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Mac-Attack
mozzarella, V Pesto Mac-n-Cheese, pancetta, homemade cheese sauce, cheddar/gouda mix, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. NOODLES ARE NOT GLUTEN-FREE. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Flyin’ Hawaiian
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. **spice it up with a hit of Calabrian pepper oil. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Buffalo Chicken
mozzarella, homemade buffalo sauce, V marinated chicken, fresh bufala mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh basil, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Build Your Own
BYO Pizza
Mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce included. Finished with EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. Recommend a maximum of 3 additional toppings. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
Make at Home Pizza Kit!
Make at home pizza kit includes, one dough ball or gluten free crust, shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce, one free topping, and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizza Stone
Calzones & Stromboli
Traditional Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta cheese, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce
Con Carne Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, all-natural meatballs, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce
V Stromboli
mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce
Traditional Stromboli
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
Con Carne Stromboli
Build Your Own
Pizza
Pasta
Baked Cavatappi
cavatappi pasta with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, soppressata, Italian sausage, V San Marzano tomato sauce, Peccorino Romano, and Parmigiano Reggiano
Linguine and Meatballs
Linguine with (3) 100% all-natural meatballs, V San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil
Puttanesca
linguine with anchovy, garlic, Calabrian pepper oil, black olive, caper, red pepper, EVOO, V San Marzano tomato sauce🔥
Family Meal (Copy)
Kids Pasta
Desserts
Cannoli (1 Large)
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
Cannoli (2 Mini)
Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry
Limoncello And Ricotta Cake
Impastata ricotta mix with limoncello cake
Mousse Al Cioccolato Cake
Chocolate mousse cake
New York Style Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Savoiardi lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso cocoa
Small Gelato
Assorted flavors - Small
Large Gelato
Assorted flavors - Large
Mela Ala Mode
As always, we start with our dough that is made with imported Italian 00 flour — then top it with our house made apple pie filling. We make this filling by slow cooking fresh Granny Smith apples - mixed with nutmeg, brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Then, we sprinkle our amazing streusel all over the top! This dessert pie gets cooked in Amore… our “Love” Oven to keep it crispy! Because as soon as this pie comes out of our oven we finish it with our homemade whipped cream, Italian Vanilla Gelato and dust it with ground cinnamon!
COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary (Serves 6)
Daiquiri (Serves 2)
Best drink on a hot summer day!
Fleming Island Iced Tea (Serves 2)
You know what you're getting into if you order this...
Fleming Island Iced Tea (Serves 6)
You know what you're getting into if you order this...
Margarita (Serves 2)
Margarita (Serves 6)
Negroni (Serves 2)
Stirred and boozy classic.
Old Fashioned (Serves 2)
Stirred and boozy classic.
Painkiller (Serves 2)
Painkiller (Serves 6)
Sangria (Serves 6)
Bloody Mary Brunch Single
Mimosa Brunch Single
32OZ CROWLERS
CROWLER - $10 (5)
CROWLER - $12 (6)
CROWLER - $14 (7/5*)
CROWLER - $17 (6*)
CROWLER - $20 (7*)
CROWLER - BELGIAN PALE ALE
CROWLER - BLUE MOON
CROWLER - BUD LIGHT
CROWLER - DRAGONS MILK
CROWLER - DUKES COLD NOSE
CROWLER - FLORIDIAN
CROWLER - GOLDEN MONKEY
CROWLER - I-10
CROWLER - JAI ALAI
CROWLER - KENTUCKY BOURBON BARREL ALE
CROWLER - MICH ULTRA
CROWLER - MILLER LITE
CROWLER - ORANGE BLOSSOM PILSNER
CROWLER - PINGLEHEAD RED
CROWLER - RAGING BLONDE
CROWLER - SIERRA PALE ALE
CROWLER - SKYWAY
CROWLER - STIEGL
CROWLER - TANGERINE WHEAT
CROWLER - VANILLA CREAM ALE
CROWLER - YUENGLING
CROWLER - GUINNESS
CROWLER - MAGNERS
CROWLER - STELLA
64OZ GROWLERS
EMPTY GROWLER BOTTLE
BELGIAN PALE ALE
BLUE MOON
BOLD CITY DUKES
BUD LIGHT
CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI
DRAGONS MILK
FB FLORIDIAN
GOLDEN MONKEY
GUINNESS
INTUITION I-10
KARATE
KENTUCKY BOURBON BARREL ALE
LEXINGTON VANILLA CREAM ALE
LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT
MAGNERS
MICH ULTRA
MILLER LITE
ORANGE BLOSSOM PILSNER
PINGLEHEAD RED
SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE
SKYWAY
STELLA ARTOIS
STIEGL RADLER
TANGENILLA
VU RAGING BLONDE
YUENGLING
BOTTLED BEER
BOTTLE WINE
BTL - BRANCOTT ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC
BTL - KENWOOD PINOT NOIR
BTL - KUNG FU GIRL REISLING
BTL - LA MARCA PROSECCO
BTL - MEZZACORONA CHARDONNAY
BTL - QUERCETO CHIANTI CLASSICO
BTL - VILLA LOREN PINOT GRIGIO
BTL - TENUTE D'AURIA RED BLEND
BTL - SANTA CHRISTINA WHITE BLEND
BTL - SANTA EMA MERLOT
BTL - CAPO ZAFFERANO CABERNET
BTL - STEMMARI PINOT NOIR
BTL - STORY POINT CABERNET
BTL - STORY POINT CHARDONNAY
BTL - RIGOLETTO CHIANTI
BTL - SYCAMORE LANE WHITE ZINFANDEL
BTL - VILLA POZZI MOSCATO
BTL - VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO
BTL - ZESTOS ROSÉ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Art of Pizza
1605 County Road 220, Ste 145, Fleming Island, FL 32003