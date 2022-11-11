Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza

V Pizza Brier Creek & Flask

No reviews yet

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway

Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27617

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Rustica
Margherita V Signature
BYO Pizza

Shareables

GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
Meatball San Marzano (3)

Meatball San Marzano (3)

$10.50

100% all-natural meatballs, V San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, basil, grape tomato, Pecorino Romano (GF)

Sausage San Marzano

Sausage San Marzano

$11.00

Italian rope sausage, peppers, and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce (GF)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh-baked flatbread finished with Pecorino Romano, and EVOO served with bruschetta (tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, EVOO) topped with Pecorino Romano, balsamic glaze, & basil.

Pesto Gouda Cavatappi (V Mac-N-Cheese)

Pesto Gouda Cavatappi (V Mac-N-Cheese)

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, cream, V pesto, and cream cheese.

Caprese Plate

Caprese Plate

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (GF)

Full Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.50

spring mix, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (GF)

Veloce Salad

Veloce Salad

$10.50

spring mix, grape tomato, gorgonzola cheese, roasted red pepper, mushroom, red onion, shredded carrot, blue cheese dressing (GF)

Napoletana Salad

Napoletana Salad

$12.00Out of stock

spring mix, grape tomato, cucumber, marinated artichoke, V pesto marinated chicken, pepperoni, Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing (GF)

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce, V pesto marinated chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing (GF)

Insalata Pizza

Insalata Pizza

$18.50

arugula, burrata cheese, grape tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, a hint of lemon, served on a fresh-baked pizza dough

Side Salads

Side Italian Salad

Side Italian Salad

$6.50

spring mix, grape tomato, cucumber, Parmigiano Reggiano (GF)

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing (GF)

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (served cold)

Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich

Prosciutto Di Parma Sandwich

$13.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil (served cold)

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.50

V pesto marinated chicken, mozzarella, garlic, spinach

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

all-natural meatballs, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce

Pancetta Sandwich

Pancetta Sandwich

$13.00

pancetta, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, Calabrian pepper oil 🔥

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$12.00

Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

V wood fire-roasted beef, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders

Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders

Italian Combo Sandwich

Italian Combo Sandwich

$14.00

combination of the Italian Beef and the Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy* *gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders

Wings (10 count)

10-Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings * All flats or drums are + $1 GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
V Signature Wings (10)

V Signature Wings (10)

$16.00

fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, and V spice mix topped with caramelized onions (GF) 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free

Calabrian Wings (10)

Calabrian Wings (10)

$16.50

fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, V spice mix, and V Calabrian marinade finished with a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (10)

Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (10)

$17.00

V marinated wings, V Hawaiian sauce (honey, Calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineapple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil, and a drizzle of Calabrian oil (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

Buffalo Wings (10)

Buffalo Wings (10)

$16.00

V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥 10 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

Wings (5 count)

5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings * All flats or drums are + $0.50 GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy
V Signature Wings (5)

V Signature Wings (5)

$8.00

fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, and V spice mix, topped with caramelized onions (GF) 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free

Calabrian Wings (5)

Calabrian Wings (5)

$8.50

fresh lemon, rosemary, garlic, EVOO, V spice mix, and V Calabrian marinade finished with a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (5)

Cryin’ Hawaiian Wings (5)

$9.00

V marinated wings, V Hawaiian sauce (honey, Calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineapple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil, and a drizzle of Calabrian oil (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

Buffalo Wings (5)

Buffalo Wings (5)

$8.00

V marinated wings, V buffalo sauce, garnished with gorgonzola crumbles (GF) 🔥 5 Count Wood Fire Roasted Chicken Wings GF = Gluten Free 🔥 = Spicy

House Special Pizzas (13")

All pizzas are 13–14”, lightly charred then finished the V way with EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano*. Serves 2-3 people. Gluten-Free (GF) or GF Cauliflower crust available. 🔥 = Spicy *No oregano on Margherita pizzas. We advise no substitutions on our carefully crafted house special pizzas, please simply craft your own from the available ingredients.
Margherita V Signature

Margherita V Signature

$16.50

V Signature San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, and Pecorino Romano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Margherita Classico

Margherita Classico

$16.50

V Signature San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil (no shredded mozzarella base), EVOO, and Pecorino Romano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$17.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced all-natural meatball, garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, provolone, mozzarella, spicy Italian rope sausage, roasted bell pepper & onion mix, a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Piccante

Piccante

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, Italian sausage, Calabrian pepper paste, a drizzle of Calabrian pepper oil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$17.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, fresh mushroom, spinach, grape tomato, garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza

Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.50

mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Pepperoni Rustica

Pepperoni Rustica

$17.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Paolo

Paolo

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufala mozzarella, fresh mushroom, Prosciutto di Parma, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Napoli

Napoli

$17.50

mozzarella, fresh eggplant, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, red onion, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Carnivora

Carnivora

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onion, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Delle Donne

Delle Donne

$18.50

mozzarella, ricotta, V pesto-marinated chicken, fresh spinach, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, bufala mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Pollo Calabrese

Pollo Calabrese

$21.00

mozzarella, V Calabrian chicken, pancetta, red onion, gorgonzola, V Calabrian marinade, fresh garlic, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Mac-Attack

Mac-Attack

$19.50

mozzarella, V Pesto Mac-n-Cheese, pancetta, homemade cheese sauce, cheddar/gouda mix, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. NOODLES ARE NOT GLUTEN-FREE. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Flyin’ Hawaiian

Flyin’ Hawaiian

$19.50

mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. **spice it up with a hit of Calabrian pepper oil. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

mozzarella, homemade buffalo sauce, V marinated chicken, fresh bufala mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh basil, fresh garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. 🔥 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza - we bake in house Make at Home Pizza Kit - you order ingredients and bake at home!
BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce included. Finished with EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano. Recommend a maximum of 3 additional toppings. 13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.

Make at Home Pizza Kit!

$16.00

Make at home pizza kit includes, one dough ball or gluten free crust, shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce, one free topping, and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Stone

Pizza Stone

$20.00

Calzones & Stromboli

Traditional Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$16.50

mozzarella, ricotta cheese, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce

Con Carne Calzone

Con Carne Calzone

$19.00

mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, all-natural meatballs, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce

V Stromboli

V Stromboli

$19.00

mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce

Traditional Stromboli

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil

Con Carne Stromboli

$19.00

Build Your Own

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$16.50

mozzarella, ricotta, and San Marzano tomato sauce included. Finished with EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil. Additional items may be added. Recommend a maximum of 3 toppings. Served with two sides of V San Marzano tomato sauce

Pizza

All full-size pizzas are 13–14", lunch-size are 10", lightly charred and well done, then finished with EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano*. Full size serves 2-3 people, personal size serves 1-2 people. GF (Gluten Free) or GF Cauliflower crust are available on weekly special pizzas.

WEEKLY SPECIAL- EGGPLANT PARM

$19.00

Pasta

Baked Cavatappi

Baked Cavatappi

$16.00Out of stock

cavatappi pasta with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, soppressata, Italian sausage, V San Marzano tomato sauce, Peccorino Romano, and Parmigiano Reggiano

Linguine and Meatballs

Linguine and Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Linguine with (3) 100% all-natural meatballs, V San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and fresh basil

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$14.00Out of stock

linguine with anchovy, garlic, Calabrian pepper oil, black olive, caper, red pepper, EVOO, V San Marzano tomato sauce🔥

Family Meal (Copy)

Layla's Cavatappi Family Pasta Meal

$55.00Out of stock

Half pan of Cavatappi pasta, 2 fresh focaccia rolls and a half pan of your choice of salad. Feeds 4-6 people.

Kids Pasta

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Cavatappi noodle, butter

Butter & Cheese Noodles

Butter & Cheese Noodles

$6.00

Cavatappi noodle, butter, Pecorino Romano

Noodles with Meatball

Noodles with Meatball

$7.00

Cavatappi noodle, San Marzano tomato sauce, 100% all natural meatball, Pecorino Romano

Kids Pizza

One-Topping Pizza

One-Topping Pizza

$10.99

10" Cheese Pizza + 1 Free Topping, some toppings additional $

Desserts

Cannoli (1 Large)

Cannoli (1 Large)

$5.50

Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry

Cannoli (2 Mini)

Cannoli (2 Mini)

$5.50

Sicilian ricotta with chocolate chip, maraschino cherry

Limoncello And Ricotta Cake

Limoncello And Ricotta Cake

$5.50

Impastata ricotta mix with limoncello cake

Mousse Al Cioccolato Cake

Mousse Al Cioccolato Cake

$5.50

Chocolate mousse cake

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

Savoiardi lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso cocoa

Small Gelato

Small Gelato

$5.00

Assorted flavors - Small

Large Gelato

Large Gelato

$7.00

Assorted flavors - Large

Mela Ala Mode

Mela Ala Mode

$15.00

As always, we start with our dough that is made with imported Italian 00 flour — then top it with our house made apple pie filling. We make this filling by slow cooking fresh Granny Smith apples - mixed with nutmeg, brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Then, we sprinkle our amazing streusel all over the top! This dessert pie gets cooked in Amore… our “Love” Oven to keep it crispy! Because as soon as this pie comes out of our oven we finish it with our homemade whipped cream, Italian Vanilla Gelato and dust it with ground cinnamon!

V FOR VICTORY

V FOR VICTORY

$1.00

V FOR VICTORY

$2.00

V FOR VICTORY

$5.00

V FOR VICTORY

$10.00

TRUCK WINGS

TRUCK V SIGNATURE WINGS (8)

$15.00

DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$2.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

BEER

TRUCK BEER

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best.In.The.Game.

Location

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27617

Directions

V Pizza image
V Pizza image
V Pizza image

