V Revolution

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Crab Cheese Wonton
PEANUT TOFU NOODLE BOWL
V Fries

Small bites

V Fries

$7.99

Tofu. Tossed in Sweet & Spicy Sauce. Vegan.

Salt & Pepper Mushroom

$8.49

Breaded Mushroooms with Spicy Mayo. Vegetarian. Vegan Option

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Vegan option.

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Gluten free. Vegetarian. Vegan option.

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.99

Gluten free. Vegan.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.99

Vegan.

Tofu Crystal Rolls

$6.99

Gluten free option. Vegan.

Vegan Spring Rolls

$6.49

Vegan.

Vegan Crab Cheese Wonton

$7.99

Vegan.

Sesame Balls

$5.99

Gluten free. Vegan.

Korean Corn Cheese

$7.99

Vegan.

Salt & Pepper Chickin' wings (5)

$9.99

Vegan.

Vegan Gyoza

$8.99

Green Onion pancake

$7.99

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Purple Rice

$2.00

Side Veggies

$4.50

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.49

Salad Bowl

V KALE SALAD

$9.99

Kale, mix greens, edamame, quinoa, corn, dried cranberry, crispy chickpeas, House special dreasing. Vegan.

V THAI SALAD

$9.99

Red cabbage , carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, thai basil, mint, chives, cilantro, crushed peanuts, crispy noodles, peanut ginger dressing. Vegan

CRISPY CHICKIN’ SALAD (VO)

$11.99

Breaded chickin’, mix greens ,carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mango, sunflower seeds, Mango mustard dressing. Vegan option.

BEYOND LETTUCE WRAPS

$11.99

Vegan

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.99

Vegan

RICE BOWL

SPICY KOREAN BOWL (Gochujang) (Tofu)

$11.99

Kimchi, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, Tofu. Vegan

ORANGE CHICKEN BOWL

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNKS (SOY BASED), BROCCOLI, SWEET AND TANGY ORANGE MARMALADE GLAZE. Vegan

ORANGE BEEF BOWL

$12.99

CRISPY BEEF CHUNKS, BROCCOLI, SWEET AND TANGY ORANGE MARMALADE GLAZE. Vegan

ORANGE TOFU BOWL

$11.99

CRISPY TOFU, BROCCOLI, SWEET AND TANGY ORANGE MARMALADE GLAZE. Vegan

TERIYAKI BOWL (Tofu)

$11.99

Steamed broccoli, carrots, zucchini, shelled edamame, Tofu. Vegan

BRAIS PORK BELLY RICE BOWL

$12.99

Vegetarian pork belly, bok choy, carrots, chives, sesame seeds.

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$11.99

Chicken (soy based) tender, celery carrots, bell peppers, onions, peanuts. Vegan

SPICY & CRISPY BEEF BOWL

$12.99

VEGAN SESAME BEEF(SOY BASED), CELERY, CARROTS, ZUCCHINI, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS

GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN

$12.99

crispy chicken' chunks, celery carrots, bell peppers, onions, peanuts, broccoli. Vegan

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$12.99

Vegan Crispy Beef, onion, scallions, bamboo shoots, zucchini.

SALT & PEPPER CHICKEN

$12.99

yellow onion, Bell pepper, green onion, Jalapeños, garlic and salt & pepper seasonings, Chickin'

SALT & PEPPER TOFU

$12.99

yellow onion, Bell pepper, green onion, Jalapeños, garlic and salt & pepper seasonings, Tofu

JAPANESE KATSU RICE BOWL

$12.99

bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, onion, bell pepper, Vegetarian Katsu, katsu sauce

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE (VEGAN)

$11.99

BBQ CHICKEN FRIED RICE (VEGAN)

$11.99

Sesame Chickin'

$13.99

Sesame Beef

$13.99

Sesame Tofu

$12.99

Broccoli Beef

$13.99

Thai Basil Chickin'

$13.99

NOODLE BOWL

PEANUT TOFU NOODLE BOWL

$12.99

CRISPY TEMPURA TOFU, Lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled veggies, crushed peanuts, shallots. TAMARIND PEANUT SAUCE Gluten free option Vegan.

PHAD THAI NOODLES

$12.99

Bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, crushed peanuts, Tofu. Vegan

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$12.99

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, Tofu.

BEYOND DAN DAN NOODLES

$11.99

Seasoning Beyond meat, bok choy, chives, roasted peanuts, chili oil.

SPRING ROLLS NOODLE BOWL

$12.99

Fried spring rolls, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, Pickled vegetables, cilantro, chopped peanuts, shallots, chili lime vinaigrette

PAD SEE EW

$11.99

CHICKIN' LO MEIN

$11.99

BLACK PEEPER STEAK YAKIUDON

$12.99

Sichuan Spice Noodles

$12.99

NOODLE SOUP

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$12.99

Pork belly, lobster stix, corn, charred bean sprouts, bok choy, bamboo shoots, spicy kimchi, Ramen egg, chives, seaweeds, sesame seeds, spicy miso broth

VEGETARIAN PHO

$12.99

Tofu, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, chives, lime, jalapeno. Gluten free. Vegan.

BAO/ SANDWICHES/ BURGER

BLACK PEPPER MUSHROOMS BAO (3PC)

$11.99

King oyster, shiitake mushrooms, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, cilantro. Vegan.

BRAIS PORK BELLY BAO (3PC)

$11.99

Pork belly, Pickled veggies, carmalized onions, cilantro, crushed peanuts

VEGAN ORANGE CHICKEN (3PC)

$11.99

Crispy chickin’ nuggets, lettuce, pickled carrots, chives, sesame seeds.

KATSU BAO

$11.99

V's BAO TRIO

$13.99

(V’s Pork Belly, Orange Chickin’, Black pepper mushrooms)

YAKISOBA SANDWICH

$11.99

Black pepper steaks, bell peppers, onions, carrots, chives.

BEYOND BURGER (VO)

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, vegan cheese, Spicy Mayo, beyond burger

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH (VO)

$11.99

Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, breaded chickin’, spicy mayo, tomato

SWEET & SPICY KATSU BURGER

$11.99

Breaded Katsu (pork), lettuce, pickles, gochujang aioli, sweet & spicy sauce, red cabbage

Kid's Corner

Chicken Fingers/ fries

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fried rice

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Lo-mein

$6.99

Kid's Teriyaki chicken

$6.99

Drinks

JUST Water

$3.00

Seasonal Flavored Ice Tea

$3.50

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf sweet tea

$2.50

Jasmine/ passion fruit Green Tea

$2.50

Bai

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Three King Kombucha

$5.50

On the fence kombucha

$6.50

ODYSSEY

$4.50

Coconut water

$3.00

perrier

$3.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Specialty Drinks

Guava Fruit Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.50

Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.50

Royal Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Green Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Strawberry Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Matcha Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Honeydew Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Thai Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Mango Milk Tea (VO) (contain Sodium Caseinate)

$6.50

Green Apple Fruit Tea

$5.50

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.50

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.50

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.50

V's Snack

Premium Vegan Beef Jerky

$12.99

Japanese style Mochi

$4.25

V's Merchandise

V's White T-Shirt

$24.99

V's Black T-shirt

$24.99

V's Hat

$20.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3570 S Logan St, Englewood, CO 80113

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

