Restaurant header imageView gallery

V Wine Room

review star

No reviews yet

903 Westbourne Dr

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Barbera

Borjón (Barbera)

$51.20

Amador County, CA

Daniele Conterno (Barbera)

$57.60

Italy

Barolo

Daniele Conterno "Panerole" (Barolo)

$112.00Out of stock

Italy

Blaufrankisch

Kobel "Blaufrankisch"

$48.00

Slovenia

Cabernet Franc

Alma Sol "Reserve" (Cab Franc)

$60.80Out of stock

Adelaida District, Paso Robles

Domaine Des Mailloches "Bourgueil" (Cab Franc)

$44.80

Bourgueil, France

Metrick (Cab Franc)

$48.00

Los Olivos, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon

Alma Sol Estate (Cab Sauv)

$57.60Out of stock

Paso Robles, CA

Ehlers Estate "1886" (Cab Sauv)

$145.60

St Helena, Napa

Honig "Napa Valley" (Cab Sauv)

$51.20

Napa Valley, CA

Honig "St. Helena" (Cab Sauv)

$120.00

St Helena, Napa

Lady of the Mandrake (Cab Sauv)

$41.60Out of stock

Paso Robles, CA

Les Jamelles (Cab Sauv)

$32.00

France

Carignane

Michael Klouda (Carignane)

$35.20

Lodi, CA

Gamay Noir

Lucien Lardy "Beaujolais Villages" (Gamay Noir)

$41.60

Beaujolais, France

Frederic Sornin "Beaujolais Villages" (Gamay Noir)

$44.80

Graciano

Clementine Carter (Graciano)

$64.00

Santa Ynez Valley, CA

Grenache

Clementine Carter (Grenache)

$64.00

Santa Rita Hills, CA

Four Brothers (Grenache)

$51.20

Santa Ynez Valley, CA

Monasterio de las Dinas "Old Vine Grenacha"(Grenache)

$38.40

Spain

Grolleau

Domaine De La Coche "La Croix" (Grolleau)

$38.40

Loire, France

Malbec

Kaena (Malbec)

$44.80

Los Olivos, CA

Mencia

Ruxe (Mencia)

$44.80

Spain

Merlot

Ehlers Estate (Merlot)

$64.00

Napa, CA

Mourvedre

Les Jamelles (Mourvedre)

$32.00

France

Metrick (Mourvedre)

$48.00

El Dorado, CA

Negrette

Chateau Flotis "Si Noire" (Negrette)

$48.00

France

Petit Verdot

Final Girl (Petit Verdot)

$54.40

Happy Canyon, Santa Barbara

Pinot Noir/Bourgogne

Domaine Denis Pere Et Fils "Pernand Vergelesses" (Bourgogne)

$54.40

Bourgogne, France

Domaine Rebourgeon-Mure "Pommard" (Bourgogne)

$56.00

Bourgogne, France

Allons Ensemble (Pinot Noir)

$48.00

Russia River Valley, CA

Ammunition (Pinot Noir)

$51.20Out of stock

Sonoma Coast, CA

C Nagy (Pinot Noir)

$51.20Out of stock

Santa Maria Valley, CA

Timbre (Pinot Noir)

$54.40Out of stock

Santa Maria Valley, CA

Red Blend

Adobe Guadalupe "Jardin De Tru" (RB)

$57.60

Baja, Mexico

Ammunition "Equalizer" (RB)

$41.60

Sonoma County, CA

Byron Blatty "Evident" (RB)

$64.00

Los Angeles, CA

Byron Blatty "Pragmatic" (RB)

$51.20

Los Angeles, CA

Byron Blatty "Tremor" (RB)

$51.20

Los Angeles, CA

Byron Blatty "Undetake" (RB)

$51.20

Los Angeles, CA

Casa Magoni (RB)

$44.80

Valle De Guadalupe, Mexico

Chateau Des Capucins "Lalande De Pomerol" (RB)

$67.20

Bordeaux, France

Chateau La Cote "Cotes du Rhone" (RB)

$48.00

Cotes du Rhone, France

Chateau La Tessonniere "Medoc" (RB)

$60.80

Bordeaux, France

Chateau Vannieres "Bandol" (RB)

$48.00

Bandol, France

Domaine La Ferme Saint-Martin "Costancia" (RB)

$56.00

France

Domaine Ray Jane "IGP DU VAR" (RB)

$41.60

Grenache/Mourvedre France

Feminist Party GSM (RB)

$64.00

Santa Barbara, CA

Final Girl "Tethered" (RB)

$60.80

Santa Maria Valley, CA

Folded Hills "Red Wine" (RB)

$67.20

Santa Ynez Valley

Four Brix "Rhonedezvous" (RB)

$38.40

Paso Robles, CA

Four Brix "Scosso" (RB)

$38.40

Paso Robles, CA

Four Brix "Zeductive" (RB)

$38.40

Paso Robles, CA

La Mirande "Chateauneuf-du-Pape" (RB)

$49.60

Chateaufeuf-du-Pape, France

Lady of the Mandrake "Warrior & Craftsman" (RB)

$41.60

Paso Robles, CA

Le Petit Caboche (RB)

$38.40

France

Monasterio de las Dinas "Reserva" (RB)

$41.60

Spain

Nucli "Red Blend" (Organic) (RB)

$38.40

Valencia, Spain

Ondule - Bordeaux blend (RB)

$80.00

Napa, CA

Petit Sao "Temp, Cab Sav, Grenache" (RB)

$38.40

Spain

Sao Abrivat (RB)

$48.00

Spain

Solar Fortun "Baya Baya" Cabernet / Petit Verdot (RB)

$48.00

Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

Vignoble Edmond Latour "Plan De Dieu" Cotes du Rhone (RB)

$44.80

Cotes du Rhone Villages, France

Vines on the Marycrest "Happy Together" (RB)

$60.80

Paso Robles, CA

Vines on the Marycrest "My Generation" (RB)

$54.40

Paso Robles, CA

Vanardi (RB)

$41.60

Sangiovese

Poggio Del Moro "Raesa" (Sangiovese)

$48.00

Tuscany (Brunello-esque), Italy

Syrah

Bissonnet (Syrah)

$41.60

France

Cavaletti (Syrah)

$51.20

Ventura County, CA

Les Jamelles (Syrah)

$32.00

France

Tannat

Domaine D'Homes "Vindici Troniac" (Tannat)

$48.00

France

Tempranillo

Mendi "Rioja" (Tempranillo)

$44.80

Spain

Vega Valterra (Tempranillo)

$48.00

Spain

Zinfandel

Allons Ensemble (Zinfandel)

$40.00

Dry Creek Sonoma, CA

Badgerhound (Zinfandel)

$44.80

Sonoma County, CA

Michael Kloude "Hatterle Zinfandel" (Zinfandel)

$44.80

Albarino

C Nagy (Albarino)

$41.60

Santa Barbara, CA

Xion (Albarino)

$44.80

Spain

Chardonnay/Chablis/Burgundy

Domaine Besson "Bourgogne" (Burgundy)

$48.00

Burgundy, France

Trinitas (Chardonnay)

$54.40

Napa Valley, CA

Baudouin Millet (Chablis)

$60.80Out of stock

Chablis, France

Chenin Blanc

Chalone Estate (Chenin Blanc)

$63.20

Soledad, CA

Cortese

La Colombera "Bricco Bartolomeo" (Cortese)

$35.20

Italy

Garnacha Blanc

Care (Garnacha Blanc)

$35.20Out of stock

Spain

Four Brothers (Grenache Blanc)

$44.80

Santa Barbara, CA

Gavi

La Ghilbellina "Mainin" (Gavi)

$41.60

Italy

Muscadet

Domaine De La Batardiere (Muscadet)

$38.40

France

Riesling

Timbre Riesling "off-dry" (Riesling)

$44.80

Santa Maria Valley, CA

Bollig Lehnert "Kabinett-sweet" (Riesling)

$44.80

Germany

Kaena "dry" (Riesling)

$41.60

Los Olivos, CA

Solminer "dry" (Riesling)

$54.40

Los Olivos. CA

Husch "Gerwurtztraminer" (Riesling)

$38.40

Mendocino, CA

Roussanne

Purple Dragon Cellars (Roussanne)

$51.20

Santa Barbara, CA

Sauvignon Blanc/Sancerre

Val de Loire "Domaine de Veilloux" (Sauv Blanc)

$51.20

France

Amisfield (Sauv Blanc)

$41.60Out of stock

New Zealand

Bruma Vino De La Casa "Seleccion de blancos" (Sauv Blanc)

$41.60

Baja, Mexico

Alma Sol (Sauv Blanc)

$41.60

Sonoma, CA

Honig (Sauv Blanc)

$41.60

Napa Valley, CA

La Guiberte (Sancerre)

$64.00

Sancerre, France

Semillon

Tyrrell’s (Semillon)

$44.80

Hunter Valley, Australia

Trebbiano

Vallevo (Trebbiano)

$25.60

Italy

Vinho Verde

Palato "Vinho Branco" (Vinho Verde)

$38.40

Portugal

Viognier

Demetria (Viognier)

$51.20

Santa Ynez, CA

Boissonnet (Viognier)

$60.80

Rhone Valley, France

White Blend

Vignoble Edmond Latour "Cotes du Rhone" (WB)

$44.80

France

Folded Hills (WB)

$57.60

Santa Ynez Valley

Cavaletti (WB)

$51.20

Debutante Rhone blend

Vines on the Marycrest "At Last" (WB)

$44.80

Paso Robles, CA

Byron Blatty "Aurora" (WB)

$51.20

Los Angeles, CA

Rovisco Garcia (WB)

$25.60

Portugal

Baracchi O'Lilla Toscana (WB)

$38.40

Cortana (Tuscany), Italy

Zulal (WB)

$44.80

Armenia

Casa Magoni (WB)

$38.40

Valle De Guadalupe, Mexico

Volcano "Symphony" (WB)

$26.40

Hawaii

Cincinnati "Castore" (WB)

$19.20

Italy

Sparkling White

Semblance Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay (Sparkling White) Bottle

$38.40

California Coastal

"Crémant De Bourgogne" Brut (Sparkling White) Bottle

$48.00

France, NV

Julia and Navines Cava Brut Nature (Sparkling White) Bottle

$38.40

Spain, NV

Final Girl "Sparkling Viognier" (Sparkling White) Bottle

$54.40

Treveri Brut Zero (Sparkling White) Bottle

$48.00

Treveri Blanc de Noirs Brut (Sparkling White) Bottle

$57.60Out of stock

Sparkling Rose

Jacques Copoin Rose (Sparkling Rose)

$52.00

France, NV

Hubery Meyer "Cremant D'Alsace" Brut Rose (Sparkling Rose)

$48.00Out of stock

Alsace, France

Julia and Navines Cava Rosé Brut (Sparkling Rose)

$38.40

Spain, NV

Treveri Rose (Sparkling Rose)

$51.20

Sparkling Red

Solminer "Nebullite" (Sparkling Red)

$43.20

Los Olivos, CA

Zanasi "Lambrusco" Off-Dry (Sparkling Red)

$38.40

Spain, NV

Rose

Bruma "Vino de la Casa" - Carmenere (Rose)

$44.80

Baja, Mexico

Chateau L’afrique (Rose)

$51.20

Provence, France

Folded Hills (Rose)

$44.80

Santa Ynez Valley

M Rosé by Famille Sumeile "Mediterranee" (Rose)

$38.40

France

Monasterio de las Dinas (Rose)

$38.40

Spain

All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

V Wine Room is a loved, neighborhood bar, and a sanctuary within the heart of West Hollywood. V stocks a significant number of wines from small, California producers, as well as a variety of lovely wines from all over the world.

Website

Location

903 Westbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

kitchen24 - West Hollywood
orange star3.9 • 3,112
8575 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Eveleigh
orange starNo Reviews
8752 W Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
zpizza - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
8869 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Tesse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8500 W Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Burger - West Hollywood - 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8807 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Cadoro Bakery - 504 N. Oak Street
orange starNo Reviews
504 N. Oak Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston