V Wine Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
V Wine Room is a loved, neighborhood bar, and a sanctuary within the heart of West Hollywood. V stocks a significant number of wines from small, California producers, as well as a variety of lovely wines from all over the world.
Location
903 Westbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hollywood Burger - West Hollywood - 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard
No Reviews
8807 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant