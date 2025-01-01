This restaurant does not have any images
V12 610 Spring St
610 Spring St
Atlanta, GA 30308
FOOD
SMALL PLATES
Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus
A harmonious blend of chickpeas, cilantro, and jalapenos, served with warm pita bread.$16.00
Pomme Frite Trio
A trio of Cajun fries, Sweet potato fries, and Truffle parmesan fries.$18.00
Lobster Bites
Bite-sized pieces of succulent, juicy deep fried lobster served with jalapeño dipping sauce.$25.00
Lamb Chops (App)
Pan seared lollipop lamb chops with a pomegranate reduction.$32.00
V12 Signature Wings
Aged Signature Sauce, Raspberry Chipotle, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot, BBQ, Mild, Hot$20.00
Eggrolls - Signature
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Cheese Blend, Honey Mustard, Sweet Thai Chili.$20.00
Spinach Dip
Parmesan, Mozzarella , Creamy Spinach Dip served with crispy tortilla chips.$24.00
Lump Crab Cake
Lump crab, remoulade, spring salad, pickled onions, vinaigrette.$24.00
Salmon Bites
Miso glaze, succulent salmon, sesame, fluffy cilantro rice.$32.00
Fried Teriyaki Cauliflower
Crispy, fried cauliflower florets in a savory teriyaki glaze.$18.00
SALADS
V12 Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain, aged Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, crunchy croutons.$17.00
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Bacon, Sweet honey glazed almonds, Pomegranate seeds, Tangy pickled red onions, House made raspberry vinaigrette.$18.00
add chicken$10.00
add salmon$14.00
add shrimp$12.00
MAIN COURSES
Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta, jerk chicken breast, colorful bell peppers, Caribbean seasoning$28.00
Seared Lamb Chops
Pan Seared Lamb Chops glazed with a rich Pomegranate reduction , Parmesan mashed potatoes, Haricot Verts.$44.00
Beef Short Rib$44.00
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon, served with Creamy Garlic Parmesan Mash and wilted garlic spinach. Topped with a Pineapple ChimiChurri sauce.$41.00
Southern Fried Catfish
Fried Catfish, smoked turkey collard greens and baked macaroni and cheese. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!$44.00
Chopped Chesse V12 Style
A mouthwatering twist on a classic! Our Chopped Cheese features grilled onions and peppers, topped with a blend of mixed cheeses, all nestled in a perfectly toasted bun. Served alongside our crispy Cajun fries for that extra kick.$28.00
Southern Comfort
Four pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, smoked turkey collard greens, sweet potato soufflé, baked macaroni and cheese, honey cornbread.$42.00
BURGERS
SUNDAY BRUNCH MENU
Steak & Eggs
Grilled ribeye, scrambled eggs$33.00
Lamb & Eggs
Seared Lamb chops, scrambled eggs, avocado$33.00
Shrimp & Grits
Juicy sauteed shrimp, creamy grits, cajun spices, green onion$23.00
Catfish & Grits
Crispy fried catfish served on a bed of creamy, gouda cheese grits, seasoned with spices and paired with a tangy remoulade.$23.00
Lobster Bites
Bite-sized pieces of succulent, juicy deep fried lobster served with jalapeño dipping sauce.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Salmon Bites
Miso glaze, succulent salmon, sesame, fluffy cilantro rice.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Southern Comfort
Four pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, smoked turkey collard greens, sweet potato soufflé, baked macaroni and cheese, honey cornbread.$42.00
V12 Signature Wings
Aged Signature Sauce, Raspberry Chipotle, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot, BBQ, Mild, Hot$20.00
Chateau French Toast
Buttery brioche, fresh berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup$17.00
Sovereign Eggrolls
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Cheese Blend, Honey Mustard, Sweet Thai Chili.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Spinach Dip
Parmesan, Mozzarella , Creamy Spinach Dip served with crispy tortilla chips.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
Rasta pasta
Penne pasta, jerk chicken breast, colorful bell peppers, Caribbean seasoning$30.00
Pork Bacon
Rich and smoky pork bacon, expertly cooked until crispy.$8.00
Fruit Assortment
A vibrant selection of fresh, crisp, refreshing seasonal fruits.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Roasted Potatoes & Peppers
Crispy potatoes sautéed with colorful bell peppers and onions. Savory and aromatic$12.00
Scrambled Eggs
Fluffy and creamy scrambled eggs. Salt and pepper to taste.$6.00
Gouda Cheese Grits
Creamy, buttery grits infused with rich gouda cheese.$8.00
Bottomless Mimosas
PASSION FRUIT | CLASSIC | STRAWBERRY | MANGO | PEACH *2 hour limit* *all guest at table must participate.$35.00
Mimosa Refill N/C
DESSERTS
White Chocolate Strawberry Bread Pudding
Warm brioche bread pudding infused with white chocolate, strawberry, and creamy whipped cream$18.00
BlueBerry CheeseCake
Creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust, topped with luscious blueberry compote and fresh berries.$13.00
Raspberry CheeseCake$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Molten Bunt Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with a gooey molten center, served warm and dusted with powdered sugar and vanilla ice cream.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop$5.00
Cake fee
Guest will be charged for brining in outside desserts into our restaurant.$45.00
MainBar Liquor
V12 PREMIUM COCKTAILS
SideCar
White X Cognac, Lemon, Cointreau$20.00
Old Fashioned
Bulleit Bourbon, Bitters, Demerara$20.00
Paper Plane
Woodenville Bourbon, Aperol, Lemon, Amaro Nonino$20.00
Margarita
Herradura Tequila, Lime, Agave, Cointreau$18.00
Lychee Martini
Absolut Elyx Vodka, Fresh Lychee, Lime, Lychee Liqueur$20.00
Ube Daiquiri
Havana club rum , Ube' liqueur, Lime, Pineapple$20.00
Banana Old Fashioned
Bulliet, banana liqueur, chocolate bitters$20.00
Spicy Hibiscus Margarita
Herradura Blanco Tequila, Hibiscus, Jalapeno, Lime$20.00
Long Island Iced Tea$18.00
Espresso Martini Shot$15.00
Amaretto Sour$17.00
V12 Sangria$20.00
BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA CARAFE$35.00
$50 Korbel Champagne Tower$50.00
Teeling Whiskey Sour$16.00
TEQUILA / MEZCAL
Casa Migo Blanco$18.00
Casa Migo Repo$20.00
Casa Migo Anejo$22.00
Don Julio Blanco$18.00
Don Julio Repo$22.00
Don Julio Anejo$24.00
Don Julio 70's$25.00
Don Julio 1942$50.00
Patron Silver$18.00
Patron Repo$20.00
Patron Anejo$23.00
Patron Cristalino$25.00
Herradura Blanco$18.00
Herradura Anejo$21.00
400 Conejes Mezcal$18.00
Luna Azul Tequila$10.00
Clase Azule$50.00
Astral Tequila Repo$20.00
Astral Tequila Anejo$23.00
Gran Coramino$20.00
Lobos$14.00
COGNAC / BRANDY
WHISKEY
BOURBON
MainBar Beverages
HOOKAH
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 pm - 11:45 pm
V12 is an upscale sports bar that provides an elevated and extensive food menu with top of the line Beverages.
610 Spring St, Atlanta, GA 30308