V14 Street Lounge
2100 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
DINNER
BITES
- Brussel Sprouts (V)(GF)$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Parmesan cheese, Honey balsamic dressing, Raisins.
- Cheese PlateOut of stock
5 different cheeses, Honey walnut, Raisins, Fruit (seasonal), Crusting
- Chicken Wings (GF)$15.00
6 Pieces.
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
Garlic cream, Scallions, Sweet chilly sause.
- Empanada (2 pcs)$11.00
Ground Beef brisket, Carrots, Tomato, Celery, Cilantro, Onion, Chipotle aioli, Mayonnaise, Salsa Verde.
- Fresh Guacamole (VV)(GF)$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, Tomato, Red onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime sauce.
- Gambas$10.00Out of stock
Shrimp, Garlic sauce, White wine, Peppers, Bread
- HummusOut of stock
Chickpea, Tahini, Olive oil, Pita bread, Sesame seeds.
- Quesa Birria$12.00Out of stock
- Sautéed Broccoli (GF)
Sweat chili sauce, Garlic, Chili flex, Scallions.
- Truffle fries (GF)$10.00
French fries, Truffle aioli sauce, Parmesan cheese, Parsley.
- V14 Sliders$12.00
Meat, Brioche buns, Glazed onions, Arugula, Tomato, Cheese, House dressing.
- Veggie Platter (VV)(GF)$12.00
Celery, Carrots, Cucumber, Cauliflower, Tomato, Radish, Pepper.
- Wild Mushrooms (GF)(VV)$12.00
Mixed mushrooms, house made Chimichurri.
- Test Food Item
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Carrots, Parmesan cheese, House made traditional Caesar dressing.
- Cub Salad$19.00Out of stock
Boiled egg, chicken, bacon, vegetables.
- Kale Salad$18.00
Kale, spinach, red onions, goat cheese, avocado( seasonal), honey balsamic vinegar.
- Pear Salad$17.00
- Quinoa Bowl$18.00
Quinoa, mixed green, multi-color bell peppers, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cherry vinegar.
- Rainbow Quinoa Salad (VV) (GF)$17.00
Multicolor peppers, Red onion, Carrot, Radish, Cucumber, Tomato, Raisin, Mixed green, Cherry vinegar dressing.
- Seasonal Salad (V)$10.00
Mixed greens, Walnuts, Avocado, Cucumber, Pepper, Strawberry (seasonal), Blackberry (seasonal), Blueberry (seasonal), Honey balsamic apple sauce, Feta cheese.
- V14 House Salad (VV) (GF)$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Baby heirloom mix tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Pepper, Cherry vinegar dressing.
HANDHELDS
- Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried chicken, New Orleans style sauce, Honey mustard, Mixed greens, Pickles.
- V14 Burger$21.00
8 oz certified beef, V14 sauce, Mixed greens, Tomato, Pickles, Glazed onions, Gouda cheese sauce.
- Impossible Burger$20.00
Beyond meat plant based patty (6 oz.), lettuce, vegan cheese, tomato jam, caramelized onion, vegan mayonnaise, mix greens, pickled spear, brioche bun.
PASTAS
- Crab Mac & Cheese$21.00
Long Crab meat, Cream Sause, Parmesan cheese, Fresh mozzarella, Bacon scrums, Chive.
- Lamb Linguini
Linguine, Ground lamb, Red wine, Red onion, Garlic, Pecorino cheese, Fresh parsley, Tomato sauce.
- Pesto Pappardelle Pasta (V)$24.00
Pappardelle pasta, Baby heirloom tomatoes,, Mushrooms, Red onions, Garlic, Peppers, Parmesan cheese, Corn, Crostini .
- Sea Food Pasta$21.00
Fettuccine pasta, Shrimp, Calamari , Parmesan cheese, Tomato, Garlic, Paisley, Basil, Olive oil.
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$30.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Traditional V14 Alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese, Toasted mix peppers, Fresh parsley, Crostini.
ENTREES
- Black Canyon Salmon$29.00
Salmon, Black canyon seasoning, Butter blonde sauce, Capers, Broccoli, Garlic, Mashed potato.
- Chicken Milanese$28.00
- Lamb Rack$30.00
3 pieces grilled Lamb rack, Red wine sauce, Rosemary roasted potato, Salted Broccolini.
- NY Steak$37.00
8 oz certified NY beef steak, Butter glaze, Carrot puree, Fresh parsley.
- Ribeye Filet$35.00
10 oz Certified Prime Ribeye, beef, Butter glazed, House made Chimichurri, Rosemary garlic mash potato, Grilled Broccolini.
- CRAB CAKE DINNER$26.00
CONFECTIONS
FAST SCREEN
Corona
- Beer Bucket$40.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Repo$20.00
- Corona$7.00
- Crown$14.00
- Don Julio$18.00
- El Silencio$14.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Frozen Drink$14.00
- Green Tea S$12.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Hendricks Gin$14.00
- Hennessy VS$18.00
- Hennessy \ Red Bull$22.00
- High Noon$7.00
- HGin$10.00
- HTeqila$10.00
- HVodka$10.00
- HRum$10.00
- HWhisky$10.00
- Jaguer Bomb$13.00
- Jack$13.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jhonny Black Label$13.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$12.00
- long island$18.00
- Malibu$12.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Titos$13.00
- Titos/ Red Bull$18.00
- Tequila Shooter$12.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- vodka redbull$16.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Serving you is our mission; Excellence in Food, Service, and Ambiance is our goal.
