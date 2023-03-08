BG picView gallery

Night Owl Pizza & Drinks

1645 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

SPECIALS

Combo Special (2 ) Slices

$9.00

Any 2 Slices With A Fountain Drink

(2 ) Item Lunch Combo

$9.00

Choose Any 2 Items With A Fountain Drink.. Slice of Pizza • Caesar or House Salad 4 Wings • Ziggy Fries • 4 Garlic Knots. With A Fountain Drink

APPETIZERS

Wings (6 )

$9.00

Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)

Wings (12 )

$15.00

Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)

Garlic Knots (6 )

$5.00

Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch

Garlic Knots (12 )

$9.00

Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch.

Cheesy Knots

$7.00

Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch. Served with melted cheese.

Ziggy Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fries tossed with Parmesan, Salt & Pepper.

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Crispy Fries Topped With Marinara, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Crispy Fries Topped With Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch

Small Reg Fries

$4.00

SLICES

Changes Weekly On Wednesday. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description.

Combo Special (2 ) Slices

$9.00

Any 2 Slices With A Fountain Drink

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix)

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

The Boss Slice

$4.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Maui Wowie Slice (Hawaiian)

$4.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon

Ziggy Slice (Supreme)

$4.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Black Olives

Pineapple Express Slice

$4.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalepeno

Bae-BQ Slice

$4.25

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken, Red Onions

So Fresh Slice

$4.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach

Pretty Fly Slice

$4.25

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach (No Tomato Sauce On This Pie)

Weekly Special Slice

$4.00

Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description.

PIES

Easy Cheesie Pie

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with A Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix). 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pepperoni Pie

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

The Boss Pie (Meat)

$30.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Ziggy Pie (Supreme)

$30.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

So Fresh So Clean Pie (Veggie)

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Maui Waui Pie (Hawaiian)

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pretty Fly For A White Pie

$28.00

Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Spinach. (no tomato sauce on this pie) 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Mona Lisa Pie (Vegan)

$25.00

(V) No Cheese. Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pineapple Express Pie

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeños. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Weekly Special Pie

$27.00

Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Half & Half Specialty Pie

Build Your Own Pie

$22.00

All build your own pies come standard with fresh mozzarella cheese. Choose the sauce then additional toppings!

12" Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$15.00
12" Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

$18.00

BURGERS & SALADS

WOOD BURGER

$14.00

80/20 6oz Beef Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Special Sauce, On Brioche Bun, Served With Fries.

SCREECH BURGER

$16.00

80/20 6oz Smash Beef Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Crispy Housemade Jalepenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Special Sauce, On Brioche Bun, Served With Fries.

BARN BURGER

$17.00

80/20 6oz Smash Patty, Cheddar Cheese,Bacon, Crispy Housemade Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bourbon BBQ, On Brioche Bun, Served With Side of Fries.

House Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions & Croutons. Your Choice of Dressing. (add chicken $3.00)

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce Tossed With Fresh Lemon, Croutons, Parmesan, & Creamy Caesar Dressing. (add chicken $3.00)

MAGIC TREATS

Cannoli (1 )

$4.00
Cannolis (2 )

$7.00

Brownie

$3.00

SIDE SAUCES

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ziggy Sauce

$0.50

Signature Night Owl Sauce

$0.50

Stardust Spice

$0.50

Night Owl Spice

$0.55

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coca-Cola

$3.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.00
Pureleaf Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00
Red Bull

$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00
Sprite

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
New York Style Pizza and Smashburgers with Full Service Bar, Pinball Machines, and Spacious Patio.

1645 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

