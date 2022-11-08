Restaurant header imageView gallery

VA Famous Teriyaki

24 Reviews

11105 Leavells Rd

#8

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken
Chicken & Shrimp
Fried Gyoza

Teriyaki Meals (incl 1 (pc) eggroll and can soda or water)

Teriyaki over white or fried rice, and steamed veggies, 1 (pc) eggroll, and can soda or bottle water. Limited changes or substitutions (for an additional charge)

Chicken Teriyaki Meal

$10.50

Tofu Teriyaki Meal

$10.50

Beef Teriyaki Meal

$11.75

Shrimp Teriyaki Meal

$11.75

Veggie Teriyaki Meal

$8.50

Teriyaki Kids Meals (incl 1 (pc) eggroll and can soda or water)

Teriyaki bowl, 1 (pc) eggroll, and can soda or bottle water. Limited substitutions (for an additional charge)

Chicken Teriyaki Kids Meal

$8.00

Tofu Teriyaki Kids Meal

$8.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Kids Meal

$9.00

Yakisoba Meals (incl 1 (pc) eggroll and can soda or water)

Yakisoba meal with 1 (pc) eggroll and can soda or bottle water. Limited changes or substitution (at an additional charge)

Chicken Yakisoba Meal

$10.50

Beef Yakisoba Meal

$11.75

Shrimp Yakisoba Meal

$11.75

Veggie Yakisoba Meal

$8.50

Snacks

$3.50

Veggie Spring Rolls

$3.50

3 pcs crispy spring rolls filled with shredded vegetables

$3.50

Veggie Eggrolls

$3.50

2 pcs eggrolls filled with shredded vegetables

$3.50

Fried Gyoza

$3.50

6 pcs deep fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables

$3.50

Crab Rangoon

$3.50

4 pcs deep fried crab rangoons

$3.50

Fried Shrimp Shumai

$3.50

5 pcs deep fried shrimp shumai served with a special sauce

$3.50

Steamed Shrimp Shumai

$3.50

5 pcs steamed shrimp shumai served with a special dipping sauce

$3.50

Edamame

$3.50

Boiled soybeans tossed with sea salt

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with tofu, green onion and seaweed in a miso and dashi broth.

Teriyaki Entree

$9.00

Chicken

$9.00

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

$9.00

Tofu

$9.00

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

$10.25

Beef

$10.25

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

$10.25

Shrimp

$10.25

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Chicken & Tofu

$9.50

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Chicken & Beef

$10.75

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$10.75

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Tofu & Beef

$10.75

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Tofu & Shrimp

$10.75

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Beef & Shrimp

$11.25

served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Triple Teriyaki

$13.50

Pick 3 protien served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50

Veggie Teriyaki

$7.00

Steamed veggies (cabbage, carrots & broccoli) on rice or noddles with teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$6.50

Small bowl (1 protein & 1 side)

Bento

comes with white or fried rice, 4 fried gyoza, 1 spring roll & can soda or bottle water
$12.00

Chicken Bento

$12.00

comes with white or fried rice, 4 fried gyoza, 1 spring roll & can soda or bottle water

Tofu Bento

$12.00

comes with white or fried rice, 4 fried gyoza, 1 spring roll & can soda or bottle water

Beef Bento

$13.25

comes with white or fried rice, 4 fried gyoza, 1 spring roll & can soda or bottle water

Shrimp Bento

$13.25

comes with white or fried rice, 4 fried gyoza, 1 spring roll & can soda or bottle water

Bourbon Bento

$12.00

Yakisoba

$9.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$9.00

A classic Japanese stir fry noodles dish with sliced chicken, cabbage, carrots and onions with our house-made yakisoba sauce.

Beef Yakisoba

$10.25

Shrimp Yakisoba

$10.25

Veggie Yakisoba

$7.00

Bourbon Chicken

Served with white rice, fried rice or noodles (+$.50) and mixed veggies

Bourbon Chicken

$9.00

Marinaded chicken thigh roasted whole finished with a glaze then cut and tossed with our Bourbon sauce, a perfect blend of sweet and savory with hints of herbs and spices.

Bourbon Chicken and Teriyaki

$9.50

Bourbon Chicken and Teriyaki Combo. Served with white or fried rice, or noodle (+$.50) and mixed veggies. *Extra teriyaki portion can only be the Teriyaki choice picked with combo

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$2.50

Plain fried rice with peas and carrots

Noodles

$2.50

Plain lo mein noodles

Side Veggie

$3.00

Steamed cabbage, carrots & broccoli

Sauces

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

2 oz

Chili Mayo

$0.50

House made sauce made with fresh ground chili for a nice kick with a hint of garlic

Soy Sauce Packets (Delivery)

Duck Sauce Packets (Delivery)

Mustard Packets (Delivery)

Hot Sauce Packets (Delivery)

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Can Soda

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$1.25

Fanta

$1.25

Bottle

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf

Arizona Green Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.50
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local Teriyaki Spot. Featuring our teriyaki sauce, made from scratch in our kitchen, on delicious, freshly prepared entrees.

Website

Location

11105 Leavells Rd, #8, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

