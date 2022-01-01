Vail Chophouse 675 Lionshead Place

  • Home
Mocktails/Non-Alc Beers

Grapefruit Fojito

$8.00

Blueberry Sparkler

$8.00

Watermelon Sparkler

$8.00

Strawberry Lavender (Non-Alc)

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$10.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.75

Mello Yello

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Juice

Apple

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Orange

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Tomato

$4.50

Water/Other

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Panna Water

$8.50

Pellegrino

$8.50

Fiji Water

$5.00

Coffee/Tea/Hot

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Cider

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

DRAFT

DFT Coors Light

$7.00

DFT Modelo

$9.00Out of stock

DFT Stella

$9.50

DFT Blue Moon

$8.50

DFT Fat Tire

$8.50

DFT Sierra Hazy

$8.50

DFT VBC

$8.50

DFT Oktoberfest

$9.00

MAKE it MiCHELDA

$4.00

Bottles/Cans

Delirium Tremens 16.9oz

$15.00

La Chouffe, Belgian Golden Ale

$13.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Sour Ale

$10.00

Guiness 14.9 oz

$11.00

Hell Raiser NON ALCH

$8.00

Heineken 0.0 NON ALCH

$8.00

RoadHouse,HighwaymanPilsner,16oz

$9.00

Holidaily,FavoriteBlondeGlutenFree

$9.00

Breckenridge, PalisadePeachWheat

$8.00

Vail Brewing Petes Stash 16oz

$10.00

OdellBrewing,RuptureFreshGrindIPA

$8.00

4 Noses, Raspberry Blonde

$9.00

Colorado Stem Off Dry Cider

$9.00

Baja Black Ale

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Cream Ale

$10.00

HopTea

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

tri-pepper infused finlandia vodka

Key Lime Martini

$16.00

house limecello

Pineapple-Tini

$16.00

Chophouse Negroni

$16.00

suntory roku gin

Expresso Martini

$20.00

marble expresso vodka

Chop Old Fashioned

$20.00

I'm Your Huckleberry

$16.00

44 north huckleberry vodka

Chop Bourbon Manhattan

$22.00

chophouse woodford barrel bourbon

Chop Rye Manhattan

$26.00

woody creek single barrel rye

Angels Rye Manhattan

$31.00

woody creek single barrel rye

House Flora Cana 25yr Manhattan

$45.00

flor de caña 25 year ultra rum

Chop Margarita

$18.00

Mexican Mule

$16.00

Summer Mule

$18.00

Mountain Spritz

$16.00

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade (ALCOHOL)

$16.00

Watermelon Sparkler

$8.00

Blueberry Sparkler

$8.00

Chophouse Paloma

$16.00

Grapefruit Fojito

$8.00

Dirty Chai

$14.00

stoneyard horchata rum

Butterfinger

$14.00

chocolate liqueur

Banana Bulldog

$16.00

Gin Royale

$16.00

House Don Pancho 30yr Manhattan (Copy)

$90.00

flor de caña 25 year ultra rum

RED BTG

St. Michelle Merlot GL

$16.00

Benton-Lane PN GL

$18.00

Justin GL

$20.00

Skyside Cab GL

$15.00

Skyside PN GL

$15.00

Stags' Leap GL

$25.00

Terrazas GL

$16.00

Prisoner GL

$25.00

WHITE BTG

Ferrari GL

$20.00

Kim Crawford GL

$15.00

Le Mont Sancerre GL

$20.00

Banfi GL

$14.00

Sonoma Chard GL

$16.00

Whispering Angel GL

$15.00

SPARKLING BTG

BTG Veuve GL

$26.00

BTG Chandon Rosé GL

$16.00

BTG Ruffino Prosecco GL

$14.00

BTG Korbel Brut GL

$12.00

PORT BTG

Dow 10 year

$12.00

DOW 12 year

$14.00

Grahams 40

$40.00

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

WELL Tequila

$9.00

Casa dragones Joven

$75.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Chophouse Herradura

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$24.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Creyente Blue Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio 1942 Añejo

$40.00

Don Julio 70th

$30.00

Don Julio Añejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Legends

$75.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$30.00

Vulcan Cristallino Anejo

$30.00

Lalo Tequila

$16.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Smoky

$50.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Retail Bottle Chophouse Herradura

$100.00

SCOTCH

WELL Scotch

$10.00

Benriach 20 yr (Speyside)

$40.00

Bowmore 12 Year

$15.00

Brenne 10 yr (Cognac, FRA)

$15.00

Craigellachie 13 yr (Speyside)

$20.00

Craigellachie 17 yr (Speyside)

$40.00

Deveron 18 yr (Highland)

$40.00

Glenlivet 12 yr (Speyside)

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr (Highland)

$16.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta Sherry Cask (Highland)

$20.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Port Cask(Highland)

$20.00

Glenmorangie Signet(Highland)

$65.00

Glenmorangie 1989 (Highland)

$200.00

Macalan 25 year (Highland)

$300.00

Laphroiag 10 yr (Islay)

$18.00

Macallan 18 yr (Highland)

$75.00

Macallan Harmony (Highland)

$100.00

Oban 14 yr (Highland)

$25.00Out of stock

Copper Dog (Speyside)

$12.00

Chivas 12 yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$100.00

Stranahan's Sherry Cask

$20.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$28.00

BOURBON

WELL Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

10th Mountain (Colorado)

$15.00

4 Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Amador Cabernet Barrel Finish

$16.00

Amador Chardonnay Barrel Finish

$14.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton’s

$35.00

Booker’s

$30.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Breckenridge (Colorado)

$14.00

Breckenridge Rum Finished (Colorado)

$16.00

Coal Creek

$14.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$40.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

$40.00

Eagle Rare

$22.00

Garrison Brothers

$18.00

Jefferson’s Reserve

$16.00

Jefferson’s Ocean

$25.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Old Forester 1897

$20.00

Old Forester 1910

$22.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$100.00

Peach Street (Colorado)

$14.00

Tin Cup

$12.00

Woodford 5 Malt Masters Series

$40.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$30.00

Woodford Barrel Proof (128.3 Proof)

$60.00

Chophouse Woodford

$17.00

Retail Bottle Chop Woodford

$150.00

Weller 12

$35.00

Redemtion Wheated Bourbon

$13.00

RUM

WELL Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva 10 yr

$16.00

Barbancourt 15 yr RSV

$18.00

Cane Run (Well)

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Don Pancho Origines 30yr

$70.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$20.00

Flor de Cana 25yr

$35.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Havana Club Añejo Blanco

$12.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Parce 8 yr (Colorado)

$12.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$10.00

Stoneyard Horchata (Colorado)

$10.00

Bacardi 80

$10.00

VODKA

WELL Vodka

$9.50

44 North Huckleberry Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Chopin

$18.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

GreyGoose

$16.00

Hangar One Mandarin

$11.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Ketel One Citron

$15.00

Ketel One Oranje

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$15.00

Marble Expresso (Colorado)

$13.00

Pepper Infusion

$11.00

Pineapple Infusion

$11.00

Pink Whitney

$10.00

Tito’s

$13.00

Stoli Elite

$20.00

Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate

$13.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$13.00

RYE

10th Mountain Rye (Colorado)

$14.00

Angel’s Envy Finished Rye

$23.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye

$16.00

Old Forester Single Barrel Rye

$75.00

Sazarec Rye

$25.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye

$25.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Woody Creek Barrel Proof Rye

$20.00

Chophouse Woody Creek Single Barrel Rye

$20.00

Pikesville Rye

$15.00

CORDIALS

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chareau Aloe Liqueur

$10.00

Cynar 70 Amaro

$11.00

Disarono

$14.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kalua

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Marble Gingercello

$12.00

Pama

$12.00

Patron Citronge

$10.00

Pimm’s

$12.00

Pisco Logia

$12.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Rumpleminze

$10.00

Sambuca White

$12.00

St.GeorgeAbsinthe

$14.00

St.Germaine

$10.00

Suze

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth Antica

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

GIN

Aviation

$12.00

BombaySapphire

$14.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

GrayWhale

$14.00

Hendrick’s

$16.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Spring 44 (Well)

$9.50

Suntory Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Woody Creek Gin

$15.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

B &B

$14.00

Bhakta 50 yr Armagnac

$150.00

Courvousier VS

$16.00

Dusse

$20.00

HennessyVSOP

$25.00

Korbel Brandy

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

RemyMartinXO

$45.00

WHISKEY

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bushmill’s Irish

$10.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Redemtion Wheated Bourbon

$13.00

Hakushu 12 year

$35.00

EH Taylor

$40.00

Jameson

$12.00

JackDaniels

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$11.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$15.00

Jack Daniel’s Gentlemen

$15.00

Kaiyo Peated Mizunara Oak (Japan)

$30.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey (Japan)

$22.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.00

Slane Irish

$11.00

Stranahan’s Blue Peak (Colorado)

$12.00

Stranahan’s (Colorado)

$16.00

Stranahan’s Sherry Cask (Colorado)

$22.00

Suntory Hibiki Harmony (Japan)

$25.00

Suntori Toki

$15.00

The Yamazaki 12 year (Japan)

$40.00

The Yamazaki 18 year (Japan)

$150.00

Van Winkle 12

$75.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

STARTERS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$26.00

(gf) cocktail sauce, lemon gremolata

NACHOS

$23.00

chicken or beef, black beans, pico, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole

SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP

$18.00

special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites

TUNA POKE

$21.00

yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips

PORK BELLY SLIDERS

$23.00

cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns

CHICKEN LOLLICHOPS

$22.00

wings, crudites, choice of one sauce (buffalo, sweet soy, bbq)

SOUP & SALAD

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$14.00

swiss cheese, thyme, baguette

BEET SALAD

$19.00

arugula, marcona almonds, pomegranate, candied bacon, aged balsamic

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

SIDE CAESAR

$11.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

SIGNATURE SALAD

$19.00

(gf) bibb, fresh strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

SWEET WEDGE

$19.00

(gf) chilled iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, sweety drop peppers, parsley, creamy bleu cheese dressing

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

FAVORITES

MAHI FISH TACOS

$21.00

jalapeno sour cream, black beans, avocado, cilantro slaw

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella, marinara

MEATZA FLATBREAD

$16.00

sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, mozzarella, marinara

HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN TENDERS

$17.00

french fries, choice of one sauce (ranch, bbq, buffalo, sweet soy, honey mustard)

BABY BACKS

$25.00

tender pork ribs, chopped house slaw, fries, signature bbq sauce

FILET & FRITES

$62.00

8oz filet served with french fries

Dozen OYSTERS*

$42.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 42

1/2 Dozen OYSTERS*

$21.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 43

SANDWICHES

CHOPHOUSE BURGER

$27.00

cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy pick one: bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms (additional toppings 2 each)

LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00

smoked bacon jam, pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing

TURKEY MELT

$23.00

ciabatta, arugula, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, gouda, raspberry chipotle jam

PRIME RIB DIP

$29.00

roasted & shaved prime rib, grilled onion, havarti, creamy horseradish, hoagie, au jus

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SWEEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

HOUSE SLAW (gf)

$8.00

(gf)

SIDE CAESAR*

$10.00

SIDE SALAD

$9.00

(gf)

GREEN BEANS

$14.00

(gf)

STARTERS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$14.00

swiss cheese, thyme, baguette

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

SIDE CAESAR

$11.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

SIGNATURE SALAD

$19.00

(gf) strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vin add grilled salmon to make it your favorite! 37

FAVORITES

NACHOS

$23.00

chicken or beef, black beans, pico, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, guacamole

SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP

$18.00

special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites

PORK BELLY SLIDERS

$23.00

cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns

CHICKEN LOLLICHOP

$22.00

wings, crudites, choice of one sauce (buffalo, sweet soy, bbq)

MEATZA FLATBREAD

$16.00

sausage, bacon, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, marinara

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella, marinara

CHOPHOUSE MOUNTAIN BURGER

$27.00

cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy 26

FILET & FRITES

$62.00

8oz filet served with french fries

SEAFOOD BAR

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$26.00

(gf) cocktail sauce, lemon gremolata

TUNA POKE

$21.00

yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips

SEAFOOD STACK*

$120.00

fresh shucked oysters, lobster tail, maine lobster, stone crab claws,

Dozen OYSTERS*

$42.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 42

1/2 Dozen OYSTERS*

$21.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 43

STARTERS

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$29.00

artisan meats and cheeses, olives, housemade jam, with flat breads

SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP

$18.00

special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$26.00

coldwater lobster, mascarpone, gouda, cheddar

TUNA POKE

$21.00

yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips

PORK BELLY SLIDERS

$23.00

cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns

SOUP & SALAD

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$14.00

swiss cheese, thyme, baguette

SIGNATURE SALAD

$19.00

(gf) bibb, fresh strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

BEET SALAD

$19.00

arugula, marcona almonds, pomegranate, candied bacon, aged balsamic

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

SIDE CAESAR

$11.00

romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10

THE SWEET WEDGE

$19.00

chilled iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, sweety drop peppers, parsley, creamy bleu cheese dressing

SEAFOOD BAR

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$26.00

cocktail sauce, lemon gremolata

SEAFOOD STACK*

$120.00

fresh shucked oysters, lobster tail, maine lobster, stone crab claws, jumbo shrimp, blue crab meat, yellowfin tuna poke

Dozen OYSTERS*

$42.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 42

1/2 Dozen OYSTERS*

$21.00

(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 43

STEAKS & CHOPS

FILET*

$59.00

(gf) 8oz

DOUBLE COLORADO LAMB CHOPS*

$66.00

(gf)

PRIME NEW YORK STRIP*

$64.00

(gf) 14oz Creekstone Farms Beef

PRIME BONE-IN RIBEYE*

$69.00

(gf) 20oz Creekstone Farms Beef

ENTREES

ICELANDIC SALMON*

$42.00

purple kale & corn succotash, blackberry gastrique, wild rice, buternut squash

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$49.00

miso marinade, citrus cous cous, dashi broth, habanero pea purée, bok choy, wild mushroom, edamame

CHOPHOUSE BURGER

$27.00

cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy pick one: bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms (additional toppings 2 each)

CHOPHOUSE CHICKEN

$33.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, whipped yukon potatoes, haricot verts, house gravy

SLOW COOKED PORK SHANK*

$49.00

(gf ) creamy polenta, natural jus, bacon wrapped asparagus

SIDES

BACON BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

(gf)

GREEN BEANS

$14.00

(gf)

BACON WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

$18.00

(gf)

WHIPPED YUKON POTATOES

$14.00

(gf)

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

SAUTEED WILD MUSHROOMS

$14.00

(gf)

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$26.00

coldwater lobster, mascarpone, gouda, cheddar

ADD ONS

Bordelaise Sauce

$5.00

Bernaise Sauce

$5.00

Au Poivre

$5.00

ADD Grilled Chicken

$11.00

ADD Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

ADD COLD Shrimp

$19.00

ADD Bavette Steak

$27.00

ADD Salmon

$19.00

ADD AVOCADO

$3.50

ADD Lobster Tail

$45.00

ADD Foie Gras

$19.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$10.00

NY CHEESCAKE

$10.00

CHOC MOUSSE

$10.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

KIDS

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Pasta Noodles with Red Sauce or Butter

$14.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Kraft® Mac n’ Cheese

$11.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Bavette Steak

$28.00

Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices

Red Bottles

BENTON-LANE PN BTL

$70.00

CAB Beringer KN Valley

$84.00Out of stock

CAB Cardinale

$700.00

CAB Caymus

$192.00

CAB Coach Insignia

$260.00

CAB Cru

$220.00

CAB Daou

$65.00

CAB Double Diamond

$198.00

CAB Faust the Pact

$150.00

CAB HESS Mt Veeder

$147.00

CAB Jordan

$135.00

CAB Joseph Phelps

$156.00

CAB Mt Brave Veeder

$178.00

CAB Mt Veeder

$105.00

CAB Nickel & Nickel

$250.00

CAB Quilt

$100.00

CAB Robert Mondavi Oakville

$140.00

CAB Rodney Strong

$65.00Out of stock

CAB Schrader Beckstoffer

$965.00

CAB Schrader Double Diamond

$198.00

CAB Silver Oak

$275.00

CAB Special Select Caymus

$420.00

CAB Stags Leap Artemis

$180.00

CHT. ST MICHELLE MERLOT BTL

$62.00

JUSTIN BTL

$78.00

Merlot La Jota

$195.00

Merlot Stage Coach

$90.00

Merlot Stags Leap

$88.00

Merlot Twomey

$141.00

NWR Alexander Valley Syrah

$75.00

NWR Alexander Valley Zin

$78.00

NWR Eq Syrah

$105.00

NWR Colome Malbec

$60.00

NWR Home Ranch Zin

$132.00

NWR La Jota CabFranc

$210.00

NWR Schooner Voyage 10

$85.00

NWR Schooner Voyage 9

$85.00

NWR Stags Leap Petit Syrah

$98.00

OWR Brancaia Chianti

$88.00

OWR Brancaia Maremma Tosc.

$145.00

OWR Castello Barbaresco

$84.00

OWR Chat. Du Pape

$120.00

OWR Chateau Destieux

$195.00

OWR Chateau Lassegue Gran Cru

$100.00Out of stock

OWR Chateau St. Cosme

$90.00

OWR Gaja Marcanda Promis

$117.00

OWR Les Toureless Cree

$78.00Out of stock

OWR Muriel Gran Reserva

$64.00

OWR Numanthia

$150.00

PB Chappallet Mtn Cuvee

$78.00

PB Cheval Des Andes

$215.00Out of stock

PB Dominus

$425.00

PB Joseph Phelps INSIGNIA

$600.00

PB Justin Isosceles

$110.00

PB Leviathan

$90.00

PB Muriettas The Spur

$93.00

PB Opus One

$625.00

PB Opus One OVERTURE

$255.00

PB Orin Swift 8 Years

$125.00

PB Orin Swift Machete

$118.00

PB Orin Swift PAPILLON

$159.00

PB Quintessa

$351.00

PB Stags Investor

$128.00

PB Verite Le Desir

$735.00

PN Alexander Valley Pinot Noir

$90.00

PN Argyle Nuthouse OR BTL

$120.00

PN Chehalem

$70.00

PN EN Route CA

$132.00

PN Etude Estate CA

$99.00

PN L'Usine

$150.00

PN Lands Edge

$85.00Out of stock

PN Miner

$180.00

PN Sokol Blosser Oregon

$75.00

PN Solena Domaine Daniella OR

$105.00

PN Twomey by Silver Oak CA

$130.00

PN Van Duzer

$80.00

PRISONER BTL

$98.00

SKYSIDE CAB BTL

$54.00

SKYSIDE PN BTL

$54.00

TERRAZAS MALBEC BTL

$62.00

White Bottles

BTL BANFI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$54.00

BTL CHANDON ROSE BTL

$62.00

BTLFERRARI CHARD

$78.00

BTL KIM CRAWFORD BTL

$58.00

BTL LOUS JADOT POIULLY BTL

$78.00

BTL RUFINO PROSECO BTL

$54.00

BTL SONOMA CHARD BTL

$62.00

BTL VEUVE CHAMPAGNE BTL

$104.00

BTL WHISP ANGEL ROSE BTL

$58.00

CHRD Cakebread BTL

$92.00

CHRD Far Niente BTL

$95.00

CHRD J Vineyards BTL

$60.00

CHRD Jordan BTL

$88.00

CHRD La Crema BTL

$64.00

CHRD Rombauer BTL

$78.00

CHRD Sonoma Les Pierres BTL

$80.00

Cloudy Bay Sauc Blanc BTL

$75.00

Cloudy Bay Te Koko BTL

$123.00

Domaine Chant Chablis BTL

$60.00

Inglenook Blanc BTL

$73.00

Jermann Tunina BTL

$118.00

Joseph Droughin Pouilly BTL

$91.00

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre BTL

$76.00

Rock Angel Rose BTL

$85.00

Spk Dom Perignon BTL

$350.00

Spk Schrams Blanc BTL

$96.00

Spk Schrams Rose BTL

$102.00

Spk Veuve Rose NV BTL

$205.00

Stags Leap Viognier BTL

$60.00

Twomey Sauv Blanc BTL

$68.00Out of stock

MAGNUMS

Caymus Spec. 1.5L BTL

$925.00

Duckhorn 1.5L BTL

$325.00

Merryvale 1.5L BTL

$900.00

Quilt Reserve 1.5L BTL

$450.00

F&B

BNAI Buffet

$48.00

Fees and Charges

Linen Fee

$75.00

Staff Food

Breakfast Sammy

$5.00

Testing

Liquor

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring spectacular slope side views in both Beaver Creek and Vail at Lionshead, our locations sit amidst all of the seasonal action and beauty! Our extensive lunch and dinner menus are filled with great steaks and fresh seafood. With our spacious, mountainside decks and evenings filled with live music and magic, there’s no better place to enjoy the mountains!

Website

Location

675 Lionshead Place, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

