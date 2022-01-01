Vail Chophouse 675 Lionshead Place
675 Lionshead Place
Vail, CO 81657
Mocktails/Non-Alc Beers
Soft drinks
Water/Other
Coffee/Tea/Hot
DRAFT
Bottles/Cans
Delirium Tremens 16.9oz
La Chouffe, Belgian Golden Ale
Dogfish Head Sea Quench Sour Ale
Guiness 14.9 oz
Hell Raiser NON ALCH
Heineken 0.0 NON ALCH
RoadHouse,HighwaymanPilsner,16oz
Holidaily,FavoriteBlondeGlutenFree
Breckenridge, PalisadePeachWheat
Vail Brewing Petes Stash 16oz
OdellBrewing,RuptureFreshGrindIPA
4 Noses, Raspberry Blonde
Colorado Stem Off Dry Cider
Baja Black Ale
Corona
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Pineapple
Bud Light
Coors Banquet
Michelob Ultra
Cream Ale
HopTea
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
tri-pepper infused finlandia vodka
Key Lime Martini
house limecello
Pineapple-Tini
Chophouse Negroni
suntory roku gin
Expresso Martini
marble expresso vodka
Chop Old Fashioned
I'm Your Huckleberry
44 north huckleberry vodka
Chop Bourbon Manhattan
chophouse woodford barrel bourbon
Chop Rye Manhattan
woody creek single barrel rye
Angels Rye Manhattan
woody creek single barrel rye
House Flora Cana 25yr Manhattan
flor de caña 25 year ultra rum
Chop Margarita
Mexican Mule
Summer Mule
Mountain Spritz
Strawberry Lavender Lemonade (ALCOHOL)
Watermelon Sparkler
Blueberry Sparkler
Chophouse Paloma
Grapefruit Fojito
Dirty Chai
stoneyard horchata rum
Butterfinger
chocolate liqueur
Banana Bulldog
Gin Royale
House Don Pancho 30yr Manhattan (Copy)
flor de caña 25 year ultra rum
RED BTG
WHITE BTG
SPARKLING BTG
TEQUILA & MEZCAL
WELL Tequila
Casa dragones Joven
Casamigos Blanco
Chophouse Herradura
Cazadores Repo
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul
Creyente Blue Mezcal
Don Julio 1942 Añejo
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Legends
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra Añejo
Vulcan Cristallino Anejo
Lalo Tequila
Patron Silver
Patron Smoky
Patron XO
Teremana Blanco
Union Mezcal
Retail Bottle Chophouse Herradura
SCOTCH
WELL Scotch
Benriach 20 yr (Speyside)
Bowmore 12 Year
Brenne 10 yr (Cognac, FRA)
Craigellachie 13 yr (Speyside)
Craigellachie 17 yr (Speyside)
Deveron 18 yr (Highland)
Glenlivet 12 yr (Speyside)
Glenmorangie 10 yr (Highland)
Glenmorangie Lasanta Sherry Cask (Highland)
Glenmorangie Quinta Port Cask(Highland)
Glenmorangie Signet(Highland)
Glenmorangie 1989 (Highland)
Macalan 25 year (Highland)
Laphroiag 10 yr (Islay)
Macallan 18 yr (Highland)
Macallan Harmony (Highland)
Oban 14 yr (Highland)
Copper Dog (Speyside)
Chivas 12 yr
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Stranahan's Sherry Cask
Lagavulin 16yr
BOURBON
WELL Bourbon Whiskey
10th Mountain (Colorado)
4 Roses Single Barrel
Amador Cabernet Barrel Finish
Amador Chardonnay Barrel Finish
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton’s
Booker’s
Bulleit Bourbon
Breckenridge (Colorado)
Breckenridge Rum Finished (Colorado)
Coal Creek
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof
Eagle Rare
Garrison Brothers
Jefferson’s Reserve
Jefferson’s Ocean
Larceny
Makers Mark
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Peach Street (Colorado)
Tin Cup
Woodford 5 Malt Masters Series
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Barrel Proof (128.3 Proof)
Chophouse Woodford
Retail Bottle Chop Woodford
Weller 12
Redemtion Wheated Bourbon
RUM
WELL Rum
Bacardi Gran Reserva 10 yr
Barbancourt 15 yr RSV
Cane Run (Well)
Captain Morgan
Don Pancho Origines 30yr
Diplomatico Reserva
Flor de Cana 25yr
Goslings Black Seal
Havana Club Añejo Blanco
Malibu Coconut
Mount Gay
Parce 8 yr (Colorado)
Real McCoy 5yr
Stoneyard Horchata (Colorado)
Bacardi 80
VODKA
WELL Vodka
44 North Huckleberry Vodka
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
GreyGoose
Hangar One Mandarin
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Oranje
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
Marble Expresso (Colorado)
Pepper Infusion
Pineapple Infusion
Pink Whitney
Tito’s
Stoli Elite
Stoli Vanilla
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate
Wheatley
Woody Creek Vodka
RYE
10th Mountain Rye (Colorado)
Angel’s Envy Finished Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye
Old Forester Single Barrel Rye
Sazarec Rye
Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye
Woodford Reserve Rye
Woody Creek Barrel Proof Rye
Chophouse Woody Creek Single Barrel Rye
Pikesville Rye
CORDIALS
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Ancho Reyes Verde
Aperol
Bailey’s Irish Cream
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Carpano Bianco
Chambord
Chareau Aloe Liqueur
Cynar 70 Amaro
Disarono
Domaine de Canton Ginger
Drambuie
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Kalua
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
Marble Gingercello
Pama
Patron Citronge
Pimm’s
Pisco Logia
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca White
St.GeorgeAbsinthe
St.Germaine
Suze
Sweet Vermouth Antica
Tuaca
GIN
COGNAC/BRANDY
WHISKEY
Buffalo Trace
Bushmill’s Irish
Crown Royal
Redemtion Wheated Bourbon
Hakushu 12 year
EH Taylor
Jameson
JackDaniels
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jack Daniel's Fire
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jack Daniel’s Gentlemen
Kaiyo Peated Mizunara Oak (Japan)
Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey (Japan)
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Slane Irish
Stranahan’s Blue Peak (Colorado)
Stranahan’s (Colorado)
Stranahan’s Sherry Cask (Colorado)
Suntory Hibiki Harmony (Japan)
Suntori Toki
The Yamazaki 12 year (Japan)
The Yamazaki 18 year (Japan)
Van Winkle 12
FIREBALL
STARTERS
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
(gf) cocktail sauce, lemon gremolata
NACHOS
chicken or beef, black beans, pico, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole
SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP
special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites
TUNA POKE
yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips
PORK BELLY SLIDERS
cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns
CHICKEN LOLLICHOPS
wings, crudites, choice of one sauce (buffalo, sweet soy, bbq)
SOUP & SALAD
SIGNATURE SALAD
(gf) bibb, fresh strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
SWEET WEDGE
(gf) chilled iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, sweety drop peppers, parsley, creamy bleu cheese dressing
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
FAVORITES
MAHI FISH TACOS
jalapeno sour cream, black beans, avocado, cilantro slaw
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
tomato, basil, mozzarella, marinara
MEATZA FLATBREAD
sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, mozzarella, marinara
HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN TENDERS
french fries, choice of one sauce (ranch, bbq, buffalo, sweet soy, honey mustard)
BABY BACKS
tender pork ribs, chopped house slaw, fries, signature bbq sauce
FILET & FRITES
8oz filet served with french fries
Dozen OYSTERS*
(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 42
1/2 Dozen OYSTERS*
(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 43
SANDWICHES
CHOPHOUSE BURGER
cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy pick one: bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms (additional toppings 2 each)
LOBSTER ROLL
smoked bacon jam, pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing
TURKEY MELT
ciabatta, arugula, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, gouda, raspberry chipotle jam
PRIME RIB DIP
roasted & shaved prime rib, grilled onion, havarti, creamy horseradish, hoagie, au jus
SIDES
STARTERS
SIGNATURE SALAD
(gf) strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vin add grilled salmon to make it your favorite! 37
FAVORITES
NACHOS
chicken or beef, black beans, pico, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, guacamole
SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP
special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites
PORK BELLY SLIDERS
cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns
CHICKEN LOLLICHOP
wings, crudites, choice of one sauce (buffalo, sweet soy, bbq)
MEATZA FLATBREAD
sausage, bacon, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, marinara
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
tomato, basil, mozzarella, marinara
CHOPHOUSE MOUNTAIN BURGER
cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy 26
FILET & FRITES
8oz filet served with french fries
SEAFOOD BAR
STARTERS
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
artisan meats and cheeses, olives, housemade jam, with flat breads
SPIN & ARTICHOKE DIP
special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
coldwater lobster, mascarpone, gouda, cheddar
TUNA POKE
yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips
PORK BELLY SLIDERS
cilantro, house made pickles, soy glaze, bao buns
SOUP & SALAD
THE SWEET WEDGE
chilled iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, sweety drop peppers, parsley, creamy bleu cheese dressing
SEAFOOD BAR
STEAKS & CHOPS
ENTREES
ICELANDIC SALMON*
purple kale & corn succotash, blackberry gastrique, wild rice, buternut squash
CHILEAN SEA BASS
miso marinade, citrus cous cous, dashi broth, habanero pea purée, bok choy, wild mushroom, edamame
CHOPHOUSE BURGER
cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy pick one: bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms (additional toppings 2 each)
CHOPHOUSE CHICKEN
buttermilk fried chicken breast, whipped yukon potatoes, haricot verts, house gravy
SLOW COOKED PORK SHANK*
(gf ) creamy polenta, natural jus, bacon wrapped asparagus
SIDES
KIDS
Cheeseburger
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Grilled Cheese
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Chicken Tenders
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Pasta Noodles with Red Sauce or Butter
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Kraft® Mac n’ Cheese
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Bavette Steak
Served With French Fries or Carrots and Apple Slices
Red Bottles
BENTON-LANE PN BTL
CAB Beringer KN Valley
CAB Cardinale
CAB Caymus
CAB Coach Insignia
CAB Cru
CAB Daou
CAB Double Diamond
CAB Faust the Pact
CAB HESS Mt Veeder
CAB Jordan
CAB Joseph Phelps
CAB Mt Brave Veeder
CAB Mt Veeder
CAB Nickel & Nickel
CAB Quilt
CAB Robert Mondavi Oakville
CAB Rodney Strong
CAB Schrader Beckstoffer
CAB Schrader Double Diamond
CAB Silver Oak
CAB Special Select Caymus
CAB Stags Leap Artemis
CHT. ST MICHELLE MERLOT BTL
JUSTIN BTL
Merlot La Jota
Merlot Stage Coach
Merlot Stags Leap
Merlot Twomey
NWR Alexander Valley Syrah
NWR Alexander Valley Zin
NWR Eq Syrah
NWR Colome Malbec
NWR Home Ranch Zin
NWR La Jota CabFranc
NWR Schooner Voyage 10
NWR Schooner Voyage 9
NWR Stags Leap Petit Syrah
OWR Brancaia Chianti
OWR Brancaia Maremma Tosc.
OWR Castello Barbaresco
OWR Chat. Du Pape
OWR Chateau Destieux
OWR Chateau Lassegue Gran Cru
OWR Chateau St. Cosme
OWR Gaja Marcanda Promis
OWR Les Toureless Cree
OWR Muriel Gran Reserva
OWR Numanthia
PB Chappallet Mtn Cuvee
PB Cheval Des Andes
PB Dominus
PB Joseph Phelps INSIGNIA
PB Justin Isosceles
PB Leviathan
PB Muriettas The Spur
PB Opus One
PB Opus One OVERTURE
PB Orin Swift 8 Years
PB Orin Swift Machete
PB Orin Swift PAPILLON
PB Quintessa
PB Stags Investor
PB Verite Le Desir
PN Alexander Valley Pinot Noir
PN Argyle Nuthouse OR BTL
PN Chehalem
PN EN Route CA
PN Etude Estate CA
PN L'Usine
PN Lands Edge
PN Miner
PN Sokol Blosser Oregon
PN Solena Domaine Daniella OR
PN Twomey by Silver Oak CA
PN Van Duzer
PRISONER BTL
SKYSIDE CAB BTL
SKYSIDE PN BTL
TERRAZAS MALBEC BTL
White Bottles
BTL BANFI PINOT GRIGIO BTL
BTL CHANDON ROSE BTL
BTLFERRARI CHARD
BTL KIM CRAWFORD BTL
BTL LOUS JADOT POIULLY BTL
BTL RUFINO PROSECO BTL
BTL SONOMA CHARD BTL
BTL VEUVE CHAMPAGNE BTL
BTL WHISP ANGEL ROSE BTL
CHRD Cakebread BTL
CHRD Far Niente BTL
CHRD J Vineyards BTL
CHRD Jordan BTL
CHRD La Crema BTL
CHRD Rombauer BTL
CHRD Sonoma Les Pierres BTL
Cloudy Bay Sauc Blanc BTL
Cloudy Bay Te Koko BTL
Domaine Chant Chablis BTL
Inglenook Blanc BTL
Jermann Tunina BTL
Joseph Droughin Pouilly BTL
Pascal Jolivet Sancerre BTL
Rock Angel Rose BTL
Spk Dom Perignon BTL
Spk Schrams Blanc BTL
Spk Schrams Rose BTL
Spk Veuve Rose NV BTL
Stags Leap Viognier BTL
Twomey Sauv Blanc BTL
MAGNUMS
Fees and Charges
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Featuring spectacular slope side views in both Beaver Creek and Vail at Lionshead, our locations sit amidst all of the seasonal action and beauty! Our extensive lunch and dinner menus are filled with great steaks and fresh seafood. With our spacious, mountainside decks and evenings filled with live music and magic, there’s no better place to enjoy the mountains!
675 Lionshead Place, Vail, CO 81657