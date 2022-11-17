Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Juice & Smoothies

Vale Food Co. - Jacksonville

review star

No reviews yet

90 Riverside Ave #603

Jacksonville, FL 32202

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)
BYO Small Bowl

BYO Small Bowl

$9.99

Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.

BYO Regular Bowl

BYO Regular Bowl

$13.99

Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.

BYO Super Bowl

$17.99

Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces

Califlorida Bowl

Califlorida Bowl

$9.99+

Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)

Earth Matters Bowl

Earth Matters Bowl

$9.99+

Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Protein of the Day, and a side of Citrus Vinaigrette

Earthsgiving Bowl

$9.99+

Vale rice, balsamic mushrooms, turkey spinach feta meatballs, chipotle ranch

Great South Bowl

Great South Bowl

$11.99+

Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef

Guac Around Globe Bowl

Guac Around Globe Bowl

$11.99+

Vale Brown Rice (Pesto/parmesan infused), Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and Guacamole

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$11.99+

Lemon garlic kale, broccoli, southwest grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced avocado (Gluten Free)

Kids Meal

$6.99

Select 1 base or vegetable, 1 protein + cookie

Out of this World Bowl

Out of this World Bowl

$9.99+

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Buffalo Cauliflower, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and a side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten-Free)

Sweet Earth Bowl

Sweet Earth Bowl

$9.99+

Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)

Up North Bowl

Up North Bowl

$11.99+

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Comfort Love Bowl

$9.99+

AÇAÍ BOWLS

Non-dairy, Vegan Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
Acai Banana Split

Acai Banana Split

$14.99

2 scoops of açaí between a split banana, your choice of granola, and 3 toppings.

Berry Classic Açaí Bowl

Berry Classic Açaí Bowl

$9.99+

Acai Bowl topped with granola, Banana, Blueberries, and Strawberries

BYO Açaí Bowl

BYO Açaí Bowl

$9.99+

Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.

Matcha Green Bowl

$9.99+

Blended pineapple, banana, matcha, spinach, avocado and coconut milk topped with granola and 3 toppings

PB & Açaí Bowl

PB & Açaí Bowl

$10.99+

Acai bowl topped with granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, and Chia Seeds

Vale Vibes Açaí Bowl

Vale Vibes Açaí Bowl

$10.99+

Acai Bowl topped with granola, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, and Shaved Coconut

CHIA PUDDING BOWLS

BYO Chia Pudding Bowl

BYO Chia Pudding Bowl

$9.99+

Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.

Chia Pudding Parfait

$9.99

DRAGONFRUIT (PITAYA) BOWLS

Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings
BYO Dragonfruit Bowl

BYO Dragonfruit Bowl

$9.99+Out of stock

Dragonfruit base blended with banana, strawberry, and pineapple! (Vegan and gluten free base). Topped with your choice of granola and toppings

MATCHA

Dirty Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.99

KombuMatcha

$5.99

Matcha Latte

$4.99

Pineapple Matcha Smoothie 16 oz

$9.99

Vale Matcha Blast

$6.99

POKÉ BOWLS

Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
BYO Poke Bowl

BYO Poke Bowl

$14.99+

Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.

SMOOTHIES & SHAKES

16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.

AB & J Açaí Smoothie

$10.99+

16oz Smoothie. Blended acai, pineapple, strawberry, and banana with an Almond Butter swirl. Topped with chia and help seeds.

Açaí Smoothie

Açaí Smoothie

$9.99+

16oz Smoothie. Blended acai, pineapple, strawberry, and banana. Topped with chia and help seeds.

Dr. Vale Smoothie

Dr. Vale Smoothie

$9.99+

16oz smoothie. Blended mango, kale, pineapple, ginger, strawberry.

Dragonfruit (Pitaya) Smoothie

Dragonfruit (Pitaya) Smoothie

$9.99+Out of stock

Dragonfruit blended with pineapple, strawberry, and banana. Topped with chia and hemp seeds

Global Greens Smoothie

Global Greens Smoothie

$9.99+

16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.

PB Banana Protein Shake

PB Banana Protein Shake

$9.99+

Blended Banana, Powdered Peanut Butter, Vegan Protein and Coconut Milk

Pineapple Matcha Smoothie

$9.99+

Blended pineapple, avocado, spinach, banana, matcha and coconut milk topped with chia seeds, and hemp seeds

Strawberry Banana Shake

Strawberry Banana Shake

$9.99+

16oz smoothie. Blended strawberry, banana, honey, and coconut milk

V Strong Shake

V Strong Shake

$10.99+

16oz smoothie. Blended banana, vegan protein, PB powder, avocado, spinach, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.

Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake

Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake

$10.99+

Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Matcha Powder, Bananas, Vanilla Vegan Protein Blended and topped with chia seeds and hemp seeds

TOASTS

BYO Avocado Toast

BYO Avocado Toast

$9.99+

Your choice of spread topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.

BYO Nut Butter Toast

BYO Nut Butter Toast

$8.99+

Your choice of nut butter topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.

Smashed Avo Toast

Smashed Avo Toast

$9.99+

Smashed Avocado on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.

Guac Toast

Guac Toast

$9.99+

House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.

Spicy Guac Toast

Spicy Guac Toast

$9.99+

House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped Olive Oil, Spicy Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Chili Pepper Flakes, and a side of Honey Sriracha.

Green Eggs & Guac Toast

Green Eggs & Guac Toast

$10.99+

Egg Salad folded in guac topped with one boost of your choice. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.

CaliFloridaToast

CaliFloridaToast

$10.99+

Smashed avocado on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese. Side of fruit or greens included

Avoday I'm Shrommin'

Avoday I'm Shrommin'

$10.99+

House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Balsamic Mushrooms, Hemp Seeds

BEVERAGES

16oz Drink (Small)

16oz Drink (Small)

$3.99
24oz Drink (Regular)

24oz Drink (Regular)

$4.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29
Celsius

Celsius

$3.49

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.99

Cold Brew 24oz

$7.99

Kombucha 16oz

$5.99

Kombucha 24oz

$7.99
La Croix

La Croix

$2.99

PRESSED JUICERY

Greens with Ginger Juice

Greens with Ginger Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Lemon Juice, Spinach Juice, Ginger Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley

Refreshing Citrus Juice

Refreshing Citrus Juice

$7.99

Cucumber Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera

Orange Turmeric Juice

Orange Turmeric Juice

$7.99

Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Aloe Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper

Sweet Citrus Juice

Sweet Citrus Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint

Roots w/ Ginger Juice

Roots w/ Ginger Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice

Greens Juice

Greens Juice

$7.99

Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley

Vitality Shot

Vitality Shot

$4.99

Coconut Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$4.99

Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Probiotic Shot

Probiotic Shot

$4.99

Apple Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Probiotic Cultures (Inulin, Bacillus Cultures)

Recovery Shot

Recovery Shot

$4.99

Tart Cherry Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Beet Root Powder, Ground Black Pepper

Chlorophyll Shot

Chlorophyll Shot

$4.99

Water, Lemon Juice, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin (Color)

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.90

Single Shot of Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.50

Americano Espresso

$4.00

Americano made with water and espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Latte

$4.99

Iced Latte

$4.99+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.99

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.99

Hot Matcha Latte topped with a shot of espresso

Iced Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.99+

Iced Matcha Latte with a shot of espresso

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Nitrogen infused Cold Brew Coffee

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte 16oz

$6.99

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew 16oz

$6.99

BASES

Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$35.00+

Whole-grain pasta in a chipotle, parmesan and cheddar cheese sauce. (Vegetarian)

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

$35.00+

Brown rice infused with chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice. (GF,VG,V)

Sweet Potato Mash

$35.00+

Mashed sweet potatoes mixed with coconut milk and light brown sugar. (GF,VG,V)

Sweet Potato Noodles

$35.00+

Sweet potato glass noodles with a light teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)

Vale Brown Rice

$35.00+

Brown rice infused with pesto and parmesan. (GF)

Veggie Quinoa

$35.00+

Quinoa tossed with corn, diced onions, and carrots in a light raspberry vinaigrette. (GF,VG,V)

BEVERAGES

Cold Brewed Green Tea Gallon

$15.00

Cold pressed green tea lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.

Cold Brewed Unsweet Green Tea Gallon

$15.00

Cold pressed green tea.

Cold Pressed Dragon Fruit Lemonade Gallon

$18.00

Cold pressed dragon fruit lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.

Cold Pressed Lemonade Gallon

$18.00

Cold pressed lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.

Cold Pressed Matcha Lemonade Gallon

$18.00

Cold pressed lemonade infused with activated charcoal powder, lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.

Detox Water Gallon

$12.00

Water infused with strawberries, pineapple,, and herbs.

Cold Brew Coffee Gallon

$40.00

Individual Water Bottles

$2.29

Pressed Juicery Shots

$4.99

Pressed Juicery Juice

$7.99

La Croix

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$29.99

Serves 8-10

BOOSTS

Balsamic Tomatoes

$11.99

Chopped Cilantro

$11.99

Corn Salsa

$11.99

Edamame

$11.99

Feta Cheese

$11.99

House Guacamole

$19.99

Parmesan Cheese

$11.99

Shredded Carrots

$11.99

Sliced Avocado

$19.99

Spicy Feta

$11.99

BOXED LUNCHES

Califlorida Bowl

$17.99

Great South Bowl

$19.99

Keto Bowl

$19.99

Out of This World Bowl

$17.99

Sweet Earth Bowl

$17.99

Up North Bowl

$19.99

COOKIE PLATTER

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$24.99

10 Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, freshly baked!

White Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$24.99

10 Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies freshly baked!

Mixed Cookie Platter

$24.99

10 Mixed Whole Grain Chocolate Chip & White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies, freshly baked!

Delivery

For all catering orders, please understand that we need a 2 hour notice for same day deliveries!

Delivery (Specify Delivery Address, Drop Off Time, and Amount of People)

$40.00

For all catering orders, please understand that we need a 2 hour notice for same day deliveries! Please specify contact person name and number.

In-store Pick Up

In-Store Pick Up (Specify Time and Amount of People)

For all catering orders, please understand that we need a 2 hour notice for same day pick up! Please specify contact person name and number.

PROTEINS

Ancho Pulled Chicken

$70.00+

Sweet & smoky Spanish style braised pulled chicken. (GF)

BBQ Chicken

$65.00+

Oven roasted chicken in a light sweet BBQ sauce. (GF)

Braised Beef

$80.00+

Slow cooked savory, braised beef tenderloin. Mild to medium flavor. (GF)

Diced Buffalo Chicken

$65.00+

Oven roasted house seasoned chicken in a light in house made buffalo sauce. Mild to medium. (GF,VG,V)

Diced Southwest Chicken

$65.00+

Oven roasted southwestern seasoned chicken garnished with pico de gallo.

Diced Teriyaki Chicken

$65.00+

Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)

Fajita Steak

$80.00+

Grilled seasoned steak tossed with onions and peppers (GF)

Sautéed Shrimp

$80.00+

Sautéed shrimp in white wine seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper. (GF)

Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké

$85.00+Out of stock

Diced raw ahi tuna tossed with an in house made sriracha honey sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Chicken

$65.00+

Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)

Teriyaki Oumph Chickpea Medley (Vegan)

$65.00+

Oven roasted Oumph (texturized soy protein) with chickpeas in a light in house made teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)

Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs

$70.00+

Turkey meatballs filled with spinach and feta cheese tossed in a cheddar, parmesan cheese sauce.

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$90.00+

Half Pan (Serves 8-10)

SALADS

Kale Caesar

$30.00+

Shredded kale tossed with an in-house made caesar dressing. (GF)

Lemon Garlic Kale

$30.00+

Shredded kale tossed with in house made lemon garlic dressing. (GF,VG,V)

Spinach & Arugula

$30.00+

Spinach and Arugula mix. (GF,VG,V)

Strawberry Balsamic Kale

$35.00+

Shredded kale tossed with fresh strawberries and a balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)

Southwestern Kale Salad

$35.00+

Shredded kale tossed with veggie quinoa and corn salsa. (GF,VG,V)

SIDE SAUCE

Avocado Casear

$11.99

(GF) Serves 6-8 people.

Chipotle Ranch

$11.99

(GF) Serves 6-8 people.

Citrus Vinaigrette

$11.99

(VG, GF) Serves 6-8 people.

Curry Honey Mustard

$11.99

(GF)

Sriracha Honey

$11.99

(GF)

Vale Vinaigrette

$11.99

(VG,GF)

VEGGIES

Balsamic Mushrooms

$45.00+

Seasoned sliced mushrooms tossed with an in house made balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)

Buffalo Cauliflower

$45.00+

Roasted cauliflower tossed with a light buffalo sauce. Mild to medium flavor. (GF,VG,V)

Lemon Garlic Broccoli

$45.00+

Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt, pepper, chopped garlic, and lemon juice.

Roasted Broccoli

$45.00+

Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt and pepper. (GF,VG,V)

Turmeric Onions and Peppers

$40.00+

Sliced white onions and green peppers seasoned with turmeric, light soy sauce, and sesame oil.

SIGNATURE PARTY PACKS

Half Pan of Base, Vegetable, and Protein (Serves 10-12)

Keto Party Pack

$175.00

2) Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta, Sliced Avocado

Sweet Earth Party Pack

$175.00

2) Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Chopped Cilantro, Curry Honey Mustard

Great South Party Pack

$190.00

Vale Rice, Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef, Parmesan Cheese, Chipotle Ranch

Califlorida Party Pack

$170.00

Lemon Garlic Kale, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Cauliflower, Southwest Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Avocado Caesar

Vegan Party Pack

$170.00

Veggie Quinoa, Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, Vale Vinaigrette

FAMILY PACKS

Family Pack

Family Pack

$49.99

Build your own FamilyPack! Feeds 4-5 people! Pick 2 bases, 1 veggie, 1 protein, with a boost and sauce. Served in a catering half pan.

ACAI FAMILY PACKS

ACAI FAMILY PACK (5-6 PEOPLE)

$60.00

ACAI PARTY PACK (10-12 PEOPLE)

$120.00

ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS ($)

$5.00+

SIDES

Side of Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side of Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

$3.50

Side of Kale Caesar (chilled)

$3.50

Side of Lemon Garlic Kale (chilled)

$3.50

Side of Spinach & Arugula (chilled)

$3.50

Side of Sweet Potato Mash

$3.50

Side of Sweet Potato Noodles

$3.50

Side of Vale Brown Rice

$3.50

Side of Veggie Quinoa

$3.50

Side of Balsamic Mushrooms

$3.99

Side of Broccoli

$3.99

Side of Buffalo Cauliflower

$3.99

Side of Turmeric Onions & Peppers

$3.99

Side of Ancho Pulled Chicken

$4.50

Side of Braised Beef

$5.99

Side of Buffalo Vegan Protein

$4.50

Side of Chickpea Medley (Vegan)

$4.50

Side of Diced Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Side of Diced Southwest Chicken

$4.50

Side of Impossible Chorizo

$5.99

Side of Lemon Pepper Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side of Salmon Tartare

$5.99

Side of Sautéed Shrimp

$5.99

Side of Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké

$5.99

Side of Teriyaki Oumph Chickpea Medley

$4.50

Side of Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs

$4.50

MERCHANDISE

Vale Hat

$15.00

Vale Mask

$7.99

Vale Mask (2/$10)

$10.00

Vale Shirt

$15.00+

Vale Tank Top

$15.00+

Car Magnet

$2.49

Pop Socket

$5.99

Vale Headband

$7.99

Packing instructions

Packing instructions

MAINTAIN MEAL PLAN

Maintain Meal Plan

$65.00

WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN

Weightloss Meal Plan

$65.00

Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake 16oz

Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake 16oz

$11.99

Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Matcha Powder, Bananas, Vanilla Vegan Protein Blended and topped with chia seeds and hemp seeds

SNACKS

4 Pack Cookie Pack

$11.99

Banana

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.99
Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookie

Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.29
Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$4.29Out of stock

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!

Website

Location

90 Riverside Ave #603, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Directions

