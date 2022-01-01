A map showing the location of Flakowitz Cafes Valencia ShoresView gallery

Flakowitz Cafes Valencia Shores

7751 Valencia Shores Dr.

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Popular Items

Seafood Platter
Spring Roll

Entrees

Crispy Chicken

$16.95

Seafood Platter

$16.95

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$7.95

Swedish Balls

$7.95

Spin Dip

$7.95

Bruschetta

$7.95

Fried Rice

$7.95

Sweet Meat

$7.95

Mac N Chz

$7.95

Bar

House Wine

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Domestic

$3.00

Import

$5.00

Vodka

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Premium Wine

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

7751 Valencia Shores Dr., Lake Worth, FL 33467

