Latin American
Mediterranean

Valenciana Wine Garden

3 Reviews

$$

918 S Lincoln St #2

Arlington, VA 22204

Order Again

Popular Items

PAELLA VALENCIANA - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES
THANKSGIVING MENU
SPANISH GARLIC SHRIMP (GAMBAS AL AJILLO)

Tapas

FRIED POTATOES WITH BRAVA SAUCE

FRIED POTATOES WITH BRAVA SAUCE

$8.00Out of stock

Originally from Madrid. Potatoes cut in irregular chunks, fried and dressed in a mild spicy tomato sauce that is poured over them and served very hot.

SPANISH OMELETTE WITH POTATOES

$9.00Out of stock

Spanish omelette or Spanish tortilla is a traditional dish from Spain and one of the signature dishes in the Spanish cuisine. It is an omelette made with eggs and potatoes, including onion. Cooked with Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

SPANISH GARLIC SHRIMP (GAMBAS AL AJILLO)

SPANISH GARLIC SHRIMP (GAMBAS AL AJILLO)

$14.00

Famous tapa of shrimp sautéed with Arból Chile with garlic and olive oil.

SPANISH MUSSELS - HALF

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed mussels with tarragon and an exquisite white wine sauce (HALF PORTION APPROXIMATELY 15-18 MUSSELS)

SPANISH MUSSELS - FULL

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed mussels with tarragon and white wine sauce (FULL APPROXIMATELY 28-30 MUSSELS)

EMPANADA GALLEGA DE ATUN

$13.00Out of stock

3 Baked crescent-shaped, savory pastries made of dough and filled with tuna, onion, red pepper, green pepper and tomato sauce

EMPANADA GALLEGA DE SIRLOIN STEAK

$13.00

3 Baked crescent-shaped, savory pastries made of dough and filled with Sirloin steak, onion, fresh peppers and tomato sauce

DELIGHTFUL EGGPLANT CHIPS

DELIGHTFUL EGGPLANT CHIPS

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy eggplant served with organic honey and lemon zest

CROQUETAS DE JAMON SERRANO

$13.00

Traditional serrano ham fritters

BREAD WITH SPANISH TOMATO SAUCE

BREAD WITH SPANISH TOMATO SAUCE

$7.00

Bread with tomato and garlic

GAZPACHO ANDALUZ (CUP)

GAZPACHO ANDALUZ (CUP)

$8.00

Traditional chilled Spanish soup made of tomatoes, onions, red pepper and olive oil (12OZ)

GAZPACHO ANDALUZ (LITRO)

$16.00

Traditional chilled Spanish soup made of tomatoes, onions, red pepper and olive oil (1 liter)

SPANISH OMELETTE WITH SPANSH CHORIZO AND POTATOES

$11.00Out of stock

Spanish omelette or Spanish tortilla is a traditional dish from Spain and one of the signature dishes in the Spanish cuisine. It is an omelette made with eggs and potatoes including onion and Spanish chorizo. Cooked with Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Paellas - PLEASE ALLOW 25 MINUTES PREP

PAELLA VALENCIANA - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

PAELLA VALENCIANA - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

$22.00

The traditional paella of the Valencia region, believed to be the original recipe, round grain rice, green beans, chicken, asparagus, peppers, and garrofó (a variety of lima bean) cooked in olive oil and chicken broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time

PAELLA VALENCIANA - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 Minutes

PAELLA VALENCIANA - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 Minutes

$40.00

The traditional paella of the Valencia region, believed to be the original recipe, round grain rice, green beans, chicken, asparagus, peppers, and garrofó (a variety of lima bean) cooked in olive oil and chicken broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

PAELLA VEGETARIAN - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 Minutes

PAELLA VEGETARIAN - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 Minutes

$21.00

Round grain rice, green beans, asparagus, peppers, mushrooms, yellow and green zucchini, carrots, and garrofó (a variety of lima or butter bean) cooked in olive oil and vegetable broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

PAELLA VEGETARIAN - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 Minutes

PAELLA VEGETARIAN - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 Minutes

$39.00

Round grain rice, green beans, asparagus, peppers, mushrooms, yellow and green zucchini, carrots, and garrofó (a variety of lima or butter bean) cooked in olive oil and vegetable broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

PAELLA SPANISH CHORIZO, PORK RIBS AND CHICKEN - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

$24.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, green beans, chicken, Spanish chorizo, pork ribs, cooked in olive oil and chicken broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

PAELLA SPANISH CHORIZO, PORK RIBS AND CHICKEN- (2 PEOPLE) - 25 MINUTES

$44.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, green beans, chicken, Spanish chorizo, pork ribs, cooked in olive oil and chicken broth.

PAELLA SEAFOOD - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

PAELLA SEAFOOD - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

$25.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, calamari, squid, cuttlefish, shrimp, prawns, mussels cooked in olive oil and fish broth. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

PAELLA SEAFOOD - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 MINUTES

PAELLA SEAFOOD - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 MINUTES

$46.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, calamari, squid, cuttlefish, shrimp, prawns, mussels cooked in olive oil and fish broth.

PAELLA BLACK RICE - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

PAELLA BLACK RICE - INDIVIDUAL PORTION - 25 MINUTES

$26.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, calamari, squid, cuttlefish, shrimp, prawns, mussels cooked in olive oil and fish broth and squid ink.

PAELLA BLACK RICE - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 MINUTES

PAELLA BLACK RICE - (2 PEOPLE) - 25 MINUTES

$48.00Out of stock

Round grain rice, calamari, squid, cuttlefish, shrimp, prawns, mussels cooked in olive oil and fish broth and squid ink. Please allow 25 minutes prep time.

DELIVERY FEE

$20.00

THANKSGIVING MENU

$55.00

Dessert

ARROZ CON LECHE

ARROZ CON LECHE

$8.00

Rice puding

CREMA CATALANA

$8.00Out of stock

Caramelized custard cream

CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE

$8.00

Traditional Spanish fried dough with chocolate sauce

Latin Bowls

CREAMY CHICKEN AND COCONUT RICE BOWL

CREAMY CHICKEN AND COCONUT RICE BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

A sofrito base made by sautéing red onion, garlic, and ají amarillo together, and adding shredded poached poultry and stock. Comes accompanied with coconut rice, coleslaw, crispy Spanish potatoes covered with salsa brava.

SAUTEED SIRLOIN STEAK (LOMO SALTADO) AND TOSTONES BOWL

SAUTEED SIRLOIN STEAK (LOMO SALTADO) AND TOSTONES BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Sautéed sirloin steak with onions and tomatoes, accompanied with roasted cauliflower, mushroom, butternut squash, served on a base of fragrant cilantro rice and tostones with hogao sauce. Also known as lomo saltado.

BRAVA SAUCE SHRIMP WITH SWEET COCONUT RICE BOWL

BRAVA SAUCE SHRIMP WITH SWEET COCONUT RICE BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Delicious creamy Spanish Brava sauce shrimp accompanied with sweet coconut rice, mushrooms, fried yucca with huancaina sauce

MAKE YOUR OWN BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Make your own delicious latin bowl

ROASTED PUERTO RICAN PORK BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Puerto Rican staple. Delicious roasted pork shoulder served on pigeon peas rice Puerto Rican style, accompanied with Spanish Ratatouille fried yellow sweet plantain and picked red onion.

THE SPANISH VEGAN-O ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND MUSHROOMS

$12.00Out of stock

A Vegan and Vegetarian delight. Roasted cauliflower, mushrooms, quinoa with fresh vegetables, cherry tomatoes, roasted butternut squash, pickled onions with our delicious ginger and smoked paprika sauce.

Sides

SIDE - AJI DE GALLINA

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Peruvian dish made with ají peppers, chicken, and a cream sauce

SIDE - LOMO SALTADO

$7.00Out of stock

Traditional Peruvian stir fry marinated strips of sirloin with onions, tomatoes

SIDE - COLOMBIAN COCONUT RICE

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional coconut rice.

SIDE - PERUVIAN DUCK RICE

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious duck and rice

SIDE - PUERTO RICAN ARROZ CON GANDULES

$5.00Out of stock

combination of rice, pigeon peas and pork

SIDE - FRIED TOSTONES

$4.00Out of stock

Twice-fried plantain slices

SIDE - PATATAS ASADAS

$4.00Out of stock

Fried small white potatoes

SIDE - HUMMUS

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious tomato, pepper and paprika Spanish sauce

SIDE - GUACAMOLE

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious yellow aji peppers and creamy cheese Peruvian sauce

SIDE - PISTO MANCHEGO

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE - QUINOA CON VEGETALES

$4.00Out of stock

Sauce

SAUCE- CHILI PEPPER MADNESS BRAVA SPANISH SAUCE

$0.99

Spanish very mild tomato sauce made with paprika, perfect for topping the popular tapas dish, patatas bravas. 2.5 OZ per serving.

SAUCE- THE MOST DELICIOUS PERUVIAN CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE - HUANCAINA

$0.99Out of stock

Absolutely incredible Peruvian dipping cheese sauce, is made by blending aji peppers, queso fresco, and onions. 2.5 OZ per serving.

SAUCE- COLOMBIAN HOGAO SAUCE - CREOLE SAUCE

$0.99Out of stock

Hogao is a very important condiment in Colombian cooking. It is a savory mix of tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro, sautéed until the vegetables are soft and fragrant. 2.5OZ serving.

SAUCE - AIOLI SAUCE

$0.99
